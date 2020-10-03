At Madison, the Bobcats' volleyball team recorded an 8-0 weekend en route to a Battle of the Best tournament championship.
Madison (22-3, 3-1) topped Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Thunder Ridge on Friday. On Saturday, the Bobcats posted wins over Hillcrest, Bonneville, Idaho Falls and Bonneville, and with another win over Thunder Ridge, Madison secured the tournament title.
Several Bobcats stood out across the eight matches.
Kinley Kerbs carded 157 assists, 57 digs, 17 kills and 11 aces. Sidney Parker had 56 kills, 60 digs and 15 blocks, while Maddi Wilcox tallied 54 kills, 46 digs, 16 aces and eight blocks.
Finally, Beth Hunt registered eight aces, 36 kills and 26 blocks.
Bonneville, which went 5-4 at the tournament, finished third. The Bees, who got 87 digs from Aspen Anderson and 60 kills from Mariah Jardine, will host Blackfoot on Tuesday's senior night.
Madison will return to action on Wednesday, visiting Idaho Falls.
Scores
Girls soccer
Teton 8, Aberdeen 0