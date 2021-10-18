GenericRoundupArt
Cross county

2A District 6 meet

At Island Park

5K

Full results at athletic.net

Boys

Teams: 1. North Fremont 36 2. Salmon 39 3. Ririe 75 4, West Jefferson 105 5. Firth 109.

Individuals

1. Daniel Simmons 16:31.6, Salmon

2. Corbin Johnston 17:03.8, North Fremont

3. Zack Johnston 17:16.7, North Fremont

4. Hyrum Spencer 17:18.5, West Jefferson

5. Kohlbin Bragg 17:27.5, Salmon

6. Max Palmer 17:34.2, North Fremont

7. Nathan Deschaine 18:16.3, Salmon

8. Strider Perry 18:39.8, Firth

9. Eric Anderson 18:48.3, North Fremont

10. Jordan Nelson 18:52.0, Ririe

Girls

Teams: 1. Salmon 35 2. Ririe 74 3. North Fremont 76 4. West Jefferson 84 5. Firth 93

Individuals

1. Kynzie Nielson 21:14.5, Firth

2. Abby Williams 21:16.7, Salmon

3. Liza Boone 21:19.3, Ririe

4. Sara Deschaine 21:28.5, Salmon

5. Kaylee Dalling 21:52.1, West Jefferson

6. Brylin Bills 22:01.4, Salmon

7. Brooke Trimble 22:16.2, Ririe

8. Shantel Hawkins 22:32.2, Firth

9. Brayleigh Johnston 22:33.6, North Fremont

10. Hailey Belnap 22:54.6, West Jefferson

 

