At Ashton, the state No. 1 North Fremont boys basketball team kept its record unblemished with a 44-24 win Thursday night over Firth.
North Fremont improved to 11-0 and notched its second conference win as Firth (7-6, 0-1) scored just seven points in the first half to fall behind early by double-digits.
Luke Hill led the Huskies with 13 points.
North Fremont hosts Ririe on Wednesday. Firth hosts West Jefferson on Wednesday.
NORTH FREMONT 44, FIRTH 24
Firth 5 2 10 7 — 24
North Fremont 16 8 6 14 — 44
FIRTH — Austin Jacobsen 2, Bridger Holley 4, Taedyn Jacobsen 6, Kamren Longhurst 2, Blonquist 9, Sam Park 1.
NORTH FREMONT — Jordan Lenz 8, Luke Hill 13, Max Palmer 10, Hank Richardson 4, Bronson Childs 9.
Girls basketball
MADISON 43, IDAHO FALLS 32: At Rexburg, Madison clamped down on Idaho Falls and earned a win in a low-scoring affair.
Sidney Parker totaled 12 points and Grace Dow added 11 for the Bobcats, who allowed just six points in the second quarter and three in the third.
The game was actually tied 15-all headed into the second period, but that's when Madison began to exert its will on defense.
Kennedy Robertson led Idaho Falls with 17 points.
Madison (10-8, 3-3) will visit Thunder Ridge at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Idaho Falls (3-13, 0-6) travel to Highland at the same time and day.
MADISON 43, IDAHO FALLS 32
Idaho Falls 15 6 8 3 — 32
Madison 15 8 12 8 — 43
IDAHO FALLS — Abbey Corgatelli 4, Calyn Wood 4, Kennedy Robertson 17, Macy Cordon 2, Megan Hurst 5.
MADISON — Whitney Mackenzie 1, Whitney Wasden 2, Tori Gilette 2, Charli Cook 6, Grace Dow 11, Sidney Parker 12 McKell Parkinson 9.
MACKAY 82, CHALLIS 30: At Mackay, the Miners ran their win streak to six straight, holding Challis to just nine first-half points.
Trinity Seefried scored 24 points and Riley Moore (23) and Megan Moore (20) combined for 43.
Mackay (9-4) hosts Watersprings on Friday. Challis (4-4) hosts Taylor's Crossing on Friday.
MACKAY 82, CHALLIS 30
Challis 4 5 9 12 — 30
Mackay 26 15 24 17 — 82
CHALLIS — Austyn Erickson 11, Halle Oerke 4, Ali Rembelski 6, Olivia Farr 5, Sadie Taylor 4.
MACKAY — Riley Moore 23, Alana Christensen 2, Trinity Seefried 24, Megan Moore 20, Halle Holt 9, Kaydence Seefried 4.
RIGBY 48, HIGHLAND 34: At Pocatello, the Trojans remained unbeaten in the 5A District 5-6 conference as Brooke Donnelly scored 18 points and the Rams were held to 10 points in the first half.
Rigby (14-2, 7-0) hosts Bonneville on Tuesday.
RIGBY 48, HIGHLAND 34
Rigby 14 8 12 14 — 48
Highland 5 5 10 14 — 34
RIGBY — Tylie Jones 10, Camryn Williams 3, Victoria Briggs 3, Kambree Barber 2, Hadley Good 6, Brooke Donnelly 18, Anastasia Kennedy 6.
HIGHLAND — Maggie Agado 3, T. Bell 5, C. Bell 5, Lydia Maughan 7, Makenna Thayne 2, Mele Fiefia 4, Frances 2, Richards 6.
Wrestling
BONNEVILLE 77, HILLCREST 6
285: Ethan Cross (Bonneville) by forfeit. 98: Double Forfeit. 106: Bridger Janson (Bonneville) pin Taylor Call (Hillcrest), 6:00. 113: Ryan Nuno (Bonneville) pin Ryken Horn (Hillcrest), 1:39, 120: Kole Sorenson (Bonneville) pin Dregun Wheeless-Hill (Hillcrest), 2:48. 126: Anthony Williams (Bonneville) pin Jared Engle (Hillcrest), 2:33). 132: Drew Beck (Bonneville) pin Seth Taylor (Hillcrest), 2:18. 138: Koby Gould (Bonneville) pin Kendric Anderson (Hillcrest), 6:00. 145: Britton Sorenson (Bonneville) by forfeit. 152: Lorenzo Luis (Hillcrest) pin Darren Turner (Bonneville), 2:00. 160: Justin Jeppsen (Bonneville) pin Hunter Reeves (Hillcrest), 2:08. 170: Tucker Banks (Bonneville) tech fall George Perrington (Hillcrest), 19-4 2:48. 182: Nate Nakashima (Bonneville) by forfeit. 195: Jackson Peck (Bonneville) by forfeit. 220: Kaiden Hansen (Bonneville) by forfeit.
Scores
Girls basketball
Blackfoot 63, Thunder Ridge 49
Boys basketball
Marsh Valley 71, South Fremont 52