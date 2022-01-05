Results from Wednesday's action.
North Fremont boys basketball team won its last three meetings with Sugar-Salem by five, three and one point. Add those margins together and double it. That’s how much the Huskies won by Wednesday — 62-44.
North Fremont head coach Shannon Hill felt his team had struggled in second quarters thus far this season so he challenged them to own the second quarter Wednesday before the game.
They won the second quarter 22-9 after taking a two-point lead into the quarter.
“The second quarter has kind of been the worst quarter for us throughout the year and, tonight, it was by far our best quarter,” Hill said. “I felt really good about that.”
Beating a 3A powerhouse like Sugar once seemed a challenge for the 2A Huskies. Now they have four straight wins.
As big as Wednesday’s win felt for the Huskies, Hill said it won’t mean much if it doesn’t lead to district success.
“Tonight is a big win for us,” Hill said. “It just doesn’t mean a whole lot in the grand scheme of things. It’s just another win.”
North Fremont will next play Malad Friday.
-Koster Kennard/Post Register
NORTH FREMONT 62 SUGAR-SALEM 44
North Fremont 14 22 6 20 -62
Sugar-Salem 12 9 10 13 - 44
North Fremont - Jordan Lenz 22, Max Palmer 9, AJ Hill 10, Hank Richardson 8, Dax Cherry 12, Jacob Belles 1
Sugar-Salem - Branden Cordova 7, Braiden Shawcroft 3, Porter Holt 5, Koy Sanderson 6, Christian Gordon 8, Toby Pinnock 16
Scores
Girls basketball
Rigby 55, Idaho Falls 38
Sugar-Salem 47, Soda Springs 42 OT
Blackfoot 52, Bonneville 34
Thunder Ridge 46, Highland 42
Madison 66, Hillcrest 58
Skyline 65, Shelley 49
South Fremont 56, Marsh Valley 47
Wrestling
BONNEVILLE 66, SKYLINE 19
160: Xander Zollinger (Skyline) over Britton Sorenson (Bonneville) (MD 20-7), 170: Jonny Baczuk (Skyline) over Dillon Carlile (Bonneville) (Fall 0:45), 182: Preston Colvin (Skyline) over Justin Jeppsen (Bonneville) (Dec 9-4), 195: Nate Nakashima (Bonneville) over Unknown (For.), 220: Hagen Foster (Bonneville) over Unknown (For.), 285: Kaiden Hansen (Bonneville) over Jesus Moreno (Skyline) (Fall 0:35), 98: Saxton Scott (Bonneville) over Unknown (For.), 106: Spencer Jolley (Bonneville) over Xoey Zollinger (Skyline) (Fall 3:46), 113: Axxel Landon (Bonneville) over Unknown (For.), 120: Ryker Vail (Bonneville) over Dillon Knighten (Skyline) (Fall 3:36), 126: Anthony Williams (Bonneville) over Kevin Carillo (Skyline) (Fall 2:17), 132: Crew Searle (Skyline) over Maddox Jones (Bonneville) (Fall 1:34), 138: Kole Sorenson (Bonneville) over Marcus Landon (Skyline) (Fall 1:04), 145: Tucker Banks (Bonneville) over Unknown (For.), 152: Koby Gould (Bonneville) over Charles Pentz (Skyline) (Fall 5:27).
Boys basketball
South Fremont 69, Ririe 56
Butte County at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.
Firth at Ririe, 7:30 p.m.
Snake River at Teton, 7:30 p.m.