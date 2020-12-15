At Rexburg, the Madison boys basketball team secured its fourth straight win and dismantled Idaho Falls 69-25.
Madison, which led 20-6 after one quarter and shut out Idaho Falls in the fourth, enjoyed four double-digit scorers: Braxton Pierce (12 points), Taden King (12), Rhett Hathaway (11) and Eli Randall (10).
The Tigers' leading scorer, Dylan Seeley, posted 11 points.
Madison (4-1, 1-0) will travel on Thursday to Middleton for a weekend tournament, starting with a matchup against Vallivue.
The rest of the teams in the field include Pocatello, Post Falls, Century, Lake City, Minico and Middleton.
Idaho Falls (2-3, 0-1) will host Hillcrest at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
MADISON 69, IDAHO FALLS 25
Idaho Falls 6 7 12 0 — 25
Madison 20 17 23 9 — 69
Madison — Logan Crane 4, Tyson Lerwill 7, Rhett Hathaway 11, Riley Sutton 9, Isaac Wilson 4, Braxton Pierce 12, Taden King 12, Eli Randall 10
Idaho Falls — Nate Rose 4, Dylan Seeley 11, Marvin Smith 2, Jaxon Sorenson 5, Skyler Olson 3.
SNAKE RIVER 41, SUGAR SALEM 39: At Sugar City, the Panthers held off the Diggers.
Ryken Clay paced Sugar-Salem with 11 points and Crew Clark added 10 points.
The Diggers (1-5) are at the Preston tournament beginning Thursday.
SNAKE RIVER 41, SUGAR SALEM 39
Snake River 9 7 10 15 — 41
Sugar-Salem 5 11 10 13 — 39
SNAKE RIVER — Luke Higginson 5, Noah Watt 8, Mitch Lindsay 9, Cole Gilbert 3, Keegan McCraw 4, Chandler Coombs 4, Trey Poulter 8.
SUGAR-SALEM — Crew Clark 10, Braiden Shawcroft 2, Kyzon Garner 9, Porter Holt 3, Ryken Clay 11, Ryan Harris 4.
CENTURY 57, THUNDER RIDGE 55, OT: At Pocatello, Lloyer Driggs hit 5 of 8 3-pointers and finished with 26 points but it wasn't enough as Century prevailed in the extra frame.
The Titans (3-1) are at Highland on Friday.
CENTURY 57, THUNDER RIDGE 55, OT
Thunder Ridge 15 15 9 13 3 — 55
Century 14 10 18 10 5 — 57
THUNDER RIDGE — Lloyer Driggs 26, Tyler Godfrey 5, Nick Potter 8, Bryson Hawkes 9, Porter Harris 7.
CENTURY — I. Panttaja 7, Williams 9, Holt 17, B. Fleischmann 7, Blackhawk 6, T. Fleischmann 11.
Girls basketball
THUNDER RIDGE 63, SKYLINE 59: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans held off Skyline for their eighth win of the season.
Skyline's Mattie Olson poured in 29 points, but Thunder Ridge countered with 15 from Lauren Davenport, 13 from Paige Clark and 10 apiece from Kennedy Stenquist and Sierra John.
Lizzie Bialas added 11 points for Skyline.
The Titans (8-1, 2-1) will visit Century at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Grizzlies (5-4, 1-1) will host Hillcrest at the same time and day.
THUNDER RIDGE 63, SKYLINE 59
Skyline 18 16 12 13 — 59
Thunder Ridge 17 18 11 17 — 63
SKYLINE — Sienna Taylor 3, Drew Chapman 5, Taryn Chapman 2, Sophie Anderson 7, Lizzie Bialas 11, Kysha Shippen 2, Mattie Olson 29.
THUNDER RIDGE — Aspen Caldwell 7, Kennedy Stenquist 10, Sierra John 10, Marley Spencer 3, Lauren Davenport 15, Paige Clark 13, Hallie Smith 5.
BLACKFOOT 63, HILLCREST 43: At Blackfoot, the Broncos ran their win streak to three games with an easy victory over Hillcrest.
The Broncos, who shot 100% from the field in the third quarter, won in part because they outscored the Knights 42-22.
Aspen Cook led Hillcrest with 12 points and Macy Caldwell added 10 for Hillcrest, which saw its three-game win streak come to an end.
Blackfoot (6-3, 3-0) will host Idaho Falls at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hillcrest (4-5, 2-1) will visit Skyline at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
BLACKFOOT 63, HILLCREST 43
Hillcrest 6 15 9 13 — 43
Blackfoot 12 9 28 14 — 63
HILLCREST — Quinleigh Kesler 2, Nyah Lugo 3, Macy Larsen 10, Brooke Cook 4, Katelyn Daybell 2, Sam Fryar 7, Aspen Cook 12, Amber Sargent 2.
BLACKFOOT — Caldwell 4, Navarette 5, Arave 13, Vergarra 13, Wright 2, Piper 2, Dalley 10, Humphreys 14.
RIGBY 44, MADISON 29: At Rigby, the Trojans took a double-digit lead at the half and finished with eight players in the scoring column, led by Brooke Donnelly's 13 points.
Charli Cook topped the Bobcats with 14 points.
Rigby (8-2, 4-0) remains atop the 5A District 5-6 Conference. The Trojans host a tournament beginning Dec. 28.
Madison (5-5, 0-3)
RIGBY 44, MADISON 29
Madison 4 3 10 12 — 29
Rigby 9 11 9 15 — 44
MADISON — Whitney Mackenzie 2, Tori Gillete 2, Charli Cook 14, Grace Dow 8, McKell Parkinson 3.
RIGBY — Kylie Jones 7, Camryn Williams 3, Victoria Briggs 2, Kambree Barber 10, Hadley Good 2, Brooke Donnelly 13, Anastasia Kennedy 3, Brooklyn Youngstrom 4.
Scores
Girls basketball
Sugar Salem 39, Snake River 33
Boys basketball
Rigby Trojans 63, Bonneville 60
Firth 63, South Fremont 61
North Gem 75, Leadore 30