At Mackay, a shorthanded Mackay girls basketball team used several freshmen playing their first varsity minutes on Thursday and topped Grace Lutheran, 45-26.
Half of Mackay's team is in quarantine, head coach Kashia Hale said, because they potentially came into contact with somebody infected with COVID-19. For that reason, the Miners played six freshmen, but they never missed a beat.
Caydence Seefried racked up a game-high 22 points while Halle Holt and Brenna McAfee carded 10 apiece, helping Mackay race to a 13-1 start after one quarter and nearly double up Grace Lutheran.
The Miners will have to wait to return to action, though. They were supposed to play Clark County on Friday and Leadore on Saturday, but both of those teams canceled their respective matchups with Mackay because they knew about the Miners' COVID issues.
Instead, Mackay (2-1) will visit Rockland on Dec. 10, in time for the team's quarantined players to complete their 10 days in isolation. On Wednesday, the CDC updated its quarantine requirements, reducing the number of days for quarantining people from 14 days to 10.
MACKAY 45, GRACE LUTHERAN 26
Grace Lutheran 1 6 10 9 — 26
Mackay 13 9 14 9 — 45
Grace Lutheran — Hanne Knad 3, Emma Grayson 16, Natalie Phinney 2, Maci Hall 2, Allie Austin 3
Mackay — Halle Holt 10, Brenna McAffee 10, Alyssa Hawley 2, Caydence Seefried 22, Austyn Wasylow 1.
RIGBY 70, HILLCREST 50: At Rigby, the Trojans ran their win streak to four games with a double-digit win over Hillcrest.
Brooke Donnelly and Tylie Jones each tallied team-highs of 16 points while Kambree Barber added nine for the Trojans, who raced to a 17-6 lead after one quarter and cruised the rest of the way.
The rest of the game was actually fairly close — Rigby never won another quarter by more than seven points — but the Trojans' first-quarter blitz made things difficult on the Knights.
Macy Larsen posted a game-best 20 points and Aspen Cook chipped in 13 for Hillcrest, which has now dropped two games to Rigby this season.
Rigby (4-1) will host Blackfoot at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hillcrest will host Teton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
RIGBY 70, HILLCREST 50
Rigby: 17 22 12 19 — 70
Hillcrest: 6 15 10 19 — 50
Rigby — Naomi Nunez 2, Tylie Jones 16, Hallie Boone 3, Camryn Williams 3, Victoria Briggs 8, Kambree Barber 9, Hadley Good 2, Brooke Donnelly 16, Anastasia Kennedy 8, Brooklyn Youngstrom 3
Hillcrest — Kesler 4, Nyah Lugo 4, Macy Larsen 20, Brooke Cook 8, Katelyn Daybell 1, Aspen Cook 13.
THUNDER RIDGE 56, IDAHO FALLS 38: At Idaho Falls, Lauren Davenport and Paige Clark combined for 22 points as the Titans downed the Tigers.
Idaho Falls hosts Minico on Saturday. Thunder Ridge hosts Shelley on Saturday.
THUNDER RIDGE 56, IDAHO FALLS 38
Thunder Ridge 12 17 15 12 — 56
Idaho Falls 9 8 15 6 — 38
THUNDER RIDGE — Aspen Caldwell 11, Sierra John 8, Marley Spencer 8, Trysta Hoffman 2, Lauren Davenport 10, Paige Clark 12, Halli Smith 5.
IDAHO FALLS — Abbey Corgatelli 4, Calyn Wood 8, Kennedy Robertson 8, Macy Cordon 6, Megan Hurst 12.
Boys Basketball
WEST SIDE 69, RIRIE 52: At Ririe, the Bulldogs struggled with turnovers in their season opener, falling to the Pirates.
Landon Johnson scored 16 points and Chris Kern added 15 for Ririe.
The Bulldogs (0-1) are at Marsh Valley on Tuesday.
WEST SIDE 69, RIRIE 52
West Side 15 22 14 18 — 69
Ririe 6 16 16 14 — 52
WEST SIDE — Noreen 8, P. Henderson 2, Brown 12, Shurtliff 25, E. Henderson 5, Lemmon 14, Love 2.
RIRIE — Slade Bybee 8, Chris Kern 15, Ethan Miller 5, Landon Johnson 16, Jett Newton 2, Brennan Wood 2, Keagan Park 4.