At Rigby, in a matchup between two of the state's top-ranked 5A girls basketball teams, Rigby downed Thunder Ridge 65-60 Tuesday night to remain unbeaten in the District 5-6 conference.
It was the second time this season the Trojans have defeated the Titans. A 22-point fourth quarter proved the difference.
"We finally got some stops and got some layups," Rigby coach Troy Shippen said. "The girls stepped up in fourth."
Tylie Jones finished with 17 points and led the team in rebounds. Hadley Good scored 16 points and Brooke Donnelly added 13.
The Titans' duo of Lauren Davenport (14) and Paige Clark (17) combined for 31 points.
Rigby (13-2, 6-0) is at Highland on Thursday.
Thunder Ridge (13-2, 3-2) is at Blackfoot on Thursday.
RIGBY 65, THUNDER RIDGE 60
Thunder Ridge 12 15 16 17 — 60
Rigby 17 14 12 22 — 65
THUNDER RIDGE — Aspen Caldwell 11, Kennedy Stenquist 13, Sierra John 2, Lauren Davenport 14, Paige Clark 17, Halli Smith 3.
RIGBY — Naomi Nunez 3, Tylie Jones 17, Victoria Briggs 3, Kambree Barber 9, Hadley Good 16, Brooke Donnelly 13, Brooklyn Youngstrom 2.
BLACKFOOT 60, HILLCREST 46: At Sandcreek Middle School, the Broncos pulled away as the Knights were held to 12 points over the second and third quarters.
Hadley Humphreys led the way with 22 points and Kianna Wright added 17.
Macy Larsen scored 21 points for Hillcrest.
Blackfoot (11-4, 5-0) hosts Thunder Ridge on Thursday.
Hillcrest (5-10, 2-3) hosts Skyline next Wednesday.
BLACKFOOT 60, HILLCREST 46
Blackfoot 13 14 12 21 — 60
Hillcrest 14 6 6 20 — 46
BLACKFOOT — Prairie Caldwell 9, Izzy Arave 6, Esperanza Vergara 3, Kianna Wright 17, Piper 2, Tyler Tylar Dalley 2, Hadley Humpherys 22.
HILLCREST — Quinleigh Kesler 3, Nyah Lugo 9, Macy Larsen 21, Brooke Cook 5, Katelyn Daybell 3, Same Fryer 1. Aspen Cook 6.
MACKAY 74, CLARK COUNTY 8: At Mackay, the Miners routed Clark County in devastating fashion, holding the Bobcats scoreless in every quarter except the third.
Mackay, which got a game-high 16 points from Trinity Seefriend and another 12 from Alana Christensen, took a 41-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised the rest of the way.
In fact, 12 different Miners scored, highlighting the way head coach Kashia Hale tried to reel in her team's offense in what amounted to an awkwardly big blowout.
Clark County will visit North Gem at 6 p.m. Friday.
Mackay (8-3) will host Challis at 6 p.m. Thursday.
MACKAY 74, CLARK COUNTY 8
Clark County 0 0 8 0 — 8
Mackay 41 13 16 4 — 41
CLARK COUNTY — Becca 5, Ashley 3.
MACKAY — Riley Moore 2, Alana Christensen 12, Trinity Seefried 16, Megan Moore 9, Kaytlyn Winters 2, Halle Holt 7, Rylee Teichert 2, Kaydence Seefried 6, Alyssa Hawley 8, Austyn Wasylow 2, Cassidy Johnson 2, Jyah Christensen 4.
SKYLINE 64, IDAHO FALLS 56: At Skyline, the Grizzlies raced to a fast start and held off Idaho Falls for an eight-point win.
Skyline, which led 20-6 after one quarter, got 17 points from Mattie Olson and 15 from Sienna Taylor. Sophie Anderson added 10 points for the Grizzlies.
Calyn Wood poured in a game-high 21 points and Kennedy Robertson registered 19 for the Tigers, who won the fourth quarter 22-8, but that wasn't enough to make up for that slow start.
Skyline (9-6) returns to action Thursday, traveling to Bonneville for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
Idaho Falls (3-11) will visit Madison at the same time and day.
SKYLINE 64, IDAHO FALLS 56
Idaho Falls 6 14 14 22 — 56
Skyline 20 14 22 8 — 64
IDAHO FALLS — Sydnee Stohl 2, Abbey Corgatelli 4, Calyn Wood 21, Kennedy Robertson 19, Macy Cordon 6, Sydney Hess 2, Aubree Duffin 2.
SKYLINE — Sienna Taylor 15, Drew Chapman 6, Taryn Chapman 5, Sophie Anderson 10, Lizzie Bialas 8, Kysa Shippen 3, Mattie Olson 17.
BONNEVILLE 43, SHELLEY 40: At Bonneville, the Bees overcame a slow start and held off Shelley down the stretch of a narrow win.
Bonneville (6-10, 2-3) won in large part because it outscored Shelley 18-7 in the fourth quarter, but also because Talia Trane posted 14 points and Sydnee Hunt added 10.
Brinley Cannon totaled 24 points for Shelley in the loss.
Shelley will visit Sugar-Salem at 7:30 p.m Thursday.
Bonneville will host Skyline at the same time and day.
BONNEVILLE 43, SHELLEY 40
Shelley 13 8 12 7 — 40
Bonneville 5 9 11 18 — 43
Shelley — Taylor Ottley 5, Alexis Leckington 8, Whitney Lott 2, Brinley Cannon 24, Kayle Peebles 1.
Bonneville — Kaylie Kofe 5, Logan Faulkner 9, Sydnee Hunt 10, Talia Trane 14, Sadie Hall 2, Sydnee Shurtliff 3.
Boys basketball
NORTH FREMONT 66, WEST JEFFERSON 44: At Terreton, North Fremont kept its spotless record intact with a blowout win over West Jefferson.
Three players scored in double digits for the Huskies (10-0, 1-0), including Jordan Lenz with 18 points, Luke Hill with 17 and Max Palmer with 15.
AJ Hill added nine for North Fremont, which took a 35-18 lead into halftime and never had trouble securing the win.
West Jefferson (3-5, 0-1) will host Salmon at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
North Fremont returns to action Thursday, hosting Firth at 7 p.m.
NORTH FREMONT 66, WEST JEFFERSON 44
North Fremont 18 17 21 10 — 66
West Jefferson 9 9 15 11 — 44
NORTH FREMONT — Jordan Lenz 18, Luke Hill 17, Max Palmer 15, AJ Hill 9, Hank Richardson 3, Bronson Childs 4.
WEST JEFFERSON — Z. Kimbro 6, K. Hall 2, B. Briggs 13, T. Sauer 8, K. Gabrish 7, J. Burtenshaw 5, K. Rogers 3
Scores
Girls basketball
Marsh Valley 39, Teton 29
Leadore 43, Watersprings 39
Madison 46, Highland 39
Boys basketball
Teton 75, Ririe 38
Watersprings 62, Leadore 28
South Fremont 64, Firth 54