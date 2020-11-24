At Rigby, the Rigby girls basketball team downed Bonneville 66-32 Tuesday night and cruised to their second win of the season.
Three players scored in double figures for Rigby: Anastasia Kennedy (17), Brooke Donnelly (13) and Tylee Jones (10).
Sydnee Hunt posted 13 points and Logan Faulkner chipped in eight for the Bees, who fall to 1-3 with the loss.
The Trojans (2-1) will host Highland at 7 p.m. Dec. 1.
The Bees will host Idaho Falls at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
RIGBY 66, BONNEVILLE 32
Bonneville: 6 16 4 6 --32
Rigby: 21 20 16 9 --66
Bonneville -- Kaylie Kofe 2, Mia Sorensen 4, Logan Faulkner 8, Sydnee Hunt 13, Talia Trane 4, Sydnee Shurtliff 1
Rigby -- Naomi Nunez 5, Tylee Jones 10, Halle Boone 3, Camryn Williams 3, Victoria Riggs 6, Kambree Barber 4, Hadley Good 4, Brooke Donnelly 13, Anastasia Kennedy 17, Brooklyn Youngstrom 3
BUTTE COUNTY 53, WEST JEFFERSON 48: At Arco, the Pirates remained unbeaten with a five-point win over West Jefferson.
Three Pirates scored in double figures, including Anna Knight who registered 14 points, Kiya McAfee who tallied 13 and Belle Beard who added 12.
Scoring was a team effort for the Panthers, which got a a team-best 13 points from Jordyn Torgerson and nine more from Carlee Johnson. Elizabeth Spencer, Kimber Mecham and Lacey Dallin each posted six points.
Butte County (3-0) will host Mackay at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1.
West Jefferson (3-1) will visit South Fremont at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
BUTTE COUNTY 53, WEST JEFFERSON 48
Butte County: 11 12 12 18 — 53
West Jefferson: 6 12 10 20 — 48
West Jefferson: Elizabeth Spencer 6, Eliza Anhder 3, Carlee Johnson 9, Lacey Dalling 6, Kimber Mecham 6, McKenna Neville 2, Cambree Hall 3, Jordyn Torgerson 13
Butte County: Kiya McAfee 13, Madi Kniffin 1, Anna Knight 14, Belle Beard 12, McKenzie Gamett 4, Emilee Hansen 9
FIRTH 48, WEST SIDE 36: At Firth, Nicole McKinnon scored 16 points for the Cougars, who took a 10-point at the half and finished strong.
Firth (2-1) hosts Aberdeen on Tuesday.
FIRTH 48, WEST SIDE 36
West Side 7 10 9 10 — 36
Firth 16 11 8 13 — 48
WEST SIDE — Barzee 2, Keller 8, Dean 4, Beckstead 2, J. Phillips 1, L. Phillips 2, F. Fuller 7, K. Fuller 10.
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 5, Brooklyn Clayson 4, Kiley Mecham 7, Bridget Leslie 3, Nicole McKinnon 16, Megan Jolley 3, Hailey Barker 8, Daytona Folkman 2.
RIRIE 67, MALAD 28: At Ririe, 10 players got in the scoring column for the Bulldogs, who pulled away in the first quarter.
Maggie Ball led the way with 18 points.
Ririe (3-1) is at Teton on Tuesday.
RIRIE 67, MALAD 28
Malad 5 9 9 5 — 28
Ririe 18 13 23 13 — 67
MALAD —McLain 1, Gross 3, Brown 2, Hudnell 12, Green 5, Thomas 5.
RIRIE — Brianna Scott 1, Breyer Newman 4, Skylee Coles 9, Paige Martinez 8, Sara Boone 5, Abbie Nelson 4, Maggie Ball 18, Dallas Sutton 9, Raygen Bybee 1, Halley Guthrie 8.