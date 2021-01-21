At Mackay, Trinity Seefried's free throws in the closing seconds of overtime lifted the Mackay girls basketball team to a 66-64 win over No. 1-ranked Rockland on Thursday night.
Seefried finished with a career-high 34 points and knocked down six 3-pointers. Riley Moore added 17 points.
Rockland (13-2, 9-1), top-ranked in this week's state media poll, was the only team to beat the Miners in conference earlier this season, but Mackay turned the tables, hitting 5 of 7 free throws in the overtime period.
The Miners (13-3, 8-1) host Sho-Ban on Saturday.
MACKAY 66, ROCKLAND 64 OT
Rockland 6 26 8 19 5 — 64
Mackay 15 10 16 18 7 — 66
ROCKLAND — Hansen 2, A. Wilson 4, Boyer 31, Lee 14, P. Wilson 9 , Farr 4.
MACKAY — Riley Moore 17, Trinity Seefried 34, Megan Moore 9, Brenna McAffee 6.
Boys basketball
MADISON 57, THUNDER RIDGE 54: At Madison, the Bobcats secured a late stop and iced the game at the line for a narrow win over Thunder Ridge.
Leading by one with 24 seconds to go, Madison forced a Thunder Ridge miss, then Taden King (game-best 23 points) sealed the win with two free throws.
Lloyer Driggs led Thunder Ridge with 21 points, and Nick Potter added 13 points, but the Titans couldn't overcome a 17-10 fourth quarter.
Logan Crane posted 12 points and Eli Randall chipped in 11 for the Bobcats (13-2, 4-0), who return to action on Saturday, visiting Bonneville at 7:30 p.m.
Thunder Ridge (11-3, 3-1) will host Pocatello at the same time and day.
MADISON 57, THUNDER RIDGE 54
Thunder Ridge 20 9 15 10 — 54
Madison 12 10 18 17 — 57
THUNDER RIDGE — Lloyer Driggs 21, Tao Johnson 8, Tyler Godfrey 6, Nick Potter 13, Zach Marlowe 6.
MADISON — Logan Crane 12, Tyson Lerwill 3, Isaac Wilson 3, Braxton Pierce 5, Taden King 23, Eli Randall 11.
BONNEVILLE 65, SKYLINE 63: At Bonneville, the Bees overcame a slow fourth quarter and escaped with a narrow win over Skyline.
The Grizzlies won the fourth frame, 16-11, but four Bees scored in double figures: Carson Judy and Carson Johnson (14 points each), Caleb Stoddard (13) and Cy Gummow (11).
Raleigh Shippen led Skyline with 13 points and Cade Marlow added 12 for Skyline.
Bonneville (5-9, 2-2) will host Madison at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Skyline (3-12, 1-5) is set to host Mountain Home at 2 p.m. Saturday.
BONNEVILLE 65, SKYLINE 63
Skyline 16 17 14 16 — 63
Bonneville 25 14 15 11 — 65
SKYLINE — Christean Thomas 10, Keegan Moss 3, Raleigh Shippen 13, Cade Marlow 12, Kenyon Sadiq 7, Ian Galbreaith 3, Josh Hansen 3, Issac Farnsworth 7, Landon Merzlock 5.
BONNEVILLE — Cy Gummow 11, Caleb Stoddard 13, Jacob Perez 3, Carson Johnson 14, Carson Judy 14, Devin McDonald 9, Jake Scoresby 1.
IDAHO FALLS 53, SHELLEY 44: At Shelley, a 20-point second quarter staked the Tigers to an early lead as Dylan Seeley finished with 22 points and Jaxon Sorenson added 17 points and recorded a team-high seven rebounds and four assists.
Braxton Miskin led the Russets with 17 points.
Idaho Falls (7-7) hosts Highland on Saturday.
Shelley (4-9) hosts Bonneville on Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS 53, SHELLEY 44
Idaho Falls 10 20 19 4 — 53
Shelley 11 5 16 12 — 44
IDAHO FALLS — Dylan Seeley 22, Jaxon Sorenson 13, Christian Jensen 7, Merit Jones 5, Marvin Smith 3, Luke Rodel 2, Nate Rose 1.
SHELLEY — Braxton Miskin 17, Trevor Austin 9, Alex Lott 8, Jaxon Jess 5, Cannon Vancer 3, Tomy Bradshaw 2.
Wrestling
RIGBY 45, IDAHO FALLS 30
132: Kayson Kenney (Idaho Falls) pin Brett Seimears (Rigby), 1:40. 138: Porter Tuttle (Idaho Falls) by forfeit. 145: Robby Boone (Rigby) pin Syiler Bellangue (Idaho Falls), 4:38. 152: Skylar Bowman (Rigby) pin Andrew Grimes (Idaho Falls), 1:26. 160: Double Forfeit: 170: Connor Reilley (Rigby) dec. Leo Nelson (Idaho Falls), 6-2. 182: Cooper Shaffer (Rigby) pin Kernan Longua (Idaho Falls), 1:16. 195: Brigham Nelson (Rigby) by forfeit. 220: Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls) pin Malcolm Calderon (Rigby), 0:18. 285: Landon Gneiging (Idaho Falls) by forfeit. 98: Alexander Lui (Idaho Falls) by forfeit. 106: Double Forfeit. 113: Marshall Parker (Rigby) pin Annabelle Escobedo (Idaho Falls), 0:05. 120: Tayson Riojas (Rigby) by forfeit. 126: Rhope Rasmussen (Rigby) pin Erik Tremayne (Idaho Falls), 1:08.
BLACKFOOT 60, SKYLINE 27
182: Maverik Malm (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 195: Preston Colvin (Skyline) pin Jacob Averett (Blackfoot), 5:57. 220: Bennett Swatsenburg (Skyline) by forfeit. 285: Tui Edwin (Skyline) pin Talin Sensenbach (Blackfoot), 0:52. 98: Josh Smith (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 106: Samuel Smith (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 113: Kayden Parsons (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 120: Crew Searle (Skyline) pin Trinity Velasquez (Blackfoot), 1:35. 126: Luke Moore (Blackfoot) pin Dillon Knighton (Skyline), 2:54. 132: Kylan Guerra (Blackfoot) pin Marcus Landon (Skyline), 1:39. 138: Carter Inskeep (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 145: Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 152: Xander Zollinger (Skyline) dec. Parker Monson (Blackfoot), 4-1. 160: Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 170: Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) pin Jonny Baczuk (Skyline), 2:53.
Scores
Boys basketball
Hillcrest 55, Preston 53
Rigby 60, Highland 55
Girls basketball
Sugar-Salem 51, Soda Springs 40
Ririe 57, Salmon 21