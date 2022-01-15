GenericRoundupArt
Results from Saturday.

Boys basketball

NORTH FREMONT 71, SALMON 28: At Salmon, Max Palmer netted 21 points and Hank Richardson scored 14 for the Huskies. Dax Cherry added 11 points.

North Fremont hosts Firth on Wednesday.

Girls basketball

GRACE 53, CHALLIS 37: At Challis, Carley Strand scored12 points and Jalie Oerke added eight points, but it wasn't enough against Grace.

Jacie Christensen and Sydnee Smith each had 13 points for Grace.

Challis (6-7) hosts Butte County on Tuesday.

Wrestling

Madison Invitational

Teams: 1. South Fremont 222 2. Star Valley 188.5 3. Blackfoot 150.5 4. Jerome 141.5 5. Century 120 6. Idaho Falls 112.5 7. Teton 96.5 8. Madison 93.5 9. Sugar-Salem 87.5 10. Mountain Home 74 11. Bonneville 73.5 12. Twin Falls 64 13. Skyline 45 14. Shelley 38 15. Rigby 18 16. Hillcrest 7 17. Jackson Hole 7 18. Burley 4.

Individuals

98

1st Place - Boden Banta of South Fremont High School

2nd Place - Treyton KIlingler of Teton High School

3rd Place - Gabe Martinez of Mountain Home High School

4th Place - Levi Byrd of Star Valley High School

5th Place - Hunter Anderson of Rigby High School

6th Place - Mason Peck of Idaho Falls High School

106

1st Place - Russell Pyne of Century High School

2nd Place - Daniel Martinez of Mountain Home High School

3rd Place - Alexander Lui of Idaho Falls High School

4th Place - Teague Jensen of Madison High School

5th Place - Wyatt Lutes of Rigby High School

113

1st Place - Jaxton Packer of South Fremont High School

2nd Place - Max Atchley of Teton High School

3rd Place - Clark Peterson of Shelley High School

4th Place - Ryan Nuno of Bonneville High School

5th Place - Sam Smith of Blackfoot High School

6th Place - Caleb Morrison of Star Valley High School

120

1st Place - Michael Ziniti of Jerome High School

2nd Place - David Green of South Fremont High School

3rd Place - Clancy Mummert of Twin Falls High School

4th Place - Kaiden Rubash of Jerome High School

5th Place - Bridger Smith of Star Valley High School

6th Place - Avian Martinez of Blackfoot High School

126

1st Place - DJ Neider of Idaho Falls High School

2nd Place - Ryker Simmons of South Fremont High School

3rd Place - Devyn Greenland of Century High School

4th Place - Jordan Fisher of Jerome High School

5th Place - Peyton Andrews of Star Valley High School

6th Place - Gabe Wilcox of Madison High School

132

1st Place - Eli Abercrombie of Blackfoot High School

2nd Place - Tristen Brown of Sugar Salem High School

3rd Place - Aizik Hensley of Century High School

4th Place - Anthony Williams of Bonneville High School

5th Place - Kaleb Fila of Star Valley High School

6th Place - Crew Searle of Skyline High School

138

1st Place - Tuffy Briggs of South Fremont High School

2nd Place - Noah Ingram of Madison High School

3rd Place - Luke Moore of Blackfoot High School

4th Place - Tucker Hill of Teton High School

5th Place - Winston Green of Star Valley High School

6th Place - Dax Wood of Sugar Salem High School

145

1st Place - Taye Trautner of Blackfoot High School

2nd Place - Jacob Guild of Star Valley High School

3rd Place - Cole Inskeep of Blackfoot High School

4th Place - Tucker Banks of Bonneville High School

5th Place - Carlos Garcia of Mountain Home High School

6th Place - Raiden Whitmore of South Fremont High School

152

1st Place - Ryker Fullmer of Teton High School

2nd Place - Austin Ramirez of Blackfoot High School

3rd Place - Kylan Guerra of Blackfoot High School

4th Place - Porter Tuttle of Idaho Falls High School

5th Place - Ryland Turner of Jerome High School

6th Place - Jeffrey Williams of Madison High School

160

1st Place - Kolby Clark of South Fremont High School

2nd Place - Ryan Dunne of Star Valley High School

3rd Place - Gavin Williamson of Jerome High School

4th Place - Xander Zollinger of Skyline High School

5th Place - Tukker Lerwill of Sugar Salem High School

6th Place - Ben Hill of Shelley High School

170

1st Place - Hunter Hobbs of South Fremont High School

2nd Place - Tradyn Henderson of Blackfoot High School

3rd Place - Hunter Herrera of Idaho Falls High School

4th Place - Joseph Thompson of Star Valley High School

5th Place - Brent Parkinson of Sugar Salem High School

6th Place - Seth Jacobson of Shelley High School

182

1st Place - Zachary Patterson of Star Valley High School

2nd Place - Matthew Young of Jerome High School

3rd Place - Drake Wood of Sugar Salem High School

4th Place - Max Clark of South Fremont High School

5th Place - Micheal Edwards of Blackfoot High School

6th Place - Brandon Beck of Star Valley High School

195

1st Place - Harrison Hoopes of Star Valley High School

2nd Place - Skeet Newton of Twin Falls High School

3rd Place - Ethan Burbidge of Madison High School

4th Place - Robby Ortega of Jerome High School

5th Place - Preston Colvin of Skyline High School

6th Place - Kash Purser of South Fremont High School

220

1st Place - Kaleb Jordan of Century High School

2nd Place - Colby Coates of Jerome High School

3rd Place - Conrad Miller of South Fremont High School

4th Place - Tayton Warnke of Madison High School

5th Place - Aiden Crook of Star Valley High School

6th Place - Demetri Smith of Mountain Home High School

285

1st Place - Jackson Geslin of Century High School

2nd Place - Kaiden Hansen of Bonneville High School

3rd Place - Landon Gneiting of Idaho Falls High School

4th Place - Brendan Rasmussen of Idaho Falls High School

5th Place - Mark Larsen of Jerome High School

6th Place - Baylee Carney of Twin Falls High School

Scores

Boys basketball

Star Valley 67, Sugar-Salem 54

Butte County 56, Filer 55

Watersprings 80, Leadore 28

Grace 62, Challis 32

Ririe 55, Firth 49, OT

Century 66, Blackfoot 49

Girls basketball

Leadore 47, Watersprings 30

Sugar-Salem 63, Skyline 44

 

