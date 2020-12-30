At Bear Lake, North Fremont's boys basketball team ended the calendar year with a narrow, 43-41 win over the Bears.
Jordan Lenz totaled 14 points and Max Palmer added 12 for the Huskies, who stayed unbeaten by winning the fourth quarter 17-9.
Lenz tallied nine points in the fourth frame, and Palmer connected on a pair of triples to help North Fremont secure the win.
The Huskies (6-0) will host Sugar-Salem at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6.
NORTH FREMONT 43, BEAR LAKE 41
North Fremont 9 10 7 17 — 43
Bear Lake 9 10 13 9 – 41
North Fremont — Jordan Lenz 14, Luke Hill 5, Max Palmer 12, AJ Hill 8, Hank Richardson 4.
Bear Lake — Tyler Beresford 4, Brady Shawl 2, Brendon Burbank 5, Owen Teuschner 18, Keaton Carlsen 4, Matthew Hammond 5, Briston Schreiber 3.
Girls basketball
POST FALLS 62, BONNEVILLE 60: At Bonneville, Post Falls used a buzzer-beating put-back to hand the Bees their ninth loss of the season.
Before that, Bonneville's Mia Sorensen canned her fifth long ball of the night, good for a career-best 21st point and tying the game at 60-all with 13 seconds left. The Bees forced a miss on the other end, but they couldn't corral the rebound.
Sydnee Hunt added 17 points, but it wasn't enough for the Bees, who were outscored 23-10 in the third quarter.
Bonneville (4-9) will host Blackfoot on Jan. 6.
POST FALLS 62, BONNEVILLE 60
Post Falls 10 13 23 16 — 62
Bonneville 13 20 10 17 — 60
Post Falls — T. Nichols 3, D. Lovett 12, A. Grant 3, C. Sims 10, A. Crane 7, B. Magnuson 2, K. Walton 11, M. Blake 7, H. Christensen 7.
Bonneville — Kaylie Kofe 8, Mia Sorensen 21, Logan Faulkner 4, Sydnee Hunt 17, Meg Spence 2, Talia Trane 6, Sydnee Shurtliff 2.
Scores
Girls basketball
Rigby 47, Lake City 31
Boys basketball
Idaho Falls 56, Post Falls 51
Hillcrest 52, Mountain Home 28