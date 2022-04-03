Scores from Saturday's games.
Baseball
Wood River 22, Teton 0
Firth 12, Shelley 2
North Fremont 11, Rockland 1
Sugar-Salem 8, Buhl 2
Shelley 12, Firth 2
North Fremont 15, Rockland 5
Kimberly 13, Teton 2
Pocatello 10, Hillcrest 2
Wood River 11, Sugar-Salem 1
Softball
Skyline 11, Preston 10
Filer 18, Sugar-Salem 6
Wood River 10, Shelley 2
South Fremont 13, Kimberly 5
Filer 22, Teton 3
Sugar-Salem 15, Weiser 8
Shelley 19, McCall-Donnelly 4
Wood River 12, South Fremont 4
Rigby 9, Madison 2
Buhl 15, Teton 2
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.