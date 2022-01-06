Madison's Logan Crane
Madison's Logan Crane drives to the basket Thursday against Thunder Ridge.

 By RAND HILLMAN prsports@postregister.com

Results from Thursday's games.

MADISON 59, THUNDER RIDGE 42: At Madison, Logan Crane scored 22 points and Barrett Wilson added 18 points in a key 5A District 6 boys basketball matchup.

The win keeps Madison (7-3, 2-0) unbeaten atop the conference with rival Rigby.

Thunder Ridge scored just 16 points in the first half.

Tao Johnson topped the Titans (5-6, 1-2) with 22 points.

Madison plays at Rigby on Wednesday, Thunder Ridge is at Highland on Wednesday.

RIGBY 73, BONNEVILLE 42: AT Bonneville, Kobe Jones and Sam Kunz each scored 17 points and Karson Barber added 11 as the Trojans pulled away early in the nonconference game.

Kunz also finished with nine rebounds and three steals.

Jake Scoresby led the Bees with 12 points.

Bonneville (1-8) is at Skyline on Saturday. Rigby (8-3), which has won four straight, hosts rival Madison on Wednesday.

Scores

Boys basketball

Preston 61, Blackfoot 50

Malad 69, West Jefferson 59

Girls basketball

Ririe 54, Firth 24

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

