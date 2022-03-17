Baseball
IDAHO FALLS 17, BLACKFOOT 6: At Pocatello, the Tigers jumped out to an 8-2 advantage and held the Broncos to six hits in the win.
Starter Merit Jones earned the win and finished 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and triple. Coltin Lyda knocked in three runs for Idaho Falls (2-1).
Blackfoot (0-1) and Idaho Falls play next week at the Buck's Bags Tournament in Boise.
Idaho Falls 026 040 5 --17 10 1
Blackfoot 002 040 0 -- 6 6 5
TIGERS -- Pitching: Merit Jones 3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Porter Tuttle 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Eliot Jones 1.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Max Groberg 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Merit Jones 3-3, Grobert 2-4, Beau Anderson 2-2. 2B: Merit Jones, Coltin Lyda, Groberg. 3B: Merit Jones, Anderson. RBI: Eliot Jones, Merit Jones 2, Daeson Hunter, Lyda 3, Groberg 2, Dillon Ball, Anderson.
BRONCOS -- Pitching: Grimmett 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Stedley 1.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Cannon 2.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Ross 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Reynolds 1.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. 2B: Ross, Reynolds. RBI: Wilson, Cannon, Grimmett, Ross 3.
Tennis
RIGBY 6, SKYLINE 6
Boys Singles: No. 1 - Dallin Taylor, (R) def. Pablo Molinero, (S), 6-0 , 6-1. No. 2 - Sterling Russell, (R)def. Sam Thomas, (S), 6-0 , 6-2. No. 3 - Dainen Summers, (R) def. Elias Couch, (S), 6-1 , 6-1.
Girls Singles: No. 1 - Elizabeth Herres, (S), def. Leah Brown, (R), 6-7 , 6-2 , 6-3. No. 2 - Kelsey Brown, (R), def. Izabel Kelley, (S), 6-1 , 6-1. No. 3 - Shay Shippen, (S), def. Eden Curtis, (R), 6-4 , 6-2.
Boys Doubles: No. 1 - Colton Hall/Jeffrey Uffens, (R), def. Josh Hansen/Joscha Maier (S), 6-2 , 7-5. No. 2 - Larry Peterson/Caden Taylor (R), def. Jonas Menlove/Grant Parker, (S), 4-6 , 6-3 , 6-4.
Girls Doubles: No. 1 - Mariel Stuart/Tori Thomason (S), def. Shanna Sievers/Libby Peterson (R), 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 - Cambria Allen/Charly Johnson (S), def. Kaylin Boyle/Lydia Pulsipher (R), 6-4 , 6-4.
Mixed Doubles: No. 1 - Kara Reed/Heber Webb, (S), def. Abe Wood/ Brooklyn Sievers (R), 6-2, 6-2. No. 2 - Oliva Wynn/Tyler Wynn (S), def. Noah Goldman/Ana Stowell (R), 6-0 , 6-2.
Scores
Softball
Marsh Valley 14, Sugar-Salem 4
