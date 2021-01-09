At Ashton, the North Fremont boys basketball team cruised past Aberdeen Saturday and continued its spotless start to the season with a 62-44 win.
The Huskies (9-0) won in large part because their defense limited Aberdeen to just five points in the first quarter and 12 in the second, but also because Jordan Lenz poured in a game-high 26 points.
Luke Hill and Hank Richardson each added 10 points for North Fremont, which seized an early lead and never had trouble the rest of the way.
The Huskies will visit West Jefferson at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
NORTH FREMONT 62, ABERDEEN 44
Aberdeen 5 12 14 13 — 44
North Fremont 21 18 11 12 — 62
ABERDEEN — Brody Beck 19, Seth Hall 11, Marshall Elliott 1, J. Bright 6, Cole Pratt 3, Cory Rowbury 4.
NORTH FREMONT — Jordan Lenz 26, Luke Hill 10, Max Palmer 9, AJ Hill 2, Hank Richardson 10, Jobie Palmer 5.
MADISON 61, GREEN CANYON (UT) 51: At Green Canyon (Utah), Madison employed a balance scoring effort to take down its ninth opponent of the season.
Eli Randall led all scorers with 16 points, and combined with Taden King's 14 points and Rhett Hathaway's 10, the Bobcats earned its second win in two days.
The Bobcats (9-2) outscored Green Canyon 21-13 in the third frame.
Madison will return to action Wednesday, hosting Rigby at 7:30 p.m.
MADISON 61, GREEN CANYON (UT) 51
Madison 14 9 21 17 — 61
Green Canyon 9 12 13 17 — 51
GREEN CANYON — Cade Deboard 7, Jace Blotter 9, Jared Anderson 2, Jake Regan 5, Brady Smith 14, Jake Lundin 12, Chris Mortenson 2.
MADISON — Logan Crane 6, Tyson Lerwill 4, Rhett Hathaway 10, Spencer Young 2, Braxton Pierce 9, Taden King 14, Eli Randall 16.
TETON 93, SALMON 63: At Salmon, Teton turned a high-scoring game into a 30-point win, holding Salmon to just three points in the third quarter.
Jason Heuseveldt scored 21 points and Luke Thompson added 19 for the Timberwolves.
"They changed their defense on us and took us out of our offensive rhythm," Salmon coach Jeremy Burgess said.
Dillon Pilkerton topped Salmon with 23 points. Pilkerton and Blazen Burgess (19 points) each knocked down five 3-pointers.
Salmon (3-4) is at West Jefferson on Thursday. Teton (6-2) is at Ririe on Tuesday.
TETON 93, SALMON 63
Teton 20 21 27 25 — 93
Salmon 24 18 3 18 — 63
TETON — Forrest Wartig 6, Hyrum Heuseveldt 14, Jason Heuseveldt 21, Rhett Nelson 5, Xander Vontz 8, Connor Kunz 2, Luke Thompson 19, Reid Nelson 12, Alan Castro 2, Dustin Kinzie 4.
SALMON — Bob Bowen 3, Carson Mildon 3, Blazen Burgess 19, Dillon Pilkerton 23, Colton Kirby 3, Kaden Caywood 12.
Girls basketball
RIRIE 46, WEST JEFFERSON 39: At West Jefferson, the Panthers took their first conference loss of the season in a narrow defeat to Ririe.
Dallas Sutton led all scorers with 14 points, helping Ririe outscore West Jefferson 14-5 in a pivotal second quarter, which paved the way for the Bulldogs to hold off the Panthers down the stretch.
The Bulldogs (13-1, 3-0) haven't lost since Nov. 20.
Carlee Johnson led West Jefferson with nine points, which was part of the problem for the hosts — nobody could quite get going on offense.
Ririe will host Firth at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
West Jefferson (10-3, 3-1) will host Salmon at 7 p.m. Friday.
RIRIE 46, WEST JEFFERSON 39
Ririe 10 14 5 17 — 46
WJ 11 5 6 17 — 39
Ririe — Brianna Scott 6, Breyer Newman 7, Sara Boone 4, Maggie Ball 7, Dallas Sutton 14, Halley Guthrie 8
WJ — Eliza Anhder 8, Carlee Johnson 9, Lindsey Dalling 1, Lacey Dalling 7, McKenna Neville 6, Kambree Hall 2, Jordyn Torgerson 6.
SUGAR-SALEM 58, RIDGELINE (UT) 41: At Millville, Utah, the Diggers had little trouble with Ridgeline, jumping out to a 34-11 lead at the half.
Hailey Harris scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Sugar-Salem improved to 13-1.
The Diggers are at South Fremont on Wednesday.
SUGAR-SALEM 58, RIDGELINE (UT) 41
Sugar-Salem 17 17 11 13 — 58
Ridgeline 11 0 11 19 — 41
SUGAR-SALEM — Meg Fillmore 3, Hailey Harris 18, Olivia Crapo 2, Sunny Bennion 6, Kennedy Gillette 3, Katie Miller 6, Natalyah Nead 11, Mardee Fillmore 9.
RIDGELINE — Bamuni 2, Wimmer 2, Livingston 3, Litchford 8, Brown 8, Anderson 15, Smith 3.
Wrestling
ROLLIE LANE INVITE
At Ford Idaho Sports Center, Nampa
BOYS TEAMS SCORES
1, Meridian 226.5. 2, Kuna 221. 3, Post Falls 144. 4, Nampa 137. 5, Highland 134. 6, New Plymouth 124. 7, Columbia 123.5. 8, Lakeland 114.5. 9, Coeur d’Alene 111. 10, American Falls 103. 11, Blackfoot 95. 12, Century 93. 13, Caldwell 88. 14, Fruitland 87. 15, Eagle 83. 16, Bonners Ferry 81.5. 17, Thunder Ridge 81. 18, Rocky Mountain 74.5. 19, Lake City 68. 20, Gooding 65.5. 21, Centennial 63. 22, Bishop Kelly 61.5. 23, Minico 60. 24, Lewiston 57.5. 25, Middleton 54.5. 26, Emmett 46. 27, Bonneville 45. 27, Madison 45. 29, Shelley 43. 30, Idaho Falls 42. 31, Rigby 38. 32, Mountain Home 37. 33, Wasatch 35.5. t-34, Mountain View 30. t-34, Ridgevue 30. 36, Preston 25. t-37, Hillcrest 23. t-37, Meridian B 23. 39, Payette 22.5. 40, Marsing 21.5. t-41, Homedale 19. t-41, Vallivue 19. 43, Melba 14. 44, Skyline 8. t-45, Clearwater Valley 3. t-45, Grangeville 3.
BOYS INDIVIDUAL PLACERS
98 : 1, Dedrick Navarro, Nampa. 2, Mack Mauger, Blackfoot. 3, Kolter Burton, American Falls. 4, David Scott, Columbia. 5, Zach Macdonald, Lake City. 6, Wylie Stone, Eagle.
106: 1, Carson Exferd, Nampa. 2, Payton Hernandez, Columbia. 3, Ezra Clemens, Fruitland. 4, Cole Currin, Kuna. 5, Grayson Williams, American Falls. 6, Carter Balmforth, Shelley.
113: 1, Tanner Frothinger, Eagle. 2, Treygen Morin, Ridgevue. 3, Simon Alberto Luna, Nampa. 4, Anderson White, Kuna. 5, Devyn Greenland, Century. 6, Caleb Shaw, New Plymouth.
120: 1, Kyle Rice, New Plymouth. 2, Peyton Munson, Nampa. 3, Roddy Romero, Post Falls. 4, Simon Graeber, Columbia. 5, Zanlen White, Kuna. 6, Cody Fitzpatrick, Middleton.
126: 1, Hunter Bidelman, Caldwell. 2, Jason Mara, Meridian. 3, Christopher Martino, Bishop Kelly. 4, Kolton Stacey, Shelley. 5, Kaden Ramos, Thunder Ridge. 6, Michael Mitchell, Kuna.
132: 1, Hudson Rogers, Gooding. 2, Nathan Gregory, Meridian. 3, Kayson Kenney, Idaho Falls. 4, Noah Ingram, Madison. 5, Evan Barajas, Bonners Ferry. 6, Mason Adamson, Eagle.
138: 1, River Wardle, Wasatch (UT). 2, Cade White, Meridian. 3, Tyler Jones, Rocky Mountain. 4, Xander Thompson, Century. 5, Jacob Blandford, Middleton. 6, Nikko Gonzalez, Nampa.
145: 1, Joel Campbell, New Plymouth. 2, Tayten Gillette, Gooding. 3, Riley Siegford, Lakeland. 4, Lane Reardon, Post Falls. 5, Brodyn Sunada, Meridian. 6, Lorenzo Luis, Hillcrest.
152: 1, Kael Cordingley, Highland. 2, Trent Myers, New Plymouth. 3, Preston Owens, Kuna. 4, Ryker Permann, American Falls. 5, Payton Brooks, Rigby. 6, Drew Roberts, Coeur d’Alene.
160: 1, Cael Palmer, Kuna. 2, Caden Frix, Meridian. 3, Ethan Miller, Post Falls. 4, Canyon Mansfield, Century. 5, Logan Taylor, Centennial. 6, Cooper Johnson, Lakeland.
170: 1, Dante Roggio, Kuna. 2, Gunner Giulio, Coeur d’Alene. 3, Shale Webb, Nampa. 4, Bristin Corrigan, Highland. 5, Isaiah Twait, Meridian. 6, Eli Richards, Bonners Ferry.
182: 1, MaHonri Rushton, McCall. 2, Kaleb Smith, Meridian. 3, Layne Dalton, Emmett. 4, Matthew Whitcomb, Lake City. 5, Easton Millward, Century. 6, Carter Torres, Kuna.
195: 1, Reuben Thill, Lewiston. 2, Garrett Roedel, Thunder Ridge. 3, Xander Floth, Kuna. 4, Isaiah Laguna, Post Falls. 5, Roc Dixon, Meridian. 6, Bronson Staley, Rocky Mountain.
220: 1, Nico Rodriguez, Columbia. 2, Logan George, Highland. 3, Tyler Cook, Post Falls. 4, Demetri Smith, Mountain Home. 5, Mason Jacobsen, Rocky Mountain. 6, Andrew Sandelin-Macintosh, Bonners Ferry.
285: 1, Greg Gissel, Fruitland. 2, Sam Feusier, Lakeland. 3, Miguel Perez, Caldwell. 4, Gerardo Duran, Century. 5, Jackson Kohal, Coeur d’Alene. 6, Ian Allen, Highland.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1, Eagle 132. 2, Caldwell 86. 3, Minico 76. 4, Columbia 72. 5, Thunder Ridge 65. 6, Meridian 62. 7, Post Falls 62. 8, Nampa 57. 9, Bonneville 53. 10, Lewiston 50. 11, Homedale 47. 12, Rocky Mountain 45. 13, Kuna 39. 14, Clearwater Valley 38. 15, Coeur d’Alene 37. 16, Vallivue 33. 17, Melba 31. 18, Ridgevue 31. 19, American Falls 28. 20, Grangeville 28. 21, Preston 28. 22, West Side 25. 23, Payette 23. 24, Mountain Home 22. 25, Shelley 22. 26, Blackfoot 21. 27, Bonners Ferry 17. 28, Emmett 17. 29, Bishop Kelly 14. 30, Centennial 14. 31, Hillcrest 12. 32, Skyline 11. 33, Highland 9. 34, Rigby 8. 35, Mountain View 4. 36, Fruitland 1.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL PLACERS
101: 1, Danielle Holt, Thunder Ridge. 2, Myriam Riley, Blackfoot. 3, Jaycie Hackler, Melba. 4, Ivette Balero, Skyline.
109: 1, Lita Cruz, Minico. 2, Kayla Vail, Bonneville. 3, Taylor Call, Hillcrest. 4, Holli Schumacker, Grangeville. 5, Kaylee Hunt, American Falls. 6, Shantell Christensen, Shelley.
116: 1, Frankie Graham, Minico. 2, Hannah Dupay, Meridian. 3, Liv Wieber, Eagle. 4, Camille Ussher, Bonners Ferry. 5, Sesha Beckstead, West Side. 6, Kristen Rayo-Tona, Columbia.
123: 1, Alyssa Randles, Coeur d’Alene. 2, Camilla Tew, West Side. 3, Alexandra Crow, Centennial. 4, Holland Wieber, Eagle. 5, Jordan Barrett, Payette. 6, Elizabeth Hergesheimer, Homedale.
130: 1, Savannah Turner, Homedale. 2, Mia Furman, Rocky Mountain. 3, Alexandra Garvin, Rocky Mountain. 4, Angie Rios, Columbia. 5, Neveah Villalobos, Minico. 6, Lilianna Montufar, Rigby.
136: 1, Marissa Jimenez, Caldwell. 2, Kaydince Turner, Homedale. 3, Miah Garcia, Payette. 4, Abigale Piper, Post Falls. 5, Hallie Campbell, Columbia. 6, Sam Ferguson, Thunder Ridge.
143: 1, Kayli Acosta, Eagle. 2, Anjolina Espinoza, Mountain Home. 3, Jordyn Kearn, American Falls. 4, Alaysia Valverde, Caldwell. 5, Jenay Castro, Minico. 6, Lillee Olague, Bonneville.
155: 1, Brooke Boyle, Thunder Ridge. 2, Serena Luna-Gonzalez, Nampa. 3, Maria Sifuentes, Columbia. 4, Cassidy Rehoder, Lewiston. 5, Danica Valdez, Shelley. 6, Rylan Shipp, Ridgevue.
170: 1, Kyra Richards, Columbia. 2, Hope Thomas, Vallivue. 3, Alyssa Mabey, Kuna. 4, Emma Steel, Kuna.
191: 1, Reece Woods, Eagle. 2, Olivia Burciasa, Kuna. 3, Destiny Edgecomb, Columbia. 4, Riley Bodily, Preston. 5, Cheyenne Cada, Bonners Ferry. 6, Madison Malm, Blackfoot.
235: 1, Olivia Woods, Eagle. 2, Megan Webster, Post Falls. 3, Ashlyn Lee, Vallivue.
BUHL INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT
Teams: 1. South Fremont 216, 2. Buhl 187, 3. Snake River 182.5, 4. Marsh Valley 144.5, 5. Twin Falls 110.5, 6. Ririe 106, 7. Weiser 103, 8. Sugar-Salem 101, 9. Grace 97, 10. Firth 82, 11. Teton 75.5, 12. Kimberly 66, 13. Declo 65, 14. Filer 48, 15. North Fremont 46, t16. Raft River 42, t16. Gooding 42, 18 Glenns Ferry 41.5, 19. Burley 39, 20. Oakley 37, 21. Wendell 36, 22. Canyon Ridge 14.
98
1st Place - Jaxton Packer of South Fremont
2nd Place - Jake Castagneto of Glenns Ferry
3rd Place - Austin Machen of Ririe
4th Place - Martin Estrada of North Fremont
5th Place - Wyatt Pearson of Buhl
6th Place - Treyton KIlingler of Teton
106
1st Place - Hans Newby of Grace
2nd Place - Remy Baler of Teton
3rd Place - David Green of South Fremont
4th Place - Dallin Walters of Kimberly
5th Place - Cruz Estrada of North Fremont
6th Place - Daxton Jones of Snake River
113
1st Place - Bowen Brunson of Buhl
2nd Place - Ryker Simmons of South Fremont
3rd Place - Rocky Morris of Marsh Valley
4th Place - Connor Parkinson of Ririe
5th Place - Collin Robinson of Filer
6th Place - Wyatt Flick of Wendell
120
1st Place - Kade Orr of Buhl
2nd Place - Clancy Mummert of Twin Falls
3rd Place - Brayden Anderson of Snake River
4th Place - Gustavo Carranza of South Fremont
5th Place - Colton Egbert of Teton
6th Place - Blaze Klingler of Sugar-Salem
126
1st Place - Riley Brunson of Buhl
2nd Place - Bray Skinner of Grace
3rd Place - Brock Young of Marsh Valley
4th Place - Dillon Gneiting of South Fremont
5th Place - Brady Dahlke of Marsh Valley
6th Place - Easton Gardner of Snake River
132
1st Place - Emilio Caldera of Snake River
2nd Place - Chance Bennett of Buhl
3rd Place - Tegan Whitaker of Raft River
4th Place - Clayton Lunt of Grace
5th Place - Tuffy Briggs of South Fremont
6th Place - Deegan Hanks of Burley
138
1st Place - Kayd Craig of Gooding
2nd Place - Rhet Jorgensen of Grace
3rd Place - Jayce Bower of Buhl
4th Place - Damon Estudillo of Marsh Valley
5th Place - Wesley Pearson of Buhl
6th Place - Skyler Klingler of Sugar-Salem
145
1st Place - Ryker Fullmer of Teton
2nd Place - Collin Williams of Marsh Valley
3rd Place - Bridger Norman of Sugar-Salem
4th Place - Trace Nielsen of Buhl
5th Place - Kolby Clark of South Fremont
6th Place - Wes Shaw of Gooding
152
1st Place - Hunter Hobbs of South Fremont
2nd Place - Lane Carter of Snake River
3rd Place - Alexys Rivas of Burley
4th Place - Clayton Beesley of Weiser
5th Place - Ethan Coy of Kimberly
6th Place - Derek Adams of Firth
160
1st Place - Derek Matthews of Declo
2nd Place - Kyle Richardson of Snake River
3rd Place - Wyatt Castagneto of Glenns Ferry
4th Place - Jaimen Swainston of Filer
5th Place - Skyler Lerwill of Sugar-Salem
6th Place - Trevor Kay of South Fremont
170
1st Place - Hayden Maupin of North Fremont
2nd Place - Isaac Mitton of Oakley
3rd Place - River Eddins of South Fremont
4th Place - Lance Hunter of Snake River
5th Place - Malachi Hoobery of Weiser
6th Place - Kaleb Homan of Buhl
182
1st Place - Cody Tillery of Sugar-Salem
2nd Place - Brandon Richards of Firth
3rd Place - Denzil Lloyd of Raft River
4th Place - Zahne Ruiz of Twin Falls
5th Place - Presley Fullmer of Declo
6th Place - Easton Branson of Marsh Valley
195
1st Place - Skeet Newton of Twin Falls
2nd Place - Drake Anderton of Snake River
3rd Place - Zach Gunnell of Kimberly
4th Place - Joe Orchard of Ririe
5th Place - Kole Morrison of Marsh Valley
6th Place - David Overson of South Fremont
220
1st Place - Gabe Sommers of Ririe
2nd Place - Rylee Willet of Weiser
3rd Place - Isaac Finley of Wendell
4th Place - Elijah Carter of Weiser
5th Place - Hunter McQuivey of Marsh Valley
6th Place - Miguel Juarez of Declo
285
1st Place - Jaime Ortiz of Firth
2nd Place - Nick Parris of Snake River
3rd Place - Jesse Lockett of Weiser
4th Place - Baylee Carney of Twin Falls
5th Place - Nick Gundersen of Ririe
6th Place - 6th Place - Dawson Kaufman of Teton
Scores
Boys basketball
North Gem 76, Challis 43
Malad 46, Ririe 44
Bonneville 52, Skyline 45