At Mackay, the Mackay girls basketball team defeated Leadore 53-42 on Thursday as Megan Moore led four Miners in double figures with 16 points.

Kaydence Seefried scored 13 points and Alyssa Hawley and Rylee Teichert each added 11 points.

Mackay (1-0) is at Challis on Tuesday. Leadore (1-1) hosts Watersprings on Dec. 3

THUNDER RIDGE 72, SKYLINE 52: At Skyline, the Titans' Aspen Caldwell and Kennedy Stenquist each scored 22 points as Thunder Ridge improved to 2-1 on the young season.

Shay Shippen topped the Grizzlies with 22 points and Marley Spencer added 15 points.

Skyline (0-2) is at Madison on Nov. 30. Thunder Ridge is at Century on Saturday.

Madison 46, Bonneville 41

Shelley 56, Idaho Falls 54

Rigby 47, Hillcrest 41

Butte County 62, Malad 16

South Fremont 42, Salmon 30

 

