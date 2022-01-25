GenericRoundupArt
Buy Now

Results from Tuesday's games.

Girls basketball

South Fremont 39, Ririe 33

Rigby 52, Madison 28

Rockland 51, Leadore 31

Thunder Ridge 72, Highland 40

Teton 60, Jackson Hole (WY) 35

North Gem 53, Mackay 41

Blackfoot 58, Bonneville 38

Hillcrest 56, Idaho Falls 45

Skyline 65, Shelley 55

Snake River 47, West Jefferson 31

Thunder Ridge 72, Highland 40

Boys basketball

Watersprings 101, Clark County 20

Challis 56, Taylor's Crossing 34

 

Tags

Recommended for you