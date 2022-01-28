Results from Friday's games

Boys basketball

HILLCREST 68, THUNDER RIDGE 50: At Hillcrest, Isaac Davis scored 19 points and Kobe Kesler and Cooper Kesler each finished with 17 points as the Knights ran their win streak to 14 straight.

Nick Potter led Thunder Ridge with 16 points

Hillcrest (15-2) hosts Rigby on Wednesday. Thunder Ridge (7-10) hosts Bonneville on Wednesday.

BONNEVILLE 51, BLACKFOOT 46: At Bonneville, the Bees jumped out to a 29-17 lead at the half and never looked back in the 4A District 6 meeting.

Ty Bennett finished with 17 points, Jake Scoresby added 13 and Catcher Gummow added 10 for Bonneville..

Blackfoot shot just 27% for the game while Bonneville hit 44% and connected on 6 of 10 3-pointers. Dylan Petersen led the Broncos with 13 points.

The win snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Bees (2-15, 1-5), who are at Thunder Ridge on Thursday. Blackfoot (8-9, 3-2) hosts Shelley on Wednesday.

MACKAY 55, LEADORE 48: At Mackay, Koden Krosch finished with 24 points for the Miners, including hitting10 of 16 from the free throw line. Dakota Woodbury added 10 points in the Rocky Mountain Conference matchup.

Leadore was lead by John Herbst with 20 points.

Mackay (2-14, 1-10) hosts Carey on Wednesday and Leadore (3-12, 1-11) is at Challis on Tuesday.

Girls basketball

WEST JEFFERSON 45, NORTH FREMONT 33: At West Jefferson, the Panthers pulled away with 19 points in the second quarter as three players finished in double-figures in the regular-season finale.

Eliza Anhder scored 11 points and Cambree Hall and Kimbur Mecham each added 10.

West Jefferson (8-12, 5-3) hosts Firth in the first round of the district tournament on Monday.

Wrestling

MALAD 51, FIRTH 36

106: Trevor Mills (Malad) over Unknown (For.); 113: Zach Mills (Malad) over Carter Brittain (Firth) (Dec 9-6); 120: Gage Vasquez (Firth) over Bryson Talbot (Malad) (Fall 1:54); 126: Leon Gardner (Firth) over Bryce Jones (Malad) (Fall 3:04); 132: Calen Walters (Firth) over Cael Seamons (Malad) (Fall 2:40); 138: Cole Willie (Malad) over Dustin Bartausky (Firth) (Fall 4:58);145: Ruxton Tubbs (Malad) over Max Krei (Firth) (Fall 2:33); 152: Austin Nalder (Malad) over Ben Ostler (Firth) (Fall 1:42); 160: Blaiz Wright (Malad) over Unknown (For.); 170: Dylan Moss (Malad) over Jeffrey Edwards (Firth) (Fall 1:23); 182: Slade Barber (Firth) over Caleb Mathews (Malad) (Fall 0:43); 195: William Maddox (Malad) over Tom Larsen (Firth) (Fall 1:10); 220: Matthew Jacaway (Malad) over Unknown (For.); 285: Ethan Perkins (Firth) over Unknown (For.); 98: Hector Silvas (Firth) over Jace Potter (Malad) (Fall 1:52).

SOUTH FREMONT 51, VIEWMONT 16

106: Beau Baler (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.); 113: Boden Banta (South Fremont) over Sam Rushforth (Viewmont) (Fall 4:32); 120: David Green (South Fremont) over James Astling (Viewmont) (Dec 8-1); 126: Ryker Simmons (South Fremont) over Spencer Lee (Viewmont) (Fall 5:26); 132: Hudson Daley (Viewmont) over Gustavo Carranza (South Fremont) (Dec 9-2); 138: Tuffy Briggs (South Fremont) over Theodore Larsen (Viewmont) (TF 16-1 0:00); 144: Dillon Gneiting (South Fremont) over Samuel Gehring (Viewmont) (Dec 4-2); 150: Tyson Morley (Viewmont) over Raiden Whitmore (South Fremont) (Fall 2:47); 157: Moses Espinoza-Owens (Viewmont) over Kolby Clark (South Fremont) (MD 23-9); 165: Marcus Espinoza-Owens (Viewmont) over Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont) (Dec 4-2); 175: Max Clark (South Fremont) over Will Millet (Viewmont) (Fall 3:53); 190: Kash Purser (South Fremont) over Nathan Palomares (Viewmont) (MD 10-2); 215: Conrad Miller (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.); 285: T Ross Rigby (South Fremont) over Matt Bowen (Viewmont) (Fall 3:32).

Scores

Boys basketball

Grace 58, Challis 24

Watersprings 72, Sho-Ban 35

Madison 55, Highland 46

Rigby 64, Idaho Falls 31

Skyline 71, Shelley 64

Girls basketball

Ririe 63, Salmon 36