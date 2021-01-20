At Ashton, the North Fremont boys basketball team kept its unbeaten record intact with a 56-38 victory over Ririe.
Seven different players scored for the Huskies led by Jordan Lenz with 19 points and Luke Hill with 12 — who only needed one 3-pointer to capture this win.
North Fremont created separation in the second quarter, outscoring Ririe 25-3. No Bulldogs scored in double figures.
North Fremont (12-0, 3-0) will host Wendell at 7 p.m. Friday.
Ririe (1-12, 0-2) will host West Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
NORTH FREMONT 56, RIRIE 38
Ririe 10 3 12 13 — 38
North Fremont 12 25 13 6 — 56
RIRIE — Sterling Bybee 5, Chris Kern 7, Ethan Miller 5, Ryley Holland 2, Landon Johnson 7, Jett Newton 2, Brennan Wood 7, Keagan Park 3.
NORTH FREMONT — Jordan Lenz 19, Luke Hill 12, Max Palmer 9, AJ Hill 3, Hank Richardson 4, Jobie Palmer 2, Bronson Childs 7.
Girls basketball
THUNDER RIDGE 49, MADISON 37: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans used a fast start to top Madison in what turned into a closer contest.
Thunder Ridge outscored Madison 14-1, so even though things were more even the rest of the way, the Titans won because Paige Clark posted 15 points and Kennedy Stenquist added 10.
No Bobcats scored in double figures.
Aspen Caldwell added eight points for Thunder Ridge.
The Titans (14-3, 4-2) return to action Friday, hosting Idaho Falls at 7:30 p.m.
Madison (9-9, 2-4) will visit Pocatello at the same time and day.
THUNDER RIDGE 49, MADISON 37
Madison 1 5 15 16 — 37
Thunder Ridge 14 18 9 18 — 49
MADISON — McKenzie 7, Cook 6, Gordon 3, Dow 7, Parker 5, Parkinson 9.
THUNDER RIDGE — Aspen Caldwell 8, Kennedy Stenquist 10, Sierra John 7, Brylee Furniss 2, Maylie Arfmann 1, Lauren Davenport 3, Paige Clark 15, Halli Smith 3.
HIGHLAND 37, IDAHO FALLS 34: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers nearly completed a double-digit comeback but fell just short, dropping a close decision to Highland.
Idaho Falls failed to score in the second quarter and managed just four points in the third, which meant Highland took a 33-19 lead into the fourth frame. The Tigers outpaced the Rams 15-8 in the fourth period, but it wasn't quite enough.
Sydney Hess, Calyn Wood and Megan Hurst totaled seven points apiece for Idaho Falls (3-13, 0-6), which will visit Thunder Ridge at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
HIGHLAND 37, IDAHO FALLS 34
Highland 9 12 8 8 — 37
Idaho Falls 15 0 4 15 — 34
HIGHLAND — H. Richards 8, S. Bell 1, O. Homer 7, K. Tracy 2, T. Bell 4, L. Maughan 6, M. Thayne 6, Z. Francis 3
IDAHO FALLS — Calyn Wood 7, Kennedy Robertson 6, Macy Cordon 4, Sydney Hess 7, Aubrey Duffin 3, Megan Hurst 7.
BUTTE COUNTY 61, CHALLIS 28: At Arco, the Pirates pulled away early with Anna Knight scoring 21 points and Belle Beard adding 17.
Butte County (14-4, 1-2) hosts Camas County on Friday. Challis (4-5, 0-2) is at Grace on Friday.
BUTTE COUNTY 61, CHALLIS 28
Challis 9 3 8 8 — 28
Butte County 15 23 17 6 - 61
CHALLIS — Austyn Erickson 8, Halle Oerke 4, Ali Rembelski 3, Carley Strand 4, Olivia Farr 3, Tayia Baldwin 6.
BUTTE COUNTY — Tavie Rogers 2, Brynlie King 1, Kiya McAffee 5, Madi Kniffin 6, Anna Knight 21, Belle Beard 17, Emilee Hansen 9.
SKYLINE 70, HILLCREST 40: At Hillcrest, a 23-point second quarter propelled the Grizz in the conference win.
Mattie Olson led the way with 21 points and Sophia Anderson added 15.
Skyline (11-6, 5-1) hosts a key conference matchup with front-runner Blackfoot on Friday.
Hillcrest (5-11, 2-4) is at Bonneville on Friday.
SKYLINE 70, HILLCREST 40
Skyline 22 23 9 16 — 70
Hillcrest 20 5 12 3 — 40
SKYLINE — Sienna Taylor 3, Alex Adelizzi 1, Drew Chapman 8, Taryn Chapman 10, Sophia Anderson 15, Lizzie Bialas 6, Kysa Shippen 1, Mattie Olson 21, Tailer Thomas 4.
HILLCREST — Quinleigh Kesler 3, Nyah Lugo 10, Macy Larsen 7, Autumn Peterson 2, Brooke Cook 8, Sam Fryar 2, Aspen Cook 8.
Wrestling
NORTH FREMONT 42, CHALLIS 36
98: Martin Estrada (North Fremont) by forfeit. 106: Cruz Estrada (North Fremont) pin Colton Batley (Challis), 1:55. 113: Hoak Corgatelli (Challis) pin Truman Renouf (North Fremont), 4:55. 120: Ryan Fransen (North Fremont) pin Bronc Jensen (Challis), 5:04. 126: Kade Beason (Challis) by forfeit. 132: Cutter Bowman (North Fremont) by forfeit. 138: Aedan Baker (Challis) pin Jace Marsden (North Fremont), 5:07. 145: Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont) by forfeit. 152: Double Forfeit. 160: Carson Packer (North Fremont) pin Will Carter (Challis), 0:05. 170: Hayden Maupin (North Fremont) pin Clay Bullock (Challis), 2:37. 182: George Cecil (Challis) pin Colton Carter (North Fremont), 0:49. 195: Drake Beason (Challis) by forfeit. 220: Tui Schwenke (Challis) by forfeit. 285: Double Forfeit.
RIRIE 42, SUGAR-SALEM 40
120: Brian Ferguson (Ririe) dec. Wyatt Harris (Sugar-Salem), 8-3. 126: Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem) maj dec. Hyrum Boone (Ririe), 9-0. 132: Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem) pin Dennis Barnett (Ririe), 1:11. 138: Skyler Klingler (Sugar-Salem) pin Spencer Miller (Ririe), 3:18. 145: Bridger Norman (Sugar-Salem) pin Kyle Jensen (Ririe), 3:28. 152: Tye Sherwood (Ririe) over Daxtyn Zollinger (Sugar-Salem) (SV-1 9-7). 160: Skyler Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) pin Carter Huntsman (Ririe), 5:02. 170: Gavin Harris (Ririe) pin Cruz Acevedo (Sugar-Salem), 1:48. 182: Cody Tillery (Sugar-Salem) pin Boston Barber (Ririe), 1:28. 195: Joe Orchard (Ririe) by forfeit. 220: Gabe Sommers (Ririe) by forfeit. 285: Nick Gundersen (Ririe) pin Braxton Peebles (Sugar-Salem), 1:51. 98: Austin Machen (Ririe) pin Jaden Lerwill (Sugar-Salem), 0:27. 106: Aiden Meikle (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 113: Connor Parkinson (Ririe) by forfeit.
SUGAR-SALEM 58, FIRTH 27
113: Roan Larsen (Firth) dec. Aiden Meikle (Sugar-Salem), 4-2. 120: Wyatt Harris (Sugar-Salem) pin Leon Gardner (Firth), 2:09. 126: Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 132: Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem) tech fall Bridger Jolley (Firth), 22-6 6:00. 138: Skyler Klingler (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 145: Bridger Norman (Sugar-Salem) tech fall Aiden Clayson (Firth), 17-0 4:48. 152: Drake Wood (Sugar-Salem) pin Ben Ostler (Firth), 1:00. 160: McKay Tillery (Sugar-Salem) pin Jeffrey Edwards (Firth), 0:43. 170: Cruz Acevedo (Sugar-Salem) pin Wade Bolinder (Firth), 3:15. 182: Brandon Richards (Firth) by forfeit. 195: Riley Barber (Firth) by forfeit. 220: Ethan Perkins (Firth) by forfeit. 285: Braxton Peebles (Sugar-Salem) pin Mario Lizarraga (Firth), 1:43. 98: Kyler Gregory (Firth) pin Jaden Lerwill (Sugar-Salem), 1:45. 106: Tillman Allen (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit.
RIRIE 73, FIRTH 6
106: Double Forfeit: 113: Connor Parkinson (Ririe) pin Roan Larsen (Firth), 1:43. 120: Brian Ferguson (Ririe) pin Leon Gardner (Firth), 1:23. 126: Hyrum Boone (Ririe) by forfeit. 132: Dennis Barnett (Ririe) dec. Bridger Jolley (Firth), 10-6. 138: Spencer Miller (Ririe) by forfeit. 145: Kyle Jensen (Ririe) maj dec. Aiden Clayson (Firth), 12-0. 152: Tye Sherwood (Ririe) pin Ben Ostler (Firth), 0:24. 160: Carter Huntsman (Ririe) pin Jeffrey Edwards (Firth), 1:49. 170: Gavin Harris (Ririe) pin Wade Bolinder (Firth), 2:40. 182: Brandon Richards (Firth) pin Boston Barber (Ririe), 1:00. 195: Joe Orchard (Ririe) pin Quentin Gifford (Firth), 1:14. 220: Gabe Sommers (Ririe) pin Ethan Perkins (Firth), 3:19. 285: Nick Gundersen (Ririe) pin Jaime Ortiz (Firth), 3:33. 98: Austin Machen (Ririe) pin Kyler Gregory (Firth), 1:28.
Scores
Boys basketball
Firth 54, West Jefferson 34
South Fremont 67, Snake River 55 2OT
Girls basketball
Rigby 60, Bonneville 30