Results from Wednesday's games.

Scores

Boys basketball

West Side 46, North Fremont 42

Blackfoot 64, Idaho Falls 50

Shelley 50, Sugar-Salem 33

Girls basketball

Teton 50, Ririe 47

Wrestling

PRESTON 57, SKYLINE 21

170: Parker Bodily (Preston) over Charles Pentz (Skyline) (Fall 3:10); 182: Emery Thorson (Preston) over Jonny Baczuk (Skyline) (Fall 1:35); 195: Preston Colvin (Skyline) over Keit Abbott (Preston) (Dec 6-2); 220: Micah Peery (Preston) over Unknown (For.); 285: Gentry Geary (Preston) over Unknown (For.) 98: Unknown vs. Unknown; 106: Xoey Zollinger (Skyline) over Unknown (For.); 113: Dietrich Allred (Preston) over Unknown (For.);120: AJ Starks (Preston) over Unknown (For.); 126: Dillon Knighten (Skyline) over Dustin Pearce (Preston) (Fall 0:55); 132: Tavin Rigby (Preston) over Kevin Carillo (Skyline) (Fall 3:51); 138: Marcus Landon (Skyline) over Sylus Critchlow (Preston) (Fall 0:36); 145: Clay Bradford (Preston) over Unknown (For.); 152: Caigun Keller (Preston) over Unknown (For.); 160: Jaden Perkins (Preston) over Xander Zollinger (Skyline) (Dec 8-4).

 

