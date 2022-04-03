GenericRoundupArt
Scores from Saturday's games.

Baseball

Wood River 22, Teton 0

Firth 12, Shelley 2

North Fremont 11, Rockland 1

Sugar-Salem 8, Buhl 2

Shelley 12, Firth 2

North Fremont 15, Rockland 5

Kimberly 13, Teton 2

Pocatello 10, Hillcrest 2

Wood River 11, Sugar-Salem 1

Softball

Skyline 11, Preston 10

Filer 18, Sugar-Salem 6

Wood River 10, Shelley 2

South Fremont 13, Kimberly 5

Filer 22, Teton 3

Sugar-Salem 15, Weiser 8

Shelley 19, McCall-Donnelly 4

Wood River 12, South Fremont 4

Rigby 9, Madison 2

Buhl 15, Teton 2

 

