Results from Tuesday's games.
Girls basketball
South Fremont 39, Ririe 33
Rigby 52, Madison 28
Rockland 51, Leadore 31
Thunder Ridge 72, Highland 40
Teton 60, Jackson Hole (WY) 35
North Gem 53, Mackay 41
Blackfoot 58, Bonneville 38
Hillcrest 56, Idaho Falls 45
Skyline 65, Shelley 55
Snake River 47, West Jefferson 31
Boys basketball
Watersprings 101, Clark County 20
Challis 56, Taylor's Crossing 34