Thursday's results.
Girls basketball
5A state tournament
Rigby 62, Thunder Ridge 47
4A state tournament
Skyline 55, Mountain Home 47
Blackfoot 53, Bishop Kelly 35
3A state tournament
Teton 50, Fruitland 38
Sugar-Salem 59, Filer 35
2A state tournament
Aberdeen 56, Ririe 45
Melba 47, North Fremont 44 OT
1AD1 state tournament
Butte County 51, Wallace 32
1AD2 tournament
Richfield 44, Leadore 32
Friday's schedule
5A
Rigby vs. Timberline, Idaho Center, 7 p.m.
Thunder Ridge vs. Borah, Mt. View HS, 2 p.m.
4A
Blackfoot vs. Skyline, Idaho Center, noon
3A
Sugar-Salem vs. Parma, Eagle HS, 5 p.m.
Teton vs. Snake River, Eagle HS, 7 p.m.
2A
Ririe vs. Declo, Kuna HS, noon
North Fremont vs. Soda Springs, Kuna HS,2 p.m.
1AD1
Butte County vs. Prairie, Columbia HS, 7 p.m.
1AD2
Leadore vs. Tri-Valley, at Nampa HS, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
5A District 5-6
Rigby 67, Highland 43
Idaho Falls 60, Thunder Ridge 49
4A District 6
Blackfoot 56, Shelley 50
Skyline 79, Blackfoot 59
3A District 6
Teton 67, South Fremont 57
1AD2 District 5-6
Sho-Ban vs. Watersprings, at Hillcrest HS, 6 p.m.
Grace Lutheran vs. Mackay, at Hillcrest HS, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
2A District 6 tournament
Teams: 1. Ririe 227 2. North Fremont 178 3. Firth 122 4. West Jefferson 120.5 5. Salmon 102 6. Challis 53 7. Clark County 8.
Individuals not yet available.
