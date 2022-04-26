GenericRoundupArt
Results from Tuesday.

Baseball

Blackfoot 5, Bonneville 0

Madison 21, Hillcrest 9

Idaho Falls 7, Highland 2

South Fremont 10, Teton 0

Softball

Twin Falls 21, Thunder Ridge 16

Thunder Ridge 17, Twin Falls 8

Hillcrest 13, Skyline 2

Idaho Falls 5, Rigby 4

North Fremont 16, Firth 4

West Jefferson 22, Ririe 1

Bonneville 18, Shelley 10

Teton 13, South Fremont 10

 

