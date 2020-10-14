At Firth, the Rigby boys and the Snake River girls won the team titles at the Firth Cross Country Invitational.
(Full results at athletic.net)
Varsity boys
Team scores
1. Rigby 54, 2. Blackfoot 55, 3. Salmon 89, 4. North Fremont 139, 5. Snake River 140, 6. Teton 181, 7. Shelley 191, 8. Firth 204, 9. Ririe 247, 10. West Jefferson 252, 11. Rockland 259, 12. South Fremont 277, 13. Leadore 321, 14. American Falls 356
Individual results
Johnathon Simmons (Salmon) 15:51.6, 2. Eli Gregory (Blackfoot) 15:58.8, 3. Benjamin Ricks (Rigby) 16:04.9, 4. Daniel Simmons (Salmon), 5. Matt Thomas (Blackfoot) 16:27.4, 6. Asher Johnston (North Fremont) 16:30.4, 7. Hyrum Spencer (West Jefferson) 16:35.3, 8. Nathan Fielding (Rigby), 9. Payden Parmenter (Blackfoot) 16:47.2, 10. Keegan McCraw (Snake River) 16:48.6.
Varsity girls
Team scores
1. Snake River 61, 2. Rigby 63, 3. Salmon 93, 4. Shelley 113, 5. South Fremont 145, 6. Teton 147, 7. West Jefferson 153, 8. Rockland 194, 9. Ririe 217, 10. Firth 263, 11. North Fremont 266
Individual results
Natalya Babcock (Butte County) 19:19.0, 2. Sarah Despain (Blackfoot) 19:55.3, 3. Maddy Larsen (Blackfoot) 20:10.9, 4. Elizabeth Spencer (West Jefferson) 20:13.4, 5. Hailey Raymond (Snake River) 20:18.5, 6. Rachel Nelson (Rigby) 20:20.4, 7. Sara Deschaine (Salmon) 20:24.8, 8. Breanna Williams (Shelley) 20:25.3, 9. Kaylee Dalling (West Jefferson) 20:26.7, 10. Sedona Cannon (Salmon) 20:30.8