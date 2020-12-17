At Skyline, Mattie Olson dropped a career-high 41 points as the Skyline girls basketball team topped Hillcrest, 73-53.
Olson, who posted 29 points on Tuesday in Skyline's loss to Hillcrest, canned seven triples on Thursday. It's the latest installment in Olson's dazzling junior campaign.
The Grizzlies outscored the Knights in the first frame, 25-7, and in the fourth, 16-7.
Macy Larsen totaled 25 points for Hillcrest, but the Knights dropped their second straight.
Skyline (6-4, 2-1) will face Coeur d'Alene on Dec. 28 at Thunder Ridge.
Hillcrest (4-6, 1-2) will host Post Falls at 7 p.m. Dec. 28.
SKYLINE 73, HILLCREST 53
Hillcrest 7 15 14 7 — 53
Skyline 25 11 21 16 — 73
HILLCREST — Kesler 2, Lugo 6, Larsen 25, Peterson 2, B. Cook 2, Aspen Cook 8
SKYLINE — Sienna Taylor 5, Alex Adelizzi 2, Drew Chapman 2, Taryn Chapman 4, Sophia Anderson 4, Lizzie Bialas 9, Kysa Shippen 3, Mattie Olson 41, Tailer Thomas 3.
THUNDER RIDGE 57, CENTURY 44: At Century, Thunder Ridge won the fourth quarter by nine and downed the Diamondbacks in a road test.
The Titans won, in part, because three players scored in double figures: Aspen Caldwell (12 points), Lauren Davenport (12) and Sierra John (11). Paige Clark chipped in nine points.
Thunder Ridge (10-1) will host Coeur d'Alene on Dec. 29.
THUNDER RIDGE 57, CENTURY 44
Thunder Ridge 14 12 11 20 — 57
Century 12 11 10 11 — 44
CENTURY — Presley Merrill 4, Ashton Adamson 16, Tinleigh Smith 2, Taylor Smith 6, Taylor Bull 16.
THUNDER RIDGE — Aspen Caldwell 12, Kennedy Stenquist 4, Sierra John 11, Marley Spencer 3, Lauren Davenport 12, Paige Clark 9, Hallie Smith 6.
WEST JEFFERSON 56, BUTTE COUNTY 42: At West Jefferson, the Panthers built an early lead and held off Butte County for a 14-point win.
West Jefferson's only double-digit scorer, Elizah Ander, posted 14 points. Otherwise, Carlee Johnson and Lacy Dalling posted eight points apiece.
Emilee Hansen posted a team-best 14 points for Butte County, which managed just seven points in a pivotal second quarter.
West Jefferson (9-1, 2-0) will host Snake River at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Butte County will host Lighthouse Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday.
WEST JEFFERSON 56, BUTTE COUNTY 42
Butte County 10 7 14 11 — 42
West Jefferson 11 12 17 16 — 56
BUTTE COUNTY — Kia McAffee 9, Madi Kniffin 2, Anna Knight 7, Bell Beard 8, McKenzie Gammet 2, Emilee Hansen 14.
WEST JEFFERSON — Elizabeth Spencer 4, Elizah Anhder 14, Carlee Johnson 8, Lindsey Dalling 2, Lacy Dalling 8, Kimber Mecham 7, McKenna Neville 5, Cambree Hall 1, Jordan Torgerson 7.
RIRIE 68, SALMON 19: At Ririe, Brianna Scott led five Bulldog players in double figures with 15 points as Ririe jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on the way to the conference-opening win.
Ririe improved to 11-1 and plays at Malad on Jan. 2. Salmon is at South Fremont on Saturday.
RIRIE 68, SALMON 19
Salmon 0 5 7 7 — 19
Ririe 21 18 15 14 — 68
SALMON — A. Williams 2, H. Pilkerton 4, M. Williams 7, T, Matthews 3, T. Sygit 3.
RIRIE — Brianna Scott 15, Breyer Newman 12, Paige Martinez 1, Sara Boone 13, Abbie Nelson 3, Maggie Ball 14, Dallas Sutton 10.
BONNEVILLE 64, SHELLEY 43: At Shelley, Sydnee Hunt connected on six 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 29 points as the Bees pulled away from the Russets.
Bonneville (4-7, 1-2) hosts Post Falls on Dec. 29.
BONNEVILLE 64, SHELLEY 43
Bonneville 14 15 12 23 — 64
Shelley 12 11 8 12 — 43
BONNEVILLE — Kaylie Kofe 2, Mia Sorensen 4, Makenna Cook 4, Logan Faulkner 8, Sydnee Hunt 29, Talia Trane 15, Sydnee Shurtliff 2.
SHELLEY — Abby Watenbarger 9, Caydence Taylor 3, Alexis Leckinton 8, Kya Madsen 2, Brinley Cannon 16, Kaylie Peebles 3, Brooklin Murdoch 2.
Boys basketball
MADISON 79, VALLIVUE 47: At Middleton, Madison got 30 points from Taden King and cruised past Vallivue.
King added 10 rebounds and 10 assists, but his teammates chipped in, too. Logan Crane posted 16 points and Eli Randall added eight for the Bobcats, who held the Falcons to just six points in the fourth period.
Madison (5-1) will face Post Falls at 6 p.m. Friday, also at this Middleton tournament.
MADISON 79, VALLIVUE 47
Madison 20 24 16 19 — 79
Vallivue 11 17 13 6 — 47
MADISON — Logan Crane 16, Tyson Lerwill 6, Rhett Hathaway 8, Riley Sutton 4, Isaac Wilson 4, Braxton Pierce 3, Taden King 30, Eli Randall 8.
VALLIVUE — Casey Cope 6, Gavin Weisweaver 8, Eliaez Baez 3, Jakin Calhoun 5, Hunter Cook 11, Jace Martinez 14.
Scores
Girls basketball
Highland 32, Idaho Falls 31
Wrestling
BONNEVILLE 58, TETON 30
98; Spencer Jolley (Bonniville) pin Wilder Curren (Teton), 0:20. 106: Bridger Janson (Bonneville) pin Luisa Araujo (Teton), 0:48. 113: Gage Hoyle (Teton) pin Kayla Vail (Bonneville), 2:45. 120: Tyler Sachse (Teton) pin Connor Hagen (Bonneville), 0:43. 126: Anthony Williams (Bonneville) by forfeit. 132: Zack Douglas (Teton) pin Treyson Barnes (Bonneville), 3:56. 138: Koby Gould (Bonneville) maj. dec. Gabren Ader (Teton), 13-4. 145: David Berry (Teton) pin Lillee Olague (Bonneville), 1:21. 152: Britton Sorenson (Bonneville) by forfeit. 160: Justin Jeppsen (Bonneville) pin Jael Garcia (Teton), 0:38. 170: Brayden Wallace (Bonneville) by forfeit. 182: Nate Nakashima (Bonneville) by fofeit. 195: Ryan Frey (Teton) by forfeit. 220: Jackson Peck (Bonneville) pin Robbie McCashland (Teton), 0:20. 285: Dillon Lacko (Bonneville) by forfeit.
THUNDER RIDGE 66, WEST SIDE 30
98: Isaac Scott (Thunder Ridge) pin Unknown, 1:45. 106: Parker Reeves (Thunder Ridge) pin Jed Hurren (West Side), 1:14. 113: Preston Hanson (Thunder Ridge) pin Sesha Beckstead (West Side), 1:26. 120: Joey Hansen (West Side) pin Miklo Silvas (Thunder Ridge), 1:57. 126: Carson Burton (Thunder Ridge) pin Max Leavitt (West Side), 0:05. 132: Max Mumford (West Side) pin Kaidne Millar (Thunder Ridge), 1:03. 138: Gabe Terrill (Thunder Ridge) pin Hunter Checketts (West Side), 1:35. 145: Sam Serrano (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit. 152: Dillon Lindberg (Thunder Ridge) pin Trey Priestley (West Side), 0:38. 152: Wyatte Gray (Thunder Ridge) pin Cameron Peterson (West Side), 0:30. 160: Andrew Olinger (West Side) pin Marcello Armitage (Thunder Ridge), 1:41. 170: Jared Carlquist (Thunder Ridge) over Unknown, 0:43. 182: Tanner Robinson (West Side) by forfeit. 195: Ethan Dunnells (Thunder Ridge) pin Ben Jensen (West Side), 0:59. 220: Payton Riggs (Thunder Ridge) pin Unknown, 0:25. 285: Aaron McDaniel (West Side) pin Michael England (Thunder Ridge), 0:43.
THUNDER RIDGE 66, MADISON 18
98: Isaac Scott (Thunder Ridge) pin Tanner Severn (Madison), 0:32. 106: Parker Reeves (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit. 113: Preston Hanson (Thunder Ridge) pin Jake Rhoads (Madison), 1:18. 120: Ezra Lewis (Madison) pin Miklo Silvas (Thunder Ridge, 4:46. 126: Carson Burton (Thunder Ridge) pin Gabe Wilcox (Madison), 5:17. 132: Kyler Brady (Madison) pin Kaidne Millar (Thunder Ridge), 1:05. 138: Gabe Terrill (Thunder Ridge) pin Spencer Wilcox (Madison), 2:00. 145: Reed Hansen (Madison) pin Sam Serrano (Thunder Ridge), 0:55. 152: Wyatte Gray (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit. 160: Marcello Armitage (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit. 170: Jared Carlquist (Thunder Ridge) pin James Tyler McKay (Madison), 0:50. 195: Ethan Dunnells (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit. 220: Payton Riggs (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit. 285: Michael England (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit.
BONNEVILLE 54, SOUTH FREMONT 36
138: Koby Gould (Bonneville) by forfeit. 145: Jesse Vargas (South Fremont) pin Lillee Olague (Bonneville), 0:28. 152: Britton Sorenson (Bonneville) pin Traven Bauer (South Fremont), 2:00. 160: Trevor Kay (South Fremont) pin Justin Jeppsen (Bonneville), 0:52. 170: Conrad Miller (South Fremont) pin Brayden Wallace (Bonneville), 1:19. 182: Logan Hull (South Fremont) pin Nate Nakashima (Bonneville), 1:43. 195: Talan Schuldies (South Fremont) by forfeit. 220: Jackson Peck (Bonneville) pin Neilsen Glascock (South Fremont), 1:08. 285: Dillon Lacko (Bonneville) by forfeit. 98: Spencer Jolley (Bonneville) by forfeit. 106: Bridger Janson (Bonneville) pin Porter Washburn (South Fremont), 0:27. 113: Traven Bauer (South Fremont) by forfeit. 120: Connor Hagen (Bonneville) by forfeit. 126: Anthony Williams (Bonneville) by forfeit. 132: Treyson Barnes (Bonneville) by forfeit.
Scores
THUNDER RIDGE 78, ABERDEEN 12