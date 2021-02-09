Here's the latest on the girls basketball district tournaments.
5A District 5-6
Rigby earned the district title with Tuesday's win over Thunder Ridge. The Titans host Madison on Thursday with the winner earning the district's No. 2 seed to state.
4A District 6
Skyline and Blackfoot meet for a second time in the tournament on Wednesday. A Skyline win and the Grizzlies are district tournament champs. A Blackfoot win and the two teams would square off again on Thursday. The loser would have to play in a play-in game on Saturday.
3A District 6
Sugar-Salem won its fifth straight Nuclear Conference title and is headed to state. Teton has a play-in game on Thursday, and would have to win another play-in game on Saturday to advance to the state tournament.
2A District 6
Top-seeded Ririe wrapped up the tournament title to earn the automatic state bid. West Jefferson will compete in a state play-in game.
1AD1 District 5-6
Grace takes on Butte County on Thursday for the district title and state berth. If Butte County wins, the if-necessary game would be Saturday.
1AD2 District 5-6
No. 1 Rockland and No. 2 Mackay play for the conference title on Thursday at Hillcrest High. The loser still has a shot at the state tournament but will have to win the conference play-in game on Saturday to earn the second seed.
Boys basketball
BUTTE COUNTY 75, CAMAS COUNTY 54: At Arco, the Pirates pulled away in the second half with four players finishing in double figures, led by Konner Lambson's 18 points.
Tyler Wanstrom added seven rebounds and Logan Gamett had seven assists.
Butte County (4-15) is at West Jefferson on Friday.
Camas County 17 16 11 10 — 54
Butte County 21 15 18 21 — 75
CAMAS COUNTY — Tristan Smith 9, Tews 8, Kramer 13, Clarke 18, Troy Smith 2, Palan 4.
BUTTE COUNTY — Logan Gamett 8, Blake Waddoups-Hamm 2, Brody Westergard 6, Boone Gamett 12, Konner Lambson 18, Tyler Wanstrom 13, Cory Gamett 6, Jaden Wanstrom 10.
Scores
5A District 5-6 tournament
Championship game
Rigby 53, Thunder Ridge 50
Madison 47, Highland 36
4A District 6 tournament
Blackfoot 59, Hillcrest 40
2A District 6 tournament
Championship game
Ririe 47, West Jefferson 35
Wrestling
FIRTH 51, NORTH FREMONT 32
98: Martin Estrada (North Fremont) by forfeit. 106: Cruz Estrada (North Fremont) by forfeit. 113: Truman Renouf (North Fremont) tech fall Roan Larsen (Firth), 15-0 5:29. 120: Ryan Fransen (North Fremont) by forfeit. 126: James Ostler (Firth) by forfeit. 132: Bridger Jolley (Firth) dec. Cutter Bowman (North Fremont), 8-2. 138: Dustin Bartausky (Firth) pin Jace Marsden (North Fremont), 3:48. 145: Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont) dec. Aiden Clayson (Firth), 5-2. 152: Derek Adams (Firth) by forfeit. 160: Slade Barber (Firth) by forfeit. 170: Hayden Maupin (North Fremont) pin Wade Bolinder (Firth), 1:22. 182: Brandon Richards (Firth) pin Colton Carter (North Fremont), 0:45. 195: Quentin Gifford (Firth) by forfeit. 220: Riley Barber (Firth) by forfeit. 285: Jaime Ortiz (Firth) by forfeit.
Monday scores
Girls basketball
3A District 6 tournament
Championship game
Sugar-Salem 62, Teton 20
2A District 6 tournament
West Jefferson 34, Firth 31
Boys basketball
Carey 65, Butte County 62