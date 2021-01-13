At Rexburg, the Madison boys basketball team built a big lead during the middle of the game and ran away with a 64-43 win over rival Rigby.
Madison (10-2, 2-0) led just 18-12 after one quarter, but thanks to a 16-7 margin in the second quarter and a 12-8 advantage in the third, the Bobcats secured a comfortable win.
Taden King led all scorers with 27 points, Braxton Pierce totaled 13 and Eli Randall added 12 for the Bobcats, who also got eight points from Logan Crane.
Madison will visit Blackfoot at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Rigby (8-2, 1-2) will host Skyline at the same time and day.
MADISON 64, RIGBY 43
Rigby 12 7 8 16 — 43
Madison 18 16 12 18 — 64
RIGBY — Kobe Jones 3, Trajen Larsen 3, Cade Dabell 5, Rysen Tyler 3, Carson Barber 9, Taylor Freeman 10, Arthur Tucker 4, Ethan Fox 6
MADISON — Logan Crane 8, Tyson Lerwill 2, Isaac Wilson 2, Braxton Pierce 13, Taden King 27, Eli Randall 12.
BONNEVILLE 69, IDAHO FALLS 51: At Bonneville, Carson Johnson hit six 3-pointers and finished with 30 points as the Bees rolled over the Tigers.
Johnson also had a team-high four assists.
Dylan Seeley topped Idaho Falls with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Bonneville (4-7) hosts Hillcrest on Friday. Idaho Falls (5-6) is at Highland on Friday.
BONNEVILLE 69, IDAHO FALLS 51
Idaho Falls 9 12 17 13 – 51
Bonneville 17 13 18 21 – 69
IDAHO FALLS – Dylan Seeley 17, Jaxon Sorenson 13, Nate Rose 7, Merit Jones 7, Skyler Olson 4, Marvin Smith 3.
BONNEVILLE – Carson Johnson 30, Caleb Stoddard 12, Devin McDonald 7, Cy Gummow 6, Jacob Perez 6, Carson Judy 4, McKay Judy 2, Jacob Scoresby 2.
THUNDER RIDGE 68, HIGHLAND 51: At Thunder Ridge, Lloyer Driggs connected on 5 of 8 3-pointers to finish with 33 points for the Titans.
The Rams scored just six points in the first quarter and couldn’t recover.
Thunder Ridge improved to 3-0 in conference and 9-2 overall. The Titans host Shelley on Friday.
THUNDER RIDGE 68, HIGHLAND 51
Highland 6 20 13 12 – 51
Thunder Ridge 15 15 22 16 – 68
HIGHLAND – Durham 16, Rudd 2, Mickelsen 12, Anderson 3, Wright 18.
THUNDER RIDGE – Lloyer Driggs 33, Tao Johnson 10, Tyler Godfrey 9, Jordan Brizzee 5, Nick Potter 5 Bryson Hawks 1, Jaden Sautter 1, Porter Harris 2, Zach Marlowe 2.
Girls basketball
RIRIE 59, FIRTH 20: At Ririe, the Bulldogs cruised to an easy win thanks to a staunch defensive effort against Firth.
Ririe bolted out to a 11-6 lead after one quarter, then limited Firth to just two points in the second quarter and three in the third, good for one of the hosts' best defensive showings of the season.
Dallas Sutton led Ririe with a season-high 20 points (on six 3s), followed by Sara Boone with 13 points and Brianna Scott with 10.
Ririe (15-1, 4-0) will host Aberdeen at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Firth will host North Fremont at the same time and day.
RIRIE 59, FIRTH 20
Firth 6 2 3 9 — 20
Ririe 11 21 18 9 — 59
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 4, Kiley Mecham 3, Hailey Barker 7, Daytona Folkman 6
RIRIE — Brianna Scott 10, Breyer Newman 2, Paige Martinez 2, Sara Boone 13, Abbie Nelson 2, Maggie Ball 6, Dallas Sutton 20, Halley Guthrie 4.
Wrestling
RIRIE 72, CHALLIS 12
145: Kyle Jensen (Ririe) by forfeit. 152: Tye Sherwood (Ririe) by forfeit. 160: Carter Huntsman (Ririe) pin Will Carter (Challis), 1:09. 170: Gavin Harris (Ririe) pin Clay Bullock (Challis), 1:15. 182: George Cecil (Challis) pin Boston Barber (Ririe), 2:19. 195: Joe Orchard (Ririe) by forfeit. 220: Tui Schwenke (Challis) by forfeit. 285: Nick Gundersen (Ririe) by forfeit. 98: Double Forfeit. 106: Austin Machen (Ririe) by forfeit. 113: Connor Parkinson (Ririe) pin Hoak Corgatelli (Challis), 3:32. 120: Brian Ferguson (Ririe) pin Bronc Jensen (Challis), 0:49. 126: Hyrum Boone (Ririe) by forfeit.132: Dennis Barnett (Ririe) by forfeit. 138: Spencer Miller (Ririe) pin Aedan Baker (Challis), 0:48.
MALAD 53, NORTH FREMONT 32
113: Zach Mills (Malad) pin Truman Renouf (North Fremont), 3:35. 120: Ben Wray (Malad) pin Ryan Fransen (North Fremont), 2:28.126: Tayson Davis (Malad) by forfeit. 132: Cutter Bowman (North Fremont) dec. Cole Willie (Malad), 8-4. 138: Jace Marsden (North Fremont) by forfeit. 145: Austin Nalder (Malad) tech fall Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont), 18-3 4:57. 152: Ruxton Tubbs (Malad) by forfeit. 160: Carson Packer (North Fremont) by forfeit. 170: Hayden Maupin (North Fremont) pin Dex Schow (Malad), 3:02. 182: Jaxon Thompson (Malad) pin Colton Carter (North Fremont), 1:19. 195: William Maddox (Malad) by forfeit. 220: Matthew Jacaway (Malad) by forfeit. 285: Austyn higley (Malad) by forfeit. 98: Martin Estrada (North Fremont) tech fall Jace Potter (Malad), 17-0 3:37. 106: Cruz Estrada (North Fremont) by forfeit.
SNAKE RIVER 48, NORTH FREMONT 39
106: Cruz Estrada (North Fremont) dec. Daxton Jones (Snake River), 10-3. 113: Truman Renouf (North Fremont) pin Jordan Reynolds (Snake River), 0:42. 120: Brayden Anderson (Snake River) pin Ryan Fransen (North Fremont), 0:18. 126: Justin Buzzell (Snake River) by forfeit. 132: Cutter Bowman (North Fremont) pin Emilio Caldera (Snake River), 0:50. 138: Gary Hunter (Snake River) pin Jace Marsden (North Fremont), 0:34. 145: Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont) pin Antonio Caldera (Snake River), 1:06. 152: Lane Carter (Snake River) by forfeit. 160: Kyle Richardson (Snake River) pin Carson Packer (North Fremont),1:00. 170: Hayden Maupin (North Fremont) by forfeit. 182: Colton Carter (North Fremont) pin Carlos Ramos (Snake River), 1:32. 195: Drake Anderton (Snake River) by forfeit. 220: Kade England (Snake River) by forfeit. 285: Joshua Curzon (Snake River) by forfeit. 98: Martin Estrada (North Fremont) by forfeit.
SUGAR-SALEM 53, FIRTH 33
98: Ricks (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 106: Tillman Allen (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 113: Roan Larsen (Firth) pin Aiden Meikle (Sugar-Salem), 3:55. 120: Blaze Klingler (Sugar-Salem) pin Leon Gardner (Firth), 0:24. 126: Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 132: Bridger Jolley (Firth) dec. Dax Wood (Sugar-Salem), 4-1. 138: Dustin Bartausky (Firth) by forfeit. 145: Bridger Norman (Sugar-Salem) tech fall Aiden Clayson (Firth), 16-1 5:27. 152: Daxtyn Zollinger (Sugar-Salem) pin Derek Adams (Firth), 2:39. 160: Tukker Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) pin Jeffrey Edwards (Firth), 1:49. 170: Cruz Acevedo (Sugar-Salem) pin Wade Bolinder (Firth), 1:47. 182: Brandon Richards (Firth) by forfeit. 195: Quentin Gifford (Firth) by forfeit. 220: Ethan Perkins (Firth) pin Caden Dalling (Sugar-Salem), 5:05. 285: Braxton Peebles (Sugar-Salem) pin Mario Lizarraga (Firth), 3:36.
THUNDER RIDGE 66, RIGBY 24
98: Isaac Scott (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit. 106: Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit. 113: Marshall Parker (Rigby) dec. Miklo Silvas (Thunder Ridge), 8-7. 120: Tate Funderberg (Thunder Ridge) pin Tayson Riojas (Rigby), 0:26. 126: Kaden Ramos (Thunder Ridge) pin Rhope Rasmussen (Rigby), 2:57. 132: Carson Burton (Thunder Ridge) pin Brett Seimears (Rigby), 1:19. 138: Gabe Terrill (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit. 145: Robby Boone (Rigby) pin Wyatte Gray (Thunder Ridge), 1:02. 152: Payton Brooks (Rigby) pin Wyatte Gray (Thunder Ridge), 2:46. 160: Gabe Reeves (Thunder Ridge) pin Abram Womack (Rigby), 0:10. 170: Tad Nelson (Rigby) dec. Connor Dixon (Thunder Ridge), 11-9. 182: Cooper Shaffer (Rigby) by forfeit. 195: Garrett Roedell (Thunder Ridge) pin Brigham Nelson (Rigby), 2:17. 220: Ethan Dunnells (Thunder Ridge) pin Malcolm Calderon (Rigby), 0:24. 285: Payton Riggs (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit.
BLACKFOOT 66, SHELLEY 22
98: Josh Smith (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 106: Carter Balmforth (Shelley) pin Myriam Riley (Blackfoot), 0:22. 113: Kayden Parsons (Blackfoot) pin Shantell Christensen (Shelley), 0:45.120: Lyle Click (Shelley) pin Kaelston Nochebuena (Blackfoot), 3:52. 126: Kolton Stacey (Shelley) maj dec. Luke Moore (Blackfoot), 15-3. 132: Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) pin Kodey Murphy (Shelley), 2:41. 138: Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 145: Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) pin Elias Gnieting (Shelley), 3:38. 152: Davian Montes (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 160: Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) pin Seth Jacobson (Shelley), 2:56. 170: Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) by forfeit. 182: Maverik Malm (Blackfoot) pin Orrin Hill (Shelley), 0:46. 195: Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 220: Alex Nawrocki (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 285: Talin Sensenbach (Blackfoot) by forfeit.
HIGHLAND 47, MADISON 27
98: Tanner Severn (Madison) by forfeit. 106: Double Forfeit. 113: Gunnar Anderson (Highland) dec. Brady Calderwood (Madison), 11-9. 120: Austin Dye (Highland) pin Conner Christensen (Madison), 1:26. 126: Kellan Sagendorf (Highland) maj dec. Ikaika Jensen (Madison), 16-8. 132: Emilio Velasquez (Highland) pin Spencer Wilcox (Madison), 1:04. 138: Joshua Benson (Madison) dec. Devin Dobson (Highland), 8-2. 145: Rustan Cordingley (Highland) maj dec. David Wheeler (Madison), 15-2. 152: Kael Cordingley (Highland) pin Jeffrey Williams (Madison), 0:51. 160: Roy Gunderson (Madison) pin Kayl Corrigan (Highland), 1:56. 170: Bristin Corrigan (Highland) by forfeit. 182: Orion Stokes (Madison) pin Corbin Allen (Highland), 0:56. 195: Ethan Burbidge (Madison) pin Eli Anderton (Highland), 1:30. 220: Logan George (Highland) by forfeit. 285: Ian Allen (Highland) by forfeit.
Scores
Girls basketball
Sugar-Salem 58, South Fremont 28
Boys basketball
Hillcrest 65, Preston 51