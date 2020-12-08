At Sugar City, in a matchup of defending boys basketball state champions, 2A North Fremont enjoyed a pair of 20-point scorers en route to a 65-64 double overtime victory over 3A Sugar-Salem.
Jordan Lenz and Luke Hill poured in 20 points apiece for the Huskies, who overcame the Diggers' eight 3-pointers, three of which came from senior Crew Clark.
Clark, who led Sugar-Salem with 19 points on the night, tallied seven in the extra session. The Diggers also got 10 points from Christian Gordon, who logged seven points in the fourth frame and three in overtime. Teammate Kendle Harris added 11 points, none in the fourth or overtime.
North Fremont (3-0) will host Bear Lake at 7 p.m. Friday.
Sugar-Salem (1-3) will also host Bear Lake, this matchup at 4 p.m. Saturday.
NORTH FREMONT 65, SUGAR-SALEM 64
North Fremont 12 15 9 13 16 — 65
Sugar-Salem 13 10 10 16 15 — 64
North Fremont — Jordan Lenz 20, Carson Dye 6, Luke Hill 20, Max Palmer 8, AJ Hill 7, Hank Richardson 4.
Sugar-Salem — Crew Clark 19, Braiden Shawcraft 4, Kyzon Garner 6, Koy Sanderson 3, Christian Gordon 10, Toby Pinnock 2, Ryken Clay 5, Ryan Harris 5, Kendle Harris 10.
THUNDER RIDGE 55, HILLCREST 54: At Thunder Ridge, Lloyer Driggs finished with 29 points as the Titans held off the Knights in a nonconference matchup.
Tre Kofe finished with 15 points and Isaac Davis hit all six of his shots in the third quarter for 13 points for the Knights.
Thunder Ridge (2-0) is at Rigby on Thursday. Hilcrest (1-1) hosts Madison on Thursday.
THUNDER RIDGE 55, HILLCREST 54
Hillcrest 11 8 18 17 — 54
Thunder Ridge 17 18 10 10 — 55
HILLCREST — Isaac Davis 13, Cooper Kesler 3, Tre Kofe 15, Jace Austin2, Garrett Phippen 12, Sam Kunz 2, Given Chatelain 5, Kobe Kesler 2.
THUNDER RIDGE — Bradley Briggs 2, Lloyer Driggs 29, Tao Johnson 8, Tyler Godfrey 3, Jordan Brizzee 2, Nick Potter 3, Bryson Hawkes 2, Porter Harris 4, Zach Marlowe 2.
Girls basketball
FIRTH 37, SOUTH FREMONT 31: At Firth, the Cougars evened their record with a home win over South Fremont.
Megan Jolley totaled 18 points on four 3-pointers, leading the charge for the Cougars, who led 9-2 after one quarter and 20-13 at halftime.
Nobody else scored in double digits for Firth, but it was enough for its third win of the season.
The Cougars (3-3) will travel to Malad on Thursday for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
FIRTH 37, SOUTH FREMONT 31
South Fremont 2 11 7 11 — 31
Firth 9 11 9 8 — 37
SOUTH FREMONT — Maddie Bayler 2, Kinley Geisler 2, Josee Angell 2, Addi Hill 5, Berklee Yancey 7, Rylee Nezille 13
FIRTH— Cassi Robbins 5, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Kiley Mecham 5, Bridget Leslie 1, Nicole McKinnon 1, Megan Jolley 18, Hailey Barker 5.
HILLCREST 64, TETON 45: At Hillcrest, Macy Larsen knocked down seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points as Hillcrest topped the Timberwolves.
The Knights pulled away with a 22-point third quarter.
The loss snapped a three-game losing streak for Hillcrest, which is at Shelley on Wednesday.
HILLCREST 64, TETON 45
Teton 11 13 10 11 — 45
Hillcrest 15 16 22 11 — 64
TETON — Reese 4, Morgan 6, Saraee 2, Sienna 5, corace 11, Tatum 5, Kinley 12.
HILLCREST — Keslee 4, Nyah Lugo 8, Macy Larsen 25, Peterson 2, Brooke Cook 5, Sam Fryar 4, Aspen Cook 16.
Scores
Boys basketball
Blackfoot 59, Highland 49
Rigby 62, Skyline 58