Thursday's results.

Girls basketball

5A state tournament

Rigby 62, Thunder Ridge 47

4A state tournament

Skyline 55, Mountain Home 47

Blackfoot 53, Bishop Kelly 35

3A state tournament

Teton 50, Fruitland 38

Sugar-Salem 59, Filer 35

2A state tournament

Aberdeen 56, Ririe 45

Melba 47, North Fremont 44 OT

1AD1 state tournament

Butte County 51, Wallace 32

1AD2 tournament

Richfield 44, Leadore 32

Friday's schedule

5A

Rigby vs. Timberline, Idaho Center, 7 p.m.

Thunder Ridge vs. Borah, Mt. View HS, 2 p.m.

4A

Blackfoot vs. Skyline, Idaho Center, noon

3A

Sugar-Salem vs. Parma, Eagle HS, 5 p.m.

Teton vs. Snake River, Eagle HS, 7 p.m.

2A

Ririe vs. Declo, Kuna HS, noon

North Fremont vs. Soda Springs, Kuna HS,2 p.m.

1AD1

Butte County vs. Prairie, Columbia HS, 7 p.m.

1AD2

Leadore vs. Tri-Valley, at Nampa HS, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

5A District 5-6

Rigby 67, Highland 43

Idaho Falls 60, Thunder Ridge 49

4A District 6

Blackfoot 56, Shelley 50

Skyline 79, Blackfoot 59

3A District 6

Teton 67, South Fremont 57

Friday's schedule

1AD2 District 5-6

Sho-Ban vs. Watersprings, at Hillcrest HS, 6 p.m.

Grace Lutheran vs. Mackay, at Hillcrest HS, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

2A District 6 tournament

Teams: 1. Ririe 227 2. North Fremont 178 3. Firth 122 4. West Jefferson 120.5 5. Salmon 102 6. Challis 53 7. Clark County 8.

Individuals not yet available.

 

