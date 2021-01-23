HSRoundupjan23.png

At Hillcrest, the Rigby boys basketball team held off the Hillcrest 59-55 Saturday night in a tightly-contested nonconference game.

Rigby had a seven-point lead in the third quarter before the Knights stormed back to tie the game on a pair of Garrett Phippen free throws with three seconds left.

The fourth quarter was back-and-forth with Rigby trying to hold a slim lead down to the closing minute when Cooper Kesler's layup with 16 seconds left pulled the Knights within 56-55.

They would get no closer as a pair of free throws by Taylor Freeman gave Rigby a 58-55 advantage with 10 second left. A 3-point shot by Hillcrest's Phippen hit the front of the rim with less than two seconds remaining.

Rigby (11-3) hosts rival Madison on Wednesday in a key 5A District 5-6 matchup. Hillcrest (11-5) hosts Thunder Ridge on Friday.

RIGBY 59, HILLCREST 55

Rigby 14 17 9 19 — 59

Hillcrest 17 8 15 15 — 55

RIGBY — Kobe Jones 6, Trajen Larsen 1, Kade DaBell 14, Karson Barber 16, Taylor Freeman 8, Arthur Tucker 4, Ethan Fox 6, Talin Togiai 4.

HILLCREST — Isaac Davis 14, Cooper Kesler 17, Tre Kofe 6, Jase Austin 3, Garrett Phippen 9, Sam Kunz 6.

SALMON 72, BUTTE COUNTY 63: At Salmon, the hosts evened their record with a win over Butte County.

Blazen Burgess racked up 26 points and Caden Caywood added 21 for Salmon, which used a 40-31 second half to hold off Butte County.

Konner Lambson scored 16 points and Tyler Wanstrom chipped in 13 for the Pirates (1-12), who will visit Challis at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Salmon (6-6) will visit unbeaten North Fremont at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

SALMON 72, BUTTE COUNTY 63

Butte County 12 20 13 18 — 63

Salmon 16 16 19 21 — 72

BUTTE COUNTY — Logan Gamett 9, Tyler Wanstrom 13, Boone Gamett 7, Konner Lambson 16, Jaden Wanstrom 7, Porter Taylor 6, Rebel Beard 3, Kory Gamett 2.

SALMON — Hunter Bingham 1, Blazen Burgess 26, Dillon Pilkerton 14, Colton Kirby 10, Caden Caywood 21.

HIGHLAND 49, IDAHO FALLS 44: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers got a stellar outing from Dylan Seeley but couldn't capitalize on it in a close loss to Highland.

Seeley posted 23 points on four triples for Idaho Falls, which also got 12 points from Jaxon Sorenson, but Highland out-rebounded the hosts 40-26 and escaped with a win.

The Tigers (6-8, 4-1) have a road date with Thunder Ridge set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

HIGHLAND 49, IDAHO FALLS 44

Highland 12 13 11 13 — 49

Idaho Falls 14 5 15 10 — 43

HIGHLAND — Mason Mickelsen 19, Easton Durham 14, Jayden Wright 9, Fisher Anderson 5, Easton Wheelock 2.

IDAHO FALLS — Dylan Seeley 23, Jaxon Sorenson 12, Merit Jones 3, Christian Jensen 3, Skyler Olson 3.

MADISON 80, BONNEVILLE 71: At Bonneville, Carson Johnson poured in 27 points but the Bees couldn't overcome a slow fourth quarter in a loss to Madison.

Taden King tallied 31 points for Madison (14-2), which won the fourth frame 26-16. Eli Randall posted 15 points and Tyson Lerwill recorded 10.

The Bees (5-10) also got 13 points from Cy Gummow, but they faced a 23-13 deficit after one quarter.

Madison is slated to pay a visit to Rigby at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Bonneville will visit Shelley at the same time and day.

MADISON 80, BONNEVILLE 71

Madison 23 14 17 26 — 80

Bonneville 13 20 22 16 — 71

MADISON — Logan Crane 4, Tyson Lerwill 10, Rhett Hathaway 5, Riley Sutton 7, Braxton Pierce 8, Taden King 31, Eli Randall 15.

BONNEVILLE — Cy Gummow 13, Caleb Stoddard 9, Carson Johnson 27, Carson Judy 6, McKay Judy 4, Devin McDonald 5, Jake Scoresby 7.

Girls basketball

WEST JEFFERSON 40, FIRTH 25: At West Jefferson, the Panthers used a fast start to cruise to a win over Firth on senior night, which honored Elizabeth Spencer, Lacy Dalling and Carlee Johnson.

West Jefferson, which got a game-best 13 points from Johnson, raced to a 10-3 lead after one quarter and had little trouble dispatching the Cougars.

Firth's leading scorer, Nicole McKinnon, posted five points.

West Jefferson (13-3, 6-1) on Wednesday will visit Rigby with a chance to tie the Bulldogs for the 2A District 6 conference lead. 

Firth (9-9, 3-3) will host Salmon at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

WEST JEFFERSON 40, FIRTH 25

Firth 3 8 7 7 — 25

West Jefferson 10 13 12 5 — 40

FIRTH — C. Robbins 5, D. Clayson 1, Kiley Mecham 5, Nicole McKinnon 6, Hailey Barker 5, Daytona Folkman 3

WEST JEFFERSON — Elizabeth Spencer 2, Eliza Anhder 6, Carlee Johnson 13, Lacy Dalling 9, Kimber Mecham 3, Kambree Hall 1, Jordyn Torgerson 6.

Scores

Boys basketball

Thunder Ridge 45, Pocatello 38 

Girls basketball

Ririe 41, North Fremont 36

Wrestling

Madison Invitational

Teams: 1. Jerome 228 2. Blackfoot 207.5 3. Century 189 4. Thunder Ridge 158.5 5. Sugar-Salem 100 6. Bonneville 94 7. Jerome (2) 85.5 8. Teton 78 9. Idaho Falls 76 10. Shelley 64 11. Madison 62.5 12. Rigby 48 13. Hillcrest 39 14. Skyline 27 15. Highland 25 16. West Jefferson 23 17. Burley 4.

Individuals 

98

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mack Mauger of Blackfoot High School

2nd Place - Troy Larsen of Jerome High School

3rd Place - Treyton KIlingler of Teton High School

4th Place - Spencer Jolley of Bonneville High School

5th Place - Alexander Lui of Idaho Falls High School

6th Place - Josh Stout of Century High School

1st Place Match

Mack Mauger (Blackfoot High School) 25-1, Fr. over Troy Larsen (Jerome High School) 18-8, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:45 (19-3))

3rd Place Match

Treyton KIlingler (Teton High School) 27-9, So. over Spencer Jolley (Bonneville High School) 17-7, So. (Fall 1:57)

5th Place Match

Alexander Lui (Idaho Falls High School) 11-9, So. over Josh Stout (Century High School) 4-4, Sr. (TB-1 2-1)

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Talen Eck of Thunder Ridge High School

2nd Place - Carter Balmforth of Shelley High School

3rd Place - Kaiden Rubash of Jerome High School

4th Place - Samuel Smith of Blackfoot High School

5th Place - Treyden Cress of Hillcrest High School

6th Place - Bridger Janson of Bonneville High School

1st Place Match

Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge High School) 20-3, Fr. over Carter Balmforth (Shelley High School) 18-9, Fr. (Fall 1:16)

3rd Place Match

Kaiden Rubash (Jerome High School) 13-6, So. over Samuel Smith (Blackfoot High School) 12-11, Fr. (Fall 2:33)

5th Place Match

Treyden Cress (Hillcrest High School) 3-14, Fr. over Bridger Janson (Bonneville High School) 10-12, Jr. (Fall 4:23)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Devyn Greenland of Century High School

2nd Place - Ryan Nuno of Bonneville High School

3rd Place - Avian Martinez of Blackfoot High School

4th Place - Marshall Parker of Rigby High School

5th Place - Brady Calderwood of Madison High School

6th Place - Dallin Wellard of Jerome High School

1st Place Match

Devyn Greenland (Century High School) 18-3, So. over Ryan Nuno (Bonneville High School) 15-7, So. (MD 10-2)

3rd Place Match

Avian Martinez (Blackfoot High School) 19-8, Jr. over Marshall Parker (Rigby High School) 16-5, Jr. (Dec 9-7)

5th Place Match

Brady Calderwood (Madison High School) 19-10, Fr. over Dallin Wellard (Jerome High School) 11-9, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kolton Stacey of Shelley High School

2nd Place - Parker Andrews of Thunder Ridge High School

3rd Place - Kole Sorenson of Bonneville High School

4th Place - Jordan Fisher of Jerome High School

5th Place - Colton Egbert of Teton High School

6th Place - Cooper Scarrow of Jerome High School 2

1st Place Match

Kolton Stacey (Shelley High School) 24-3, Sr. over Parker Andrews (Thunder Ridge High School) 17-6, Sr. (Dec 8-1)

3rd Place Match

Kole Sorenson (Bonneville High School) 23-4, Jr. over Jordan Fisher (Jerome High School) 16-4, Jr. (Dec 7-2)

5th Place Match

Colton Egbert (Teton High School) 26-10, Sr. over Cooper Scarrow (Jerome High School 2) 18-7, So. (MD 8-0)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kaden Ramos of Thunder Ridge High School

2nd Place - Luke Moore of Blackfoot High School

3rd Place - Eli Espino of Jerome High School

4th Place - Tristen Brown of Sugar Salem High School

5th Place - Carter Lindsay of Blackfoot High School

6th Place - Anthony Williams of Bonneville High School

1st Place Match

Kaden Ramos (Thunder Ridge High School) 28-2, Sr. over Luke Moore (Blackfoot High School) 13-5, Jr. (MD 19-7)

3rd Place Match

Eli Espino (Jerome High School) 20-4, Sr. over Tristen Brown (Sugar Salem High School) 26-11, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot High School) 14-20, Jr. over Anthony Williams (Bonneville High School) 24-9, So. (Inj. 0:00)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kayson Kenney of Idaho Falls High School

2nd Place - Gabriel Taboa of Jerome High School

3rd Place - Eli Abercrombie of Blackfoot High School

4th Place - Carsen Jensen of Thunder Ridge High School

5th Place - Emilio Velasquez of Highland High School

6th Place - Ethan Borrayo of Jerome High School 2

1st Place Match

Kayson Kenney (Idaho Falls High School) 27-2, Sr. over Gabriel Taboa (Jerome High School) 18-1, Sr. (Dec 8-7)

3rd Place Match

Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot High School) 32-7, Jr. over Carsen Jensen (Thunder Ridge High School) 21-10, Sr. (Fall 3:23)

5th Place Match

Emilio Velasquez (Highland High School) 12-6, Jr. over Ethan Borrayo (Jerome High School 2) 6-3, Sr. (Fall 2:29)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ryker Fullmer of Teton High School

2nd Place - Xander Thompson of Century High School

3rd Place - Skyler Klingler of Sugar Salem High School

4th Place - Taye Trautner of Blackfoot High School

5th Place - Ryland Turner of Jerome High School

6th Place - Shad Smith of Century High School

1st Place Match

Ryker Fullmer (Teton High School) 30-2, Fr. over Xander Thompson (Century High School) 19-4, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Skyler Klingler (Sugar Salem High School) 25-10, Sr. over Taye Trautner (Blackfoot High School) 25-7, Jr. (Fall 4:21)

5th Place Match

Ryland Turner (Jerome High School) 16-6, . over Shad Smith (Century High School) 12-9, Jr. (MD 10-2)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lorenzo Luis of Hillcrest High School

2nd Place - Austin Ramirez of Blackfoot High School

3rd Place - Cole Inskeep of Blackfoot High School

4th Place - Bridger Norman of Sugar Salem High School

5th Place - Jaxyn Smith of Burley High School

6th Place - Britton Sorenson of Bonneville High School

1st Place Match

Lorenzo Luis (Hillcrest High School) 28-4, Sr. over Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot High School) 21-11, So. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match

Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot High School) 23-5, So. over Bridger Norman (Sugar Salem High School) 27-9, Sr. (SV-1 8-6)

5th Place Match

Jaxyn Smith (Burley High School) 15-7, Jr. over Britton Sorenson (Bonneville High School) 21-10, Fr. (Dec 13-11)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Payton Brooks of Rigby High School

2nd Place - Daxtyn Zollinger of Sugar Salem High School

3rd Place - Gavin Williamson of Jerome High School 2

4th Place - Levi Lockett of Jerome High School

5th Place - Parker Monson of Blackfoot High School

6th Place - Jimmie Johnson of Blackfoot High School

1st Place Match

Payton Brooks (Rigby High School) 19-4, Jr. over Daxtyn Zollinger (Sugar Salem High School) 19-7, Sr. (Fall 4:00)

3rd Place Match

Gavin Williamson (Jerome High School 2) 21-6, Fr. over Levi Lockett (Jerome High School) 11-6, So. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

Parker Monson (Blackfoot High School) 3-5, Sr. over Jimmie Johnson (Blackfoot High School) 8-8, Sr. (Fall 2:15)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Canyon Mansfield of Century High School

2nd Place - Tradyn Henderson of Blackfoot High School

3rd Place - Teagan Hansen of West Jefferson High School

4th Place - Gabe Reeves of Thunder Ridge High School

5th Place - Roy Gundersen of Madison High School

6th Place - Kayl Corrigan of Highland High School

1st Place Match

Canyon Mansfield (Century High School) 16-2, Sr. over Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot High School) 19-6, So. (MD 15-2)

3rd Place Match

Teagan Hansen (West Jefferson High School) 16-5, Jr. over Gabe Reeves (Thunder Ridge High School) 19-10, Jr. (Fall 2:43)

5th Place Match

Roy Gundersen (Madison High School) 23-10, Sr. over Kayl Corrigan (Highland High School) 3-9, Jr. (Fall 4:02)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Easton Millward of Century High School

2nd Place - Cody Tillery of Sugar Salem High School

3rd Place - Matthew Young of Jerome High School

4th Place - Hayden Hokanson of Shelley High School

5th Place - Micheal Edwards of Blackfoot High School

6th Place - Kamren Wright of West Jefferson High School

1st Place Match

Easton Millward (Century High School) 21-2, Sr. over Cody Tillery (Sugar Salem High School) 28-3, Sr. (MD 12-2)

3rd Place Match

Matthew Young (Jerome High School) 25-7, . over Hayden Hokanson (Shelley High School) 19-8, Sr. (SV-1 5-3)

5th Place Match

Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot High School) 12-12, Jr. over Kamren Wright (West Jefferson High School) 19-9, Jr. (MD 14-4)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Nathan Parsons of Jerome High School

2nd Place - Orion Stokes of Madison High School

3rd Place - Cache Holt of Thunder Ridge High School

4th Place - Maverik Malm of Blackfoot High School

5th Place - Robby Ortega of Jerome High School 2

6th Place - Marcus Lee of Century High School

1st Place Match

Nathan Parsons (Jerome High School) 17-3, Sr. over Orion Stokes (Madison High School) 23-7, Sr. (Fall 5:59)

3rd Place Match

Cache Holt (Thunder Ridge High School) 15-10, Sr. over Maverik Malm (Blackfoot High School) 22-6, Sr. (Fall 1:31)

5th Place Match

Robby Ortega (Jerome High School 2) 14-6, . over Marcus Lee (Century High School) 7-4, Sr. (For.)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Garrett Roedel of Thunder Ridge High School

2nd Place - Joseph Stevenson of Jerome High School

3rd Place - Jacob Averett of Blackfoot High School

4th Place - Michael Houghton of Century High School

5th Place - Preston Colvin of Skyline High School

6th Place - Kaleb Jordan of Century High School

1st Place Match

Garrett Roedel (Thunder Ridge High School) 14-1, Jr. over Joseph Stevenson (Jerome High School) 10-2, Sr. (Fall 4:31)

3rd Place Match

Jacob Averett (Blackfoot High School) 14-4, Sr. over Michael Houghton (Century High School) 15-6, Sr. (Fall 4:19)

5th Place Match

Preston Colvin (Skyline High School) 19-8, So. over Kaleb Jordan (Century High School) 7-11, Jr. (Fall 2:18)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Porter Wright of Jerome High School

2nd Place - Riley Robinson of Century High School

3rd Place - Kaiden Hansen of Bonneville High School

4th Place - Colby Coates of Jerome High School 2

5th Place - Brendan Rasmussen of Idaho Falls High School

6th Place - Jesus Cruzes of Burley High School

1st Place Match

Porter Wright (Jerome High School) 15-3, Sr. over Riley Robinson (Century High School) 6-2, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

Kaiden Hansen (Bonneville High School) 14-5, Jr. over Colby Coates (Jerome High School 2) 22-8, So. (Dec 11-7)

5th Place Match

Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls High School) 18-6, So. over Jesus Cruzes (Burley High School) 12-15, Jr. (Fall 2:19)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gerardo Duran of Century High School

2nd Place - Dawson Kaufman of Teton High School

3rd Place - Landon Gneiging of Idaho Falls High School

4th Place - Landon Dallman of Jerome High School 2

5th Place - Mark Larsen of Jerome High School

6th Place - Tui Edwin of Skyline High School

1st Place Match

Gerardo Duran (Century High School) 24-3, Sr. over Dawson Kaufman (Teton High School) 22-10, Sr. (Dec 2-0)

3rd Place Match

Landon Gneiging (Idaho Falls High School) 19-5, Jr. over Landon Dallman (Jerome High School 2) 3-2, . (Fall 3:47)

5th Place Match

Mark Larsen (Jerome High School) 20-6, . over Tui Edwin (Skyline High School) 15-9, So. (M. For.)

TIGER BRAWL TOURNAMENT

Teams: 1. Ririe 187 2. Preston 118.5 3. Declo 115.5 4. Grace 97 5. Malad 91 6. Green Canyon 81 7. Firth 55 8. North Fremont 51 9. Filer 49 10. North Gem 29 11. Pocatello 25 12. Soda Springs 24 13. West Side 22 14. Aberdeen 21 15t. Bear Lake 20 15t. Challis 20. 

Individuals

98

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tucker Bowen of Soda Springs High School

2nd Place - Austin Machen of Ririe High School

3rd Place - Riley Hutchison of Declo High School

4th Place - Dietrich Allred of Preston High School

1st Place Match

Tucker Bowen (Soda Springs High School) 18-5, Fr. over Austin Machen (Ririe High School) 18-5, So. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

Riley Hutchison (Declo High School) 3-4, Fr. over Dietrich Allred (Preston High School) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 0:34)

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hans Newby of Grace High School

2nd Place - Jared Rindlisbaker of North Gem High School

3rd Place - Cruz Estrada of North Fremont High School

4th Place - Jed Hurren of West Side High School

1st Place Match

Hans Newby (Grace High School) 26-0, So. over Jared Rindlisbaker (North Gem High School) 21-6, Jr. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

Cruz Estrada (North Fremont High School) 16-7, Jr. over Jed Hurren (West Side High School) 32-7, So. (Dec 7-2)

106G

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Alice Smith of Filer High School

2nd Place - Tesla Torres of Aberdeen High School

3rd Place - Piper Anderson of Grace High School

4th Place - Gloria Torres of Aberdeen High School

Round 1

Tesla Torres (Aberdeen High School) 8-4, Jr. over Gloria Torres (Aberdeen High School) 1-9, Sr. (Fall 3:54)

Alice Smith (Filer High School) 17-17, So. over Piper Anderson (Grace High School) 10-7, Fr. (Fall 5:28)

Round 2

Alice Smith (Filer High School) 17-17, So. over Tesla Torres (Aberdeen High School) 8-4, Jr. (Fall 3:30)

Piper Anderson (Grace High School) 10-7, Fr. over Gloria Torres (Aberdeen High School) 1-9, Sr. (Fall 0:45)

Round 3

Tesla Torres (Aberdeen High School) 8-4, Jr. over Piper Anderson (Grace High School) 10-7, Fr. (Fall 0:39)

Alice Smith (Filer High School) 17-17, So. over Gloria Torres (Aberdeen High School) 1-9, Sr. (Fall 0:19)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Connor Parkinson of Ririe High School

2nd Place - Zach Mills of Malad High School

3rd Place - Daxton Darley of Green Canyon High School

4th Place - Hoak Corgatelli of Challis High School

1st Place Match

Connor Parkinson (Ririe High School) 27-6, Sr. over Zach Mills (Malad High School) 16-13, So. (Fall 5:26)

3rd Place Match

Daxton Darley (Green Canyon High School) 12-5, Jr. over Hoak Corgatelli (Challis High School) 23-12, So. (Fall 0:00)

112G

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Emma Ball of Grace High School

2nd Place - Sara Lloyd of Filer High School

3rd Place - Kaydance Wiggins of Filer High School

4th Place - Madison Usher of Aberdeen High School

Round 1

Emma Ball (Grace High School) 11-3, Sr. over Sara Lloyd (Filer High School) 9-16, So. (Fall 0:43)

Kaydance Wiggins (Filer High School) 14-9, So. over Madison Usher (Aberdeen High School) 2-6, Sr. (Fall 3:29)

Round 2

Emma Ball (Grace High School) 11-3, Sr. over Madison Usher (Aberdeen High School) 2-6, Sr. (Fall 1:28)

Sara Lloyd (Filer High School) 9-16, So. over Kaydance Wiggins (Filer High School) 14-9, So. (Dec 5-4)

Round 3

Emma Ball (Grace High School) 11-3, Sr. over Kaydance Wiggins (Filer High School) 14-9, So. (For.)

Sara Lloyd (Filer High School) 9-16, So. over Madison Usher (Aberdeen High School) 2-6, Sr. (Fall 3:59)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Dax Blackmon of Declo High School

2nd Place - Tavin Rigby of Preston High School

3rd Place - Brian Ferguson of Ririe High School

4th Place - Jaden Thompson of North Gem High School

1st Place Match

Dax Blackmon (Declo High School) 26-6, Sr. over Tavin Rigby (Preston High School) 18-12, Fr. (TF-1.5 5:02 (15-0))

3rd Place Match

Brian Ferguson (Ririe High School) 20-10, Jr. over Jaden Thompson (North Gem High School) 13-14, So. (Dec 6-2)

120G

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kale Burrell of Grace High School

2nd Place - Isabella Martinez of Aberdeen High School

3rd Place - Sesha Beckstead of West Side High School

4th Place - Kyra Bailey of Pocatello High School

Round 1

Kale Burrell (Grace High School) 20-5, Fr. over Isabella Martinez (Aberdeen High School) 2-7, Jr. (Fall 2:51)

Sesha Beckstead (West Side High School) 14-15, So. over Kyra Bailey (Pocatello High School) 4-12, Sr. (Dec 11-5)

Round 2

Kale Burrell (Grace High School) 20-5, Fr. over Kyra Bailey (Pocatello High School) 4-12, Sr. (Fall 1:12)

Isabella Martinez (Aberdeen High School) 2-7, Jr. over Sesha Beckstead (West Side High School) 14-15, So. (Fall 2:46)

Round 3

Kale Burrell (Grace High School) 20-5, Fr. over Sesha Beckstead (West Side High School) 14-15, So. (Fall 1:48)

Isabella Martinez (Aberdeen High School) 2-7, Jr. over Kyra Bailey (Pocatello High School) 4-12, Sr. (Fall 1:36)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Bray Skinner of Grace High School

2nd Place - Hiatt Beck of Aberdeen High School

3rd Place - James Shumway of Green Canyon High School

4th Place - Hyrum Boone of Ririe High School

1st Place Match

Bray Skinner (Grace High School) 18-3, Sr. over Hiatt Beck (Aberdeen High School) 9-7, Fr. (Fall 3:02)

3rd Place Match

James Shumway (Green Canyon High School) 14-7, Sr. over Hyrum Boone (Ririe High School) 18-11, So. (Dec 6-0)

129G

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Camilla Tew of West Side High School

2nd Place - Lauren Henderhan of Filer High School

3rd Place - Addison Ball of Grace High School

4th Place - Chloe Felde of Pocatello High School

Round 1

Addison Ball (Grace High School) 14-5, So. over Chloe Felde (Pocatello High School) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:37)

Camilla Tew (West Side High School) 28-9, Jr. over Lauren Henderhan (Filer High School) 8-6, So. (Fall 0:55)

Round 2

Lauren Henderhan (Filer High School) 8-6, So. over Addison Ball (Grace High School) 14-5, So. (TF-1.5 5:16 (15-0))

Camilla Tew (West Side High School) 28-9, Jr. over Chloe Felde (Pocatello High School) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:26)

Round 3

Camilla Tew (West Side High School) 28-9, Jr. over Addison Ball (Grace High School) 14-5, So. (Fall 2:57)

Lauren Henderhan (Filer High School) 8-6, So. over Chloe Felde (Pocatello High School) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:37)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Clayton Lunt of Grace High School

2nd Place - Dustin Bartausky of Firth High School

3rd Place - Brayden Weisbeck of Preston High School

4th Place - Cole Willie of Malad High School

1st Place Match

Clayton Lunt (Grace High School) 27-6, Sr. over Dustin Bartausky (Firth High School) 16-12, Jr. (Fall 1:42)

3rd Place Match

Brayden Weisbeck (Preston High School) 20-8, Sr. over Cole Willie (Malad High School) 13-17, So. (TF-1.5 4:53 (17-2))

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Rhet Jorgensen of Grace High School

2nd Place - AV Marino of Declo High School

3rd Place - Wyatt Lloyd of Bear Lake High School

4th Place - Spencer Miller of Ririe High School

1st Place Match

Rhet Jorgensen (Grace High School) 25-7, Sr. over AV Marino (Declo High School) 19-10, Jr. (Fall 3:42)

3rd Place Match

Wyatt Lloyd (Bear Lake High School) 7-3, Sr. over Spencer Miller (Ririe High School) 6-18, Sr. (MD 12-0)

138G

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Laurelin Hubbard of Grace High School

2nd Place - Keeley Nicholas of Pocatello High School

3rd Place - Catherine Leckie of Malad High School

Round 1

Keeley Nicholas (Pocatello High School) 6-6, Jr. over Catherine Leckie (Malad High School) 0-11, So. (Fall 1:40)

Round 2

Laurelin Hubbard (Grace High School) 17-8, Sr. over Catherine Leckie (Malad High School) 0-11, So. (Fall 0:30)

Round 3

Laurelin Hubbard (Grace High School) 17-8, Sr. over Keeley Nicholas (Pocatello High School) 6-6, Jr. (Fall 1:22)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Austin Nalder of Malad High School

2nd Place - Caigun Keller of Preston High School

3rd Place - Kyle Jensen of Ririe High School

4th Place - Josh Adams of Green Canyon High School

1st Place Match

Austin Nalder (Malad High School) 24-2, Jr. over Caigun Keller (Preston High School) 23-6, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Kyle Jensen (Ririe High School) 22-13, Sr. over Josh Adams (Green Canyon High School) 5-7, Sr. (Fall 2:07)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tye Sherwood of Ririe High School

2nd Place - Ruxton Tubbs of Malad High School

3rd Place - Jaden Perkins of Preston High School

4th Place - Colten Gunderson of West Side High School

1st Place Match

Tye Sherwood (Ririe High School) 21-7, Sr. over Ruxton Tubbs (Malad High School) 18-4, So. (Fall 1:59)

3rd Place Match

Jaden Perkins (Preston High School) 19-12, Jr. over Colten Gunderson (West Side High School) 29-14, Fr. (Fall 3:49)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jaimen Swainston of Filer High School

2nd Place - Jonathan Seamons of Preston High School

3rd Place - Case Durfee of Declo High School

4th Place - Carter Huntsman of Ririe High School

1st Place Match

Jaimen Swainston (Filer High School) 28-7, Jr. over Jonathan Seamons (Preston High School) 21-6, Fr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

Case Durfee (Declo High School) 14-5, Jr. over Carter Huntsman (Ririe High School) 20-12, So. (Fall 4:42)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hayden Maupin of North Fremont High School

2nd Place - Emery Thorson of Preston High School

3rd Place - Gabe Matthews of Declo High School

4th Place - Austin Benson of Pocatello High School

1st Place Match

Hayden Maupin (North Fremont High School) 21-1, Sr. over Emery Thorson (Preston High School) 25-3, So. (Fall 4:47)

3rd Place Match

Gabe Matthews (Declo High School) 26-6, Sr. over Austin Benson (Pocatello High School) 10-7, Jr. (Fall 4:12)

170G

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Riley Bodily of Preston High School

2nd Place - Larissa Carrillo of Aberdeen High School

3rd Place - Gabby Shaddy of Filer High School

4th Place - Amien Gallegos of Challis High School

Round 1

Larissa Carrillo (Aberdeen High School) 4-1, Sr. over Amien Gallegos (Challis High School) 0-3, Sr. (Fall 0:40)

Riley Bodily (Preston High School) 3-0, Fr. over Gabby Shaddy (Filer High School) 11-17, So. (Fall 1:44)

Round 2

Riley Bodily (Preston High School) 3-0, Fr. over Larissa Carrillo (Aberdeen High School) 4-1, Sr. (Fall 4:58)

Gabby Shaddy (Filer High School) 11-17, So. over Amien Gallegos (Challis High School) 0-3, Sr. (Fall 2:27)

Round 3

Larissa Carrillo (Aberdeen High School) 4-1, Sr. over Gabby Shaddy (Filer High School) 11-17, So. (Fall 0:27)

Riley Bodily (Preston High School) 3-0, Fr. over Amien Gallegos (Challis High School) 0-3, Sr. (Fall 1:22)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Luke Blake of Green Canyon High School

2nd Place - Owenn Meyer of Filer High School

3rd Place - Brandon Richards of Firth High School

4th Place - Micah Serr of Preston High School

1st Place Match

Luke Blake (Green Canyon High School) 15-7, Jr. over Owenn Meyer (Filer High School) 25-11, Sr. (Dec 14-7)

3rd Place Match

Brandon Richards (Firth High School) 26-9, Sr. over Micah Serr (Preston High School) 11-6, Fr. (Fall 2:42)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - William Maddox of Malad High School

2nd Place - Joe Orchard of Ririe High School

3rd Place - Braden Darrington of Declo High School

4th Place - Will Wheatley of Green Canyon High School

1st Place Match

William Maddox (Malad High School) 8-1, Jr. over Joe Orchard (Ririe High School) 24-10, Sr. (Fall 0:53)

3rd Place Match

Braden Darrington (Declo High School) 10-8, Sr. over Will Wheatley (Green Canyon High School) 11-3, Fr. (Fall 6:30)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gabe Sommers of Ririe High School

2nd Place - Ben Reed of Pocatello High School

3rd Place - Riley Barber of Firth High School

4th Place - Joey McKay of Filer High School

1st Place Match

Gabe Sommers (Ririe High School) 23-0, Sr. over Ben Reed (Pocatello High School) 17-4, Sr. (Fall 3:11)

3rd Place Match

Riley Barber (Firth High School) 6-3, Jr. over Joey McKay (Filer High School) 26-8, Sr. (Dec 8-6)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Nick Gundersen of Ririe High School

2nd Place - Garrett Herzog of Green Canyon High School

3rd Place - Jaime Ortiz of Firth High School

4th Place - Peyton Thompson of Declo High School

1st Place Match

Nick Gundersen (Ririe High School) 33-2, Sr. over Garrett Herzog (Green Canyon High School) 13-2, Sr. (Fall 3:00)

3rd Place Match

Jaime Ortiz (Firth High School) 18-4, Sr. over Peyton Thompson (Declo High School) 18-8, Sr. (Fall 1:21)

106 CONS

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Santiago Nava of Aberdeen High School

2nd Place - AJ Starks of Preston High School

1st Place Match

Santiago Nava (Aberdeen High School) 2-3, Fr. over AJ Starks (Preston High School) 0-1, Fr. (Fall 2:21)

113 CONS

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Collin Robinson of Filer High School

2nd Place - McKay Mumford of West Side High School

3rd Place - Trevor Mills of Malad High School

4th Place - Izaak Winmill of Soda Springs High School

1st Place Match

Collin Robinson (Filer High School) 19-12, Fr. over McKay Mumford (West Side High School) 12-12, Fr. (Fall 1:15)

3rd Place Match

Trevor Mills (Malad High School) 8-9, So. over Izaak Winmill (Soda Springs High School) 3-15, So. (Fall 3:43)

120 CONS

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mason Burr of Green Canyon High School

2nd Place - Ryan Fransen of North Fremont High School

3rd Place - Dylan Humphreys of Soda Springs High School

4th Place - Clayton Millburn of West Side High School

1st Place Match

Mason Burr (Green Canyon High School) 3-1, So. over Ryan Fransen (North Fremont High School) 5-18, . (Fall 2:00)

3rd Place Match

Dylan Humphreys (Soda Springs High School) 6-6, Jr. over Clayton Millburn (West Side High School) 12-10, Fr. (Dec 16-11)

120B CONS

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kaden Davis of Soda Springs High School

2nd Place - Aaron Shumway of Green Canyon High School

3rd Place - Clinton Harris of Aberdeen High School

4th Place - Bronc Jensen of Challis High School

1st Place Match

Kaden Davis (Soda Springs High School) 18-12, So. over Aaron Shumway (Green Canyon High School) 8-8, So. (Fall 1:29)

3rd Place Match

Clinton Harris (Aberdeen High School) 8-6, Fr. over Bronc Jensen (Challis High School) 2-10, So. (Fall 0:56)

126 CONS

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tyson Welker of Soda Springs High School

2nd Place - Max Leavitt of West Side High School

3rd Place - Kade Beason of Challis High School

4th Place - Tucker Hatch of Preston High School

1st Place Match

Tyson Welker (Soda Springs High School) 8-13, Fr. over Max Leavitt (West Side High School) 22-18, So. (Fall 0:51)

3rd Place Match

Kade Beason (Challis High School) 14-10, Fr. over Tucker Hatch (Preston High School) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 0:28)

132 CONS

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Bridger Jolley of Firth High School

2nd Place - Dennis Barnett of Ririe High School

3rd Place - Nathan Gerratt of Declo High School

4th Place - Matix Jacobson of Bear Lake High School

1st Place Match

Bridger Jolley (Firth High School) 3-0, . over Dennis Barnett (Ririe High School) 21-10, So. (MD 11-2)

3rd Place Match

Nathan Gerratt (Declo High School) 4-4, Jr. over Matix Jacobson (Bear Lake High School) 6-12, So. (MD 9-1)

138 CONS

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Aedan Baker of Challis High School

2nd Place - Hunter Checketts of West Side High School

3rd Place - Parker Blaylock of Preston High School

4th Place - Brayden Searle of Malad High School

1st Place Match

Aedan Baker (Challis High School) 15-16, So. over Hunter Checketts (West Side High School) 27-18, So. (Fall 5:10)

3rd Place Match

Parker Blaylock (Preston High School) 3-1, So. over Brayden Searle (Malad High School) 2-4, So. (Fall 1:08)

145 CONS

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ben Gerratt of Declo High School

2nd Place - Walker Pelto of Bear Lake High School

3rd Place - Cameron Peterson of West Side High School

4th Place - Tony Lopez of Grace High School

1st Place Match

Ben Gerratt (Declo High School) 12-17, Fr. over Walker Pelto (Bear Lake High School) 12-14, So. (Fall 2:28)

3rd Place Match

Cameron Peterson (West Side High School) 13-22, So. over Tony Lopez (Grace High School) 13-13, Jr. (SV-1 17-15)

145B CONS

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Pedro Martinez of Aberdeen High School

2nd Place - Gary McEwen of Soda Springs High School

3rd Place - Titan Early of Bear Lake High School

4th Place - Zack Pilgram of North Fremont High School

1st Place Match

Pedro Martinez (Aberdeen High School) 3-4, Jr. over Gary McEwen (Soda Springs High School) 4-17, . (Fall 1:30)

3rd Place Match

Titan Early (Bear Lake High School) 8-19, Fr. over Zack Pilgram (North Fremont High School) 1-2, . (Dec 7-0)

152 CONS

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jose Corrillo of Aberdeen High School

2nd Place - Daxtin Bartausky of Firth High School

1st Place Match

Jose Corrillo (Aberdeen High School) 1-6, Sr. over Daxtin Bartausky (Firth High School) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 2:56)

160 CONS

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Justin Wittman of Malad High School

2nd Place - Carson Packer of North Fremont High School

3rd Place - Micah Nelson of Aberdeen High School

4th Place - Jeffrey Edwards of Firth High School

1st Place Match

Justin Wittman (Malad High School) 18-13, . over Carson Packer (North Fremont High School) 9-8, So. (Fall 1:33)

3rd Place Match

Micah Nelson (Aberdeen High School) 6-8, So. over Jeffrey Edwards (Firth High School) 6-19, Fr. (Fall 0:32)

160B CONS

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jackson Landon of Green Canyon High School

2nd Place - Modoc Early of Bear Lake High School

3rd Place - Dylan Moss of Malad High School

4th Place - James Pipkin of Soda Springs High School

1st Place Match

Jackson Landon (Green Canyon High School) 7-7, So. over Modoc Early (Bear Lake High School) 7-25, . (Fall 0:31)

3rd Place Match

Dylan Moss (Malad High School) 8-9, Fr. over James Pipkin (Soda Springs High School) 6-23, So. (Fall 4:19)

170 CONS

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brodie Mitchell of Soda Springs High School

2nd Place - Clay Bullock of Challis High School

3rd Place - Wade Bolinder of Firth High School

4th Place - Colton Carter of North Fremont High School

1st Place Match

Brodie Mitchell (Soda Springs High School) 9-14, So. over Clay Bullock (Challis High School) 13-17, So. (Fall 2:00)

3rd Place Match

Wade Bolinder (Firth High School) 7-17, Sr. over Colton Carter (North Fremont High School) 2-16, Fr. (Fall 2:36)

182 CONS

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Antwan Mosqueda of Aberdeen High School

2nd Place - Micah Peery of Preston High School

3rd Place - Daniel Potts of Aberdeen High School

Round 1

Micah Peery (Preston High School) 1-1, Fr. over Daniel Potts (Aberdeen High School) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 1:27)

Round 2

Antwan Mosqueda (Aberdeen High School) 3-6, So. over Micah Peery (Preston High School) 1-1, Fr. (Fall 1:39)

Round 3

Antwan Mosqueda (Aberdeen High School) 3-6, So. over Daniel Potts (Aberdeen High School) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 3:06)

220 CONS

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ethan Suter of Soda Springs High School

2nd Place - Russell Jackson of Green Canyon High School

3rd Place - Tui Schwenke of Challis High School

4th Place - Matthew Jacaway of Malad High School

1st Place Match

Ethan Suter (Soda Springs High School) 6-12, Sr. over Russell Jackson (Green Canyon High School) 4-3, Jr. (Fall 0:58)

3rd Place Match

Tui Schwenke (Challis High School) 25-8, Jr. over Matthew Jacaway (Malad High School) 12-15, Jr. (Fall 0:39)

220B CONS

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Wylie Johnson of Grace High School

2nd Place - Hayden King of Pocatello High School

3rd Place - Ben Jensen of West Side High School

4th Place - Brad Humphreys of Soda Springs High School

Round 1

Wylie Johnson (Grace High School) 20-6, Fr. over Hayden King (Pocatello High School) 2-1, So. (Fall 2:35)

Ben Jensen (West Side High School) 1-2, . over Brad Humphreys (Soda Springs High School) 2-15, Jr. (Fall 1:26)

Round 2

Wylie Johnson (Grace High School) 20-6, Fr. over Brad Humphreys (Soda Springs High School) 2-15, Jr. (Fall 1:45)

Hayden King (Pocatello High School) 2-1, So. over Ben Jensen (West Side High School) 1-2, . (Fall 0:41)

Round 3

Wylie Johnson (Grace High School) 20-6, Fr. over Ben Jensen (West Side High School) 1-2, . (Fall 1:57)

Hayden King (Pocatello High School) 2-1, So. over Brad Humphreys (Soda Springs High School) 2-15, Jr. (Fall 0:13)

285 CONS

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gentry Geary of Preston High School

2nd Place - Alex Kipp of Bear Lake High School

3rd Place - Matthew Goostrey of Bear Lake High School

Round 1

Gentry Geary (Preston High School) 8-9, So. over Matthew Goostrey (Bear Lake High School) 6-12, Fr. (Fall 1:32)

Round 2

Alex Kipp (Bear Lake High School) 10-11, Fr. over Matthew Goostrey (Bear Lake High School) 6-12, Fr. (Fall 1:04)

Round 3

Gentry Geary (Preston High School) 8-9, So. over Alex Kipp (Bear Lake High School) 10-11, Fr. (Dec 11-4)