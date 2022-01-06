HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Madison downs Thunder Ridge in boys basketball POST REGISTER Allan Steele Author email Jan 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Madison's Logan Crane drives to the basket Thursday against Thunder Ridge. By RAND HILLMAN prsports@postregister.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Results from Thursday's games.MADISON 59, THUNDER RIDGE 42: At Madison, Logan Crane scored 22 points and Barrett Wilson added 18 points in a key 5A District 6 boys basketball matchup.The win keeps Madison (7-3, 2-0) unbeaten atop the conference with rival Rigby. Thunder Ridge scored just 16 points in the first half.Tao Johnson topped the Titans (5-6, 1-2) with 22 points.Madison plays at Rigby on Wednesday, Thunder Ridge is at Highland on Wednesday.RIGBY 73, BONNEVILLE 42: AT Bonneville, Kobe Jones and Sam Kunz each scored 17 points and Karson Barber added 11 as the Trojans pulled away early in the nonconference game.Kunz also finished with nine rebounds and three steals. Jake Scoresby led the Bees with 12 points.Bonneville (1-8) is at Skyline on Saturday. Rigby (8-3), which has won four straight, hosts rival Madison on Wednesday.ScoresBoys basketballPreston 61, Blackfoot 50Malad 69, West Jefferson 59Girls basketballRirie 54, Firth 24 Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Madison Thunder Ridge Basketball Sport Point Bonneville Johnson Allan Steele Author email Follow Allan Steele Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you News Trending Today Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.