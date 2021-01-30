At Challis, North Fremont's girls basketball team completed its regular-season slate with a blowout win over Challis.
Eleven different Huskies scored in the win, led by Shelby Reynolds with 15 points and Gracee Litton with seven.
Next, North Fremont (7-10) will visit Firth, kicking off the first round of the 2A District 6 tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Challis (6-8) will visit Butte County at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the 1A District 6 tournament.
NORTH FREMONT 51, CHALLIS 27
North Fremont 10 18 9 14 — 51
Challis 6 2 7 12 — 27
CHALLIS — Austyn Erickson 4, Halle Oerke 8, Ali Rembelski 3, Carley Strand 2, Olivia Farr 6, Sadie Taylor 4
NORTH FREMONT — Gracee Litton 7, Harlie Goedhart 3, Danielle Romrell 1, Halle Orme 3, Allie Marsden 3, Adrianne Nedrow 4, Brylie Greener 5, Blanca Mazo 2, Mira Cook 2, Mariya Hoffner 6, Shelby Reynolds 15.
Girls basketball
MACKAY 56, SHO-BAN 21: At Mackay, the Miners opened the 1AD2 district tournament with a win over the Chiefs.
Sho-Ban had just four points in the first half as Mackay jumped out to a 38-4 advantage at the half.
Trinity Seefried scored 12 points and Riley Moore added 10 for the second-seeded Miners (17-3).
Mackay plays North Gem or Grace in the second round at Hillcrest High on Thursday.
MACKAY 56, SHO-BAN 21
Sho-Ban 2 2 6 11 — 21
Mackay 23 15 14 4— 56
SHO-BAN — Diaz 4, Vivica 9, Aba 2, Tpasan 6.
MACKAY — Riley Moore 10, Alana Christensen 4, Kaytlyn Winters 2, Trinity Seefried 12, Brenna McAffee 4, Megan Moore 9, Halle Holt 8, Seefried 2, Holly 2, Johnson 2, Christensen 2.
Boys basketball
SALMON 57, WEST JEFFERSON 40: At Salmon, Salmon used a fast start to cruise to a win over West Jefferson.
Blazen Burgess totaled 18 points and Dillon Pilkerton added 13 for Salmon, which took a 15-3 lead into the second quarter and had little trouble the rest of the way.
Jaden Burtenshaw had 15 points for West Jefferson.
Salmon (7-7, 2-3) will host Ririe at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SALMON 57, WEST JEFFERSON 40
West Jefferson 3 6 15 16 — 40
Salmon 15 10 10 22 — 57
WEST JEFFERSON — Zyeon Kimbro 2, Kaleb Hall 5, Wyatt Tuckett 3, Blake Briggs 3, Trystan Sauer 7, Kyson Gavrish 3, Jaden Burtenshaw 15, Kazden Rogers 2.
SALMON — Hunter Bingham 2, Carson Mildon 5, Blazen Burgess 18, Griffin Mylan 2, Dillon Pilkerton 13, Colton Kirby 8, Caden Caywood 9.
Scores
Girls basketball
Snake River 48, West Jefferson 46
Boys basketball
Salmon 57, West Jefferson 40
Watersprings 58, Butte County 41
Snake River 40, Shelley 34
Teton 50, Sugar-Salem 44
Wrestling
RIRIE 76, GRANGEVILLE 6
138: Spencer Miller (Ririe) pin Keira White (Grangeville), 0:34. 145: Garrett Urrutia (Ririe) maj dec. Parker Fiamengo (Grangeville), 14-4. 152: Tye Sherwood (Ririe) pin Mason Frei (Grangeville), 1:41. 160: Carter Huntsman (Ririe) pin Anjel Kent (Grangeville), 1:45. 170: Gavin Harris (Ririe) by forfeit. 182: Boston Barber (Ririe) by forfeit. 195: Joe Orchard (Ririe) pin Levi Stowell (Grangeville), 0:46. 220: Gabe Sommers (Ririe) pin Seth Blick (Grangeville), 0:25. 285: Nick Gundersen (Ririe) pin Adam Sabota (Grangeville), 1:56. 98: Double Forfeit. 106: Kadence Beck (Grangeville) pin Austin Machen (Ririe), 1:30. 113: Connor Parkinson (Ririe) by forfeit. 120: Brian Ferguson (Ririe) by forfeit. 126: Hyrum Boone (Ririe) by forfeit. 132: Dennis Barnett (Ririe) by forfeit.
GRANGEVILLE 42, SALMON 24
126: Double Forfeit. 132: Eithan Summers (Salmon) pin Keira White (Grangeville), 0:32. 138: Gaven Gibleau (Grangeville) pin Shawn Danielson (Salmon), 0:11. 145: Double Forfeit. 152: Mason Frei (Grangeville) pin Brady Rains (Salmon), 0:56. 160: Anjel Kent (Grangeville) pin Wyatt Herbst (Salmon), 1:26. 170: Sebastian Darwish (Grangeville) pin Krehl Richins (Salmon), 0:58. 182: Tyler Fitte (Salmon) by forfeit. 195: Colter Bennett (Salmon) pin Levi Stowell (Grangeville), 0:31. 220: Seth Blick (Grangeville) pin Garrett Rich (Salmon), 0:44. 285: Tyler Martens (Salmon) pin Adam Sabota (Grangeville), 1:53. 98: Double Forfeit. 106: Kadence Beck (Grangeville) by forfeit. 113: Holli Schumacher (Grangeville) pin Hunter Yeazle (Salmon), 0:59. 120: Double Forfeit.