At Rigby, Fabi Castro's goal in the 70th minute proved the game winner on Saturday as the Rigby boys soccer team held off Hillcrest 3-2.
The Knights (0-1-1) and Trojans (2-0-0) were tied 1-1 at the half as Kylan Mower scored for Rigby and Benson Bateman headed in a cross from Thomas Endsley for Hillcrest.
Endsley put the Knights up in the second half, but Kevin Jimenez tied the game for Rigby and Castro eventually scored the winner.
"There was great play by both teams," Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis texted. "Rigby has a very strong attack with a lot of speed and skill."
Rigby hosts Skyline on Thursday. Hillcrest hosts Thunder Ridge on Thursday.
Other scores
Boys soccer
Thunder Ridge 15, Shelley 0