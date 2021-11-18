HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Mackay wins season opener in girls basketball POST REGISTER Nov 18, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At Mackay, the Mackay girls basketball team defeated Leadore 53-42 on Thursday as Megan Moore led four Miners in double figures with 16 points.Kaydence Seefried scored 13 points and Alyssa Hawley and Rylee Teichert each added 11 points.Mackay (1-0) is at Challis on Tuesday. Leadore (1-1) hosts Watersprings on Dec. 3 THUNDER RIDGE 72, SKYLINE 52: At Skyline, the Titans' Aspen Caldwell and Kennedy Stenquist each scored 22 points as Thunder Ridge improved to 2-1 on the young season.Shay Shippen topped the Grizzlies with 22 points and Marley Spencer added 15 points.Skyline (0-2) is at Madison on Nov. 30. Thunder Ridge is at Century on Saturday. ScoresMadison 46, Bonneville 41Shelley 56, Idaho Falls 54Rigby 47, Hillcrest 41Butte County 62, Malad 16South Fremont 42, Salmon 30 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mackay Thunder Sport Basketball Ridge Skyline Leadore Caldwell Season Opener Recommended for you News Trending Today Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.