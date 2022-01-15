Results from Saturday.
Boys basketball
NORTH FREMONT 71, SALMON 28: At Salmon, Max Palmer netted 21 points and Hank Richardson scored 14 for the Huskies. Dax Cherry added 11 points.
North Fremont hosts Firth on Wednesday.
Girls basketball
GRACE 53, CHALLIS 37: At Challis, Carley Strand scored12 points and Jalie Oerke added eight points, but it wasn't enough against Grace.
Jacie Christensen and Sydnee Smith each had 13 points for Grace.
Challis (6-7) hosts Butte County on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Madison Invitational
Teams: 1. South Fremont 222 2. Star Valley 188.5 3. Blackfoot 150.5 4. Jerome 141.5 5. Century 120 6. Idaho Falls 112.5 7. Teton 96.5 8. Madison 93.5 9. Sugar-Salem 87.5 10. Mountain Home 74 11. Bonneville 73.5 12. Twin Falls 64 13. Skyline 45 14. Shelley 38 15. Rigby 18 16. Hillcrest 7 17. Jackson Hole 7 18. Burley 4.
Individuals
98
1st Place - Boden Banta of South Fremont High School
2nd Place - Treyton KIlingler of Teton High School
3rd Place - Gabe Martinez of Mountain Home High School
4th Place - Levi Byrd of Star Valley High School
5th Place - Hunter Anderson of Rigby High School
6th Place - Mason Peck of Idaho Falls High School
106
1st Place - Russell Pyne of Century High School
2nd Place - Daniel Martinez of Mountain Home High School
3rd Place - Alexander Lui of Idaho Falls High School
4th Place - Teague Jensen of Madison High School
5th Place - Wyatt Lutes of Rigby High School
113
1st Place - Jaxton Packer of South Fremont High School
2nd Place - Max Atchley of Teton High School
3rd Place - Clark Peterson of Shelley High School
4th Place - Ryan Nuno of Bonneville High School
5th Place - Sam Smith of Blackfoot High School
6th Place - Caleb Morrison of Star Valley High School
120
1st Place - Michael Ziniti of Jerome High School
2nd Place - David Green of South Fremont High School
3rd Place - Clancy Mummert of Twin Falls High School
4th Place - Kaiden Rubash of Jerome High School
5th Place - Bridger Smith of Star Valley High School
6th Place - Avian Martinez of Blackfoot High School
126
1st Place - DJ Neider of Idaho Falls High School
2nd Place - Ryker Simmons of South Fremont High School
3rd Place - Devyn Greenland of Century High School
4th Place - Jordan Fisher of Jerome High School
5th Place - Peyton Andrews of Star Valley High School
6th Place - Gabe Wilcox of Madison High School
132
1st Place - Eli Abercrombie of Blackfoot High School
2nd Place - Tristen Brown of Sugar Salem High School
3rd Place - Aizik Hensley of Century High School
4th Place - Anthony Williams of Bonneville High School
5th Place - Kaleb Fila of Star Valley High School
6th Place - Crew Searle of Skyline High School
138
1st Place - Tuffy Briggs of South Fremont High School
2nd Place - Noah Ingram of Madison High School
3rd Place - Luke Moore of Blackfoot High School
4th Place - Tucker Hill of Teton High School
5th Place - Winston Green of Star Valley High School
6th Place - Dax Wood of Sugar Salem High School
145
1st Place - Taye Trautner of Blackfoot High School
2nd Place - Jacob Guild of Star Valley High School
3rd Place - Cole Inskeep of Blackfoot High School
4th Place - Tucker Banks of Bonneville High School
5th Place - Carlos Garcia of Mountain Home High School
6th Place - Raiden Whitmore of South Fremont High School
152
1st Place - Ryker Fullmer of Teton High School
2nd Place - Austin Ramirez of Blackfoot High School
3rd Place - Kylan Guerra of Blackfoot High School
4th Place - Porter Tuttle of Idaho Falls High School
5th Place - Ryland Turner of Jerome High School
6th Place - Jeffrey Williams of Madison High School
160
1st Place - Kolby Clark of South Fremont High School
2nd Place - Ryan Dunne of Star Valley High School
3rd Place - Gavin Williamson of Jerome High School
4th Place - Xander Zollinger of Skyline High School
5th Place - Tukker Lerwill of Sugar Salem High School
6th Place - Ben Hill of Shelley High School
170
1st Place - Hunter Hobbs of South Fremont High School
2nd Place - Tradyn Henderson of Blackfoot High School
3rd Place - Hunter Herrera of Idaho Falls High School
4th Place - Joseph Thompson of Star Valley High School
5th Place - Brent Parkinson of Sugar Salem High School
6th Place - Seth Jacobson of Shelley High School
182
1st Place - Zachary Patterson of Star Valley High School
2nd Place - Matthew Young of Jerome High School
3rd Place - Drake Wood of Sugar Salem High School
4th Place - Max Clark of South Fremont High School
5th Place - Micheal Edwards of Blackfoot High School
6th Place - Brandon Beck of Star Valley High School
195
1st Place - Harrison Hoopes of Star Valley High School
2nd Place - Skeet Newton of Twin Falls High School
3rd Place - Ethan Burbidge of Madison High School
4th Place - Robby Ortega of Jerome High School
5th Place - Preston Colvin of Skyline High School
6th Place - Kash Purser of South Fremont High School
220
1st Place - Kaleb Jordan of Century High School
2nd Place - Colby Coates of Jerome High School
3rd Place - Conrad Miller of South Fremont High School
4th Place - Tayton Warnke of Madison High School
5th Place - Aiden Crook of Star Valley High School
6th Place - Demetri Smith of Mountain Home High School
285
1st Place - Jackson Geslin of Century High School
2nd Place - Kaiden Hansen of Bonneville High School
3rd Place - Landon Gneiting of Idaho Falls High School
4th Place - Brendan Rasmussen of Idaho Falls High School
5th Place - Mark Larsen of Jerome High School
6th Place - Baylee Carney of Twin Falls High School
Scores
Boys basketball
Star Valley 67, Sugar-Salem 54
Butte County 56, Filer 55
Watersprings 80, Leadore 28
Grace 62, Challis 32
Ririe 55, Firth 49, OT
Century 66, Blackfoot 49
Girls basketball
Leadore 47, Watersprings 30
Sugar-Salem 63, Skyline 44