HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: North Fremont boys edge Salmon in 2A District 6 cross country meet POST REGISTER Oct 18, 2021 Cross county2A District 6 meetAt Island Park 5KFull results at athletic.netBoysTeams: 1. North Fremont 36 2. Salmon 39 3. Ririe 75 4, West Jefferson 105 5. Firth 109.Individuals1. Daniel Simmons 16:31.6, Salmon2. Corbin Johnston 17:03.8, North Fremont3. Zack Johnston 17:16.7, North Fremont4. Hyrum Spencer 17:18.5, West Jefferson5. Kohlbin Bragg 17:27.5, Salmon6. Max Palmer 17:34.2, North Fremont7. Nathan Deschaine 18:16.3, Salmon8. Strider Perry 18:39.8, Firth 9. Eric Anderson 18:48.3, North Fremont10. Jordan Nelson 18:52.0, RirieGirlsTeams: 1. Salmon 35 2. Ririe 74 3. North Fremont 76 4. West Jefferson 84 5. Firth 93Individuals1. Kynzie Nielson 21:14.5, Firth2. Abby Williams 21:16.7, Salmon3. Liza Boone 21:19.3, Ririe4. Sara Deschaine 21:28.5, Salmon5. Kaylee Dalling 21:52.1, West Jefferson6. Brylin Bills 22:01.4, Salmon7. Brooke Trimble 22:16.2, Ririe8. Shantel Hawkins 22:32.2, Firth9. Brayleigh Johnston 22:33.6, North Fremont10. Hailey Belnap 22:54.6, West Jefferson