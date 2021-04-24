At Rigby, the Trojans responded in Game 2 of a doubleheader against Madison with a close, 5-4 win.
Rigby posted one run apiece in the fifth and sixth innings, which was enough to escape with the win.
RIGBY 5, MADISON 4
Madison 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 4
Rigby 1 1 1 0 1 1 X — 5
MADISON — Pitchers: Tyler Pena 6.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Three with one hit. RBI: Trayson Kostial 1.
RIGBY — Pitchers: Trey Satthoff 7.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jack Boudrero 2-3. RBI: James Madsen 1, Regan Hendricks 1.
Baseball
MADISON 8, RIGBY 2: At Rigby, Madison used a big second inning to leap ahead and cruise to a win over the Trojans.
The Bobcats plated six in the second, good for a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
MADISON 8, RIGBY 2
Madison 0 6 0 0 2 00 — 8
Rigby 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 — 2
MADISON — Pitchers: Landen Drake 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 2 BB; Cody Rydalch 2.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Five with two hits. RBI: Isaac Walker 2, Kameron Kostial 1, Rydalch 1, Trayson Kostial 1, Ethan Garner 1.
RIGBY — Pitchers: Simmons 7.0 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Simmons 2-3, M. Wise 2-3. RBI: G. Wise 1, Lord 1.
SOUTH FREMONT 5, SUGAR-SALEM 4: At Sugar City, Sugar-Salem’s late-game rally fell just short in a narrow loss to South Fremont.
The Diggers put up one run in the seventh, but that’s where the rally ended.
South Fremont got a six-inning, 10-strikeout effort from Karter Yancey in the win.
SOUTH FREMONT 5, SUGAR-SALEM 4
South Fremont 2 1 0 2 0 0 0 — 5
Sugar-Salem 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 — 4
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Karter Yancey 6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 10 K, 2 BB; Kaimen Peebles 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 Er, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Cooper Crapo 2-3. RBI: Yancey 2, Crapo 2.
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Kelton Garner 1.0 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 4 BB; Adam McKoy 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Tanner Olsen 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Ryan Harris 2-3, Tommy Woodcock 2-3. RBI: Woodcock 1, Olsen 3.
SALMON 5, SODA SPRINGS 4: At Soda Springs, Salmon built a steady lead and secured a win over Soda Springs.
Salmon got a four-inning, eight-strikeout game from pitcher Jake Hayden, while Dillon Pilkerton followed with seven strikeouts.
SALMON 5, SODA SPRINGS 4
Salmon 1 0 3 1 0 0 0 — 5
Soda Springs 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 — 4
SALMON — Pitchers: Jake Hayden 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 8 K, 1 BB; Dillon Pilkerton 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Four with one hit. RBI: None.
SODA SPRINGS — Pitchers: J. Kator 5.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 9 K, 4 BB; B. Smith 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Six with one hit. RBI: T. Bowne 1, C. Hobbs 1.
BLACKFOOT 5, IDAHO FALLS 4: At Blackfoot, the Broncos rallied for a solid third inning and held on the rest of the way for a close win over Idaho Falls.
Blackfoot entered the fifth inning trailing 4-2, but that’s when it posted three runs, good for a lead that lasted the rest of the game.
Zack Bridges went 4-for-4 for Idaho Falls.
BLACKFOOT 5, IDAHO FALLS 4
Idaho Falls 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 — 4
Blackfoot 1 0 0 1 3 0 X — 5
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Bradley Thompson 6.0 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Zack Bridges 4-4. RBI: Eliot Jones 2, Thompson 4.
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Candon Dahle 4.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Jaxon Grimmett 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Dax Whitney 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Jace Grimmett 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jaden Harris 2-3. RBI: Benjamin Wilson 1, Tyler Vance 1, Stryker Wood 1.
Softball
WEST JEFFERSON 19, RIRIE 4: At Terreton, West Jefferson used some explosive offense to run away with a win over Ririe.
Six players recorded multi-hit games for the Panthers, who unleashed an 11-run fourth inning that ended the game after four frames.
West Jefferson moves to 14-2 with the win.
WEST JEFFERSON 19, RIRIE 4
Ririe 0 0 3 1 — 4
West Jefferson 0 6 2 11 — 19
RIRIE — Pitchers: Madi Nelson 3.1 IP, 17 H, 19 R, 13 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Three with one hit. RBI: S. Crystal 1, K. Grubbs 1, T. Marton 1.
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitchers: Jordyn Torgerson 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Taya Calder 2.0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 6 BB. Leading hitters: Torgerson 3-3, Madi Pancheri 3-3. RBI: Kimbur Mechem 1, Torgerson 2, Pancheri 2, Mckenna Neville 2, Londyn Wood 5, Taylor Petersen 4, Calder 2.
FIRTH 8, NORTH FREMONT 4: At Ashton, Firth rode an efficient offensive outing to a win over North Fremont.
Mallory Erickson went 4-for-4 for the Cougars, who also got mult-hit outings from four different players. Hailey Barker drove in three runs for Firth.
FIRTH 8, NORTH FREMONT 4
Firth 2 2 0 2 0 0 2 — 8
North Fremont 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 4
FIRTH — Pitchers: Megan Jolley 7.0 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 6 BB. Leading hitters: Mallory Erickson 4-4, Tiffany Russell 3-5, Hailey Barker 3-4, Katelynn Lindhartsen 3-4. RBI: Jolley 1, Barker 3, Lindhartsen 4.
NORTH FREMONT — Pitchers: K. Bohn 7.0 IP, 17 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 8 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: S. Reynolds 2-3, A. Cherry 2-4. RBI: H. Goedhart 1, S. Gunnell 1, H. Roseberry 1, A. Marsden 1.
THUNDER RIDGE 12, HILLCREST 2: At Hillcrest, Thunder Ridge raced to a quick start and never looked back.
The Titans plated five runs in the first inning and six in the second, good for a lead that ended the game after five innings.
THUNDER RIDGE 12, HILLCREST 2
Thunder Ridge 5 6 0 0 1 — 12
Hillcrest 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: K. Scoresby 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 9 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: M. Williams 2-3, L. Weaver 2-3. RBI: Williams 2, Scoresby 1, M. Winchester 2.
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Bailey Egan 0.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Kenzie Peterson 3.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Three with one hit. RBI: Sam Johnson 1, Peterson 1.