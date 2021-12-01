HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Results from Wednesday POST REGISTER Dec 1, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Results from Wednesday's games.ScoresBoys basketball West Side 46, North Fremont 42Blackfoot 64, Idaho Falls 50Shelley 50, Sugar-Salem 33 Girls basketballTeton 50, Ririe 47WrestlingPRESTON 57, SKYLINE 21170: Parker Bodily (Preston) over Charles Pentz (Skyline) (Fall 3:10); 182: Emery Thorson (Preston) over Jonny Baczuk (Skyline) (Fall 1:35); 195: Preston Colvin (Skyline) over Keit Abbott (Preston) (Dec 6-2); 220: Micah Peery (Preston) over Unknown (For.); 285: Gentry Geary (Preston) over Unknown (For.) 98: Unknown vs. Unknown; 106: Xoey Zollinger (Skyline) over Unknown (For.); 113: Dietrich Allred (Preston) over Unknown (For.);120: AJ Starks (Preston) over Unknown (For.); 126: Dillon Knighten (Skyline) over Dustin Pearce (Preston) (Fall 0:55); 132: Tavin Rigby (Preston) over Kevin Carillo (Skyline) (Fall 3:51); 138: Marcus Landon (Skyline) over Sylus Critchlow (Preston) (Fall 0:36); 145: Clay Bradford (Preston) over Unknown (For.); 152: Caigun Keller (Preston) over Unknown (For.); 160: Jaden Perkins (Preston) over Xander Zollinger (Skyline) (Dec 8-4). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Preston Skyline For. School Ethnology Sport Unknown Roundup Marcus Landon Result Recommended for you News Trending Today Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.