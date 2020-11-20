At Idaho Falls, Skyline jumped out to a double-digit first-quarter lead and held off Idaho Falls 54-41 on Friday night.
Mattie Olson scored 23 points for Skyline and Lizzie Bialas added 15.
Aubree Duffin topped the Tigers with 11 points.
Skyline is at Madison on Dec. 1. Idaho Falls (2-2) is at Blackfoot on Tuesday.
SKYLINE 54, IDAHO FALLS 41
Skyline 18 8 20 8 — 54
Idaho Falls 6 10 9 16 — 41
SKYLINE — Sienna Taylor 5, Drew Chapman 3, Taryn Chapman 4, Sophia Anderson 4, Lizzie Bialas 15, Kysa Shippen 3, Mattie Olson 23
IDAHO FALLS — Alexis Lang 2, Sydnee Stohl 9, Abbey Corgatelli 3, Calyn Wood 6, Kennedy Robertson 8, Aubree Duffin 11, Megan Hurst 2.
MACKAY 67, LEADORE 35: At Leadore, the Miners opened their season with a win over the Mustangs, scoring 32 points in the opening quarter.
Trinity Seefried led the way with 20 points and Megan Moore added 15.
"Our girls came out firing away," coach Kashia Hale said.
Mackay (1-0) is at Butte County on Dec. 2.
MACKAY 67, LEADORE 35
Mackay 32 11 18 6 — 57
Leadore 8 8 11 8 — 35
MACKAY — Riley Moore 12, Trinity Seefried 20, Megan Moore 15, Brenna McAffee 8, Alana Christensen 6, Halle Holt 2, Kaytlyn Winters 2, Rylee Teichert 2.
LEADORE —Mackay 10, Ramsey 8, Lovell 6, Bruce 3, Bird 8.
BUTTE COUNTY 57, NORTH FREMONT 34: At Arco, the Pirates pulled away in the fourth quarter, holding the Huskies to six points.
Anna Knight's 15 points led three players in double figures. Knight also had a team-high seven rebounds.
Butte County (2-0) hosts West Jefferson on Tuesday. North Fremont is at Teton on Dec. 3.
BUTTE COUNTY 57, NORTH FREMONT 34
North Fremont 8 7 13 6 — 34
Butte County 10 17 14 16 — 57
NORTH FREMONT — Graycee Litton 3, Brylie Greener 2, Blanca Mazo 10, Mariah Hoffner 3, Shelby Reynolds 16.
BUTTE COUNTY — Katie Rogers 2, Kiya McAffee 9, Anna Knight 15, Belle Beard 12, McKenzie Gamett 8, Emilee Hansen 11.
FIRTH 44, MALAD 28: At Firth, the Cougars celebrated senior night with a win. Kiley Mecham scored 13 points as Firth pulled away in the first half.
Firth (1-1) hosts West Side on Tuesday.
FIRTH 44, MALAD 28
Malad 3 7 5 13 — 28
Firth 13 16 3 12 — 44
MALAD — McClain 9, Gross 1, Brown 3, Hudnell 2, Dorius 6, Green 3, Thomas 4.
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 2, Brooklyn Clayson 2. Kiley Mecham 13, Bridget Leslie 2, Nicole McKinnon 8, Megan Jolley 7, Hailey Barker 9, Mallory Erickson 1.
WEST JEFFERSON 47, SOUTH FREMONT 40: At Terreton, Kimbur Mecham scored 14 points as the Panthers (2-0) held off West Jefferson.
West Jefferson plays at Teton on Saturday.
WEST JEFFERSON 47, SOUTH FREMONT 40
South Fremont 4 13 2 21 — 40
West Jefferson 7 10 9 21 — 47
SOUTH FREMONT — Angell 8, Geisler 7, Conger 7, Yancey 9, Neville 16.
WEST JEFFERSON — Eliza Anhder 4, Carlee Johnson 4, Lindsey Dalling 1, Lacey Dalling 11, Kimbur Mecham 14, McKenna Neville 1, Cambree Hall 8, Jordyn Torgerson 5.
Scores
Soda Springs 51, Ririe 48, OT