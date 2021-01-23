At Hillcrest, the Rigby boys basketball team held off the Hillcrest 59-55 Saturday night in a tightly-contested nonconference game.
Rigby had a seven-point lead in the third quarter before the Knights stormed back to tie the game on a pair of Garrett Phippen free throws with three seconds left.
The fourth quarter was back-and-forth with Rigby trying to hold a slim lead down to the closing minute when Cooper Kesler's layup with 16 seconds left pulled the Knights within 56-55.
They would get no closer as a pair of free throws by Taylor Freeman gave Rigby a 58-55 advantage with 10 second left. A 3-point shot by Hillcrest's Phippen hit the front of the rim with less than two seconds remaining.
Rigby (11-3) hosts rival Madison on Wednesday in a key 5A District 5-6 matchup. Hillcrest (11-5) hosts Thunder Ridge on Friday.
RIGBY 59, HILLCREST 55
Rigby 14 17 9 19 — 59
Hillcrest 17 8 15 15 — 55
RIGBY — Kobe Jones 6, Trajen Larsen 1, Kade DaBell 14, Karson Barber 16, Taylor Freeman 8, Arthur Tucker 4, Ethan Fox 6, Talin Togiai 4.
HILLCREST — Isaac Davis 14, Cooper Kesler 17, Tre Kofe 6, Jase Austin 3, Garrett Phippen 9, Sam Kunz 6.
SALMON 72, BUTTE COUNTY 63: At Salmon, the hosts evened their record with a win over Butte County.
Blazen Burgess racked up 26 points and Caden Caywood added 21 for Salmon, which used a 40-31 second half to hold off Butte County.
Konner Lambson scored 16 points and Tyler Wanstrom chipped in 13 for the Pirates (1-12), who will visit Challis at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Salmon (6-6) will visit unbeaten North Fremont at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
SALMON 72, BUTTE COUNTY 63
Butte County 12 20 13 18 — 63
Salmon 16 16 19 21 — 72
BUTTE COUNTY — Logan Gamett 9, Tyler Wanstrom 13, Boone Gamett 7, Konner Lambson 16, Jaden Wanstrom 7, Porter Taylor 6, Rebel Beard 3, Kory Gamett 2.
SALMON — Hunter Bingham 1, Blazen Burgess 26, Dillon Pilkerton 14, Colton Kirby 10, Caden Caywood 21.
HIGHLAND 49, IDAHO FALLS 44: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers got a stellar outing from Dylan Seeley but couldn't capitalize on it in a close loss to Highland.
Seeley posted 23 points on four triples for Idaho Falls, which also got 12 points from Jaxon Sorenson, but Highland out-rebounded the hosts 40-26 and escaped with a win.
The Tigers (6-8, 4-1) have a road date with Thunder Ridge set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
HIGHLAND 49, IDAHO FALLS 44
Highland 12 13 11 13 — 49
Idaho Falls 14 5 15 10 — 43
HIGHLAND — Mason Mickelsen 19, Easton Durham 14, Jayden Wright 9, Fisher Anderson 5, Easton Wheelock 2.
IDAHO FALLS — Dylan Seeley 23, Jaxon Sorenson 12, Merit Jones 3, Christian Jensen 3, Skyler Olson 3.
MADISON 80, BONNEVILLE 71: At Bonneville, Carson Johnson poured in 27 points but the Bees couldn't overcome a slow fourth quarter in a loss to Madison.
Taden King tallied 31 points for Madison (14-2), which won the fourth frame 26-16. Eli Randall posted 15 points and Tyson Lerwill recorded 10.
The Bees (5-10) also got 13 points from Cy Gummow, but they faced a 23-13 deficit after one quarter.
Madison is slated to pay a visit to Rigby at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Bonneville will visit Shelley at the same time and day.
MADISON 80, BONNEVILLE 71
Madison 23 14 17 26 — 80
Bonneville 13 20 22 16 — 71
MADISON — Logan Crane 4, Tyson Lerwill 10, Rhett Hathaway 5, Riley Sutton 7, Braxton Pierce 8, Taden King 31, Eli Randall 15.
BONNEVILLE — Cy Gummow 13, Caleb Stoddard 9, Carson Johnson 27, Carson Judy 6, McKay Judy 4, Devin McDonald 5, Jake Scoresby 7.
Girls basketball
WEST JEFFERSON 40, FIRTH 25: At West Jefferson, the Panthers used a fast start to cruise to a win over Firth on senior night, which honored Elizabeth Spencer, Lacy Dalling and Carlee Johnson.
West Jefferson, which got a game-best 13 points from Johnson, raced to a 10-3 lead after one quarter and had little trouble dispatching the Cougars.
Firth's leading scorer, Nicole McKinnon, posted five points.
West Jefferson (13-3, 6-1) on Wednesday will visit Rigby with a chance to tie the Bulldogs for the 2A District 6 conference lead.
Firth (9-9, 3-3) will host Salmon at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WEST JEFFERSON 40, FIRTH 25
Firth 3 8 7 7 — 25
West Jefferson 10 13 12 5 — 40
FIRTH — C. Robbins 5, D. Clayson 1, Kiley Mecham 5, Nicole McKinnon 6, Hailey Barker 5, Daytona Folkman 3
WEST JEFFERSON — Elizabeth Spencer 2, Eliza Anhder 6, Carlee Johnson 13, Lacy Dalling 9, Kimber Mecham 3, Kambree Hall 1, Jordyn Torgerson 6.
Scores
Boys basketball
Thunder Ridge 45, Pocatello 38
Girls basketball
Ririe 41, North Fremont 36
Wrestling
Madison Invitational
Teams: 1. Jerome 228 2. Blackfoot 207.5 3. Century 189 4. Thunder Ridge 158.5 5. Sugar-Salem 100 6. Bonneville 94 7. Jerome (2) 85.5 8. Teton 78 9. Idaho Falls 76 10. Shelley 64 11. Madison 62.5 12. Rigby 48 13. Hillcrest 39 14. Skyline 27 15. Highland 25 16. West Jefferson 23 17. Burley 4.
Individuals
98
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Mack Mauger of Blackfoot High School
2nd Place - Troy Larsen of Jerome High School
3rd Place - Treyton KIlingler of Teton High School
4th Place - Spencer Jolley of Bonneville High School
5th Place - Alexander Lui of Idaho Falls High School
6th Place - Josh Stout of Century High School
1st Place Match
Mack Mauger (Blackfoot High School) 25-1, Fr. over Troy Larsen (Jerome High School) 18-8, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:45 (19-3))
3rd Place Match
Treyton KIlingler (Teton High School) 27-9, So. over Spencer Jolley (Bonneville High School) 17-7, So. (Fall 1:57)
5th Place Match
Alexander Lui (Idaho Falls High School) 11-9, So. over Josh Stout (Century High School) 4-4, Sr. (TB-1 2-1)
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Talen Eck of Thunder Ridge High School
2nd Place - Carter Balmforth of Shelley High School
3rd Place - Kaiden Rubash of Jerome High School
4th Place - Samuel Smith of Blackfoot High School
5th Place - Treyden Cress of Hillcrest High School
6th Place - Bridger Janson of Bonneville High School
1st Place Match
Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge High School) 20-3, Fr. over Carter Balmforth (Shelley High School) 18-9, Fr. (Fall 1:16)
3rd Place Match
Kaiden Rubash (Jerome High School) 13-6, So. over Samuel Smith (Blackfoot High School) 12-11, Fr. (Fall 2:33)
5th Place Match
Treyden Cress (Hillcrest High School) 3-14, Fr. over Bridger Janson (Bonneville High School) 10-12, Jr. (Fall 4:23)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Devyn Greenland of Century High School
2nd Place - Ryan Nuno of Bonneville High School
3rd Place - Avian Martinez of Blackfoot High School
4th Place - Marshall Parker of Rigby High School
5th Place - Brady Calderwood of Madison High School
6th Place - Dallin Wellard of Jerome High School
1st Place Match
Devyn Greenland (Century High School) 18-3, So. over Ryan Nuno (Bonneville High School) 15-7, So. (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match
Avian Martinez (Blackfoot High School) 19-8, Jr. over Marshall Parker (Rigby High School) 16-5, Jr. (Dec 9-7)
5th Place Match
Brady Calderwood (Madison High School) 19-10, Fr. over Dallin Wellard (Jerome High School) 11-9, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kolton Stacey of Shelley High School
2nd Place - Parker Andrews of Thunder Ridge High School
3rd Place - Kole Sorenson of Bonneville High School
4th Place - Jordan Fisher of Jerome High School
5th Place - Colton Egbert of Teton High School
6th Place - Cooper Scarrow of Jerome High School 2
1st Place Match
Kolton Stacey (Shelley High School) 24-3, Sr. over Parker Andrews (Thunder Ridge High School) 17-6, Sr. (Dec 8-1)
3rd Place Match
Kole Sorenson (Bonneville High School) 23-4, Jr. over Jordan Fisher (Jerome High School) 16-4, Jr. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
Colton Egbert (Teton High School) 26-10, Sr. over Cooper Scarrow (Jerome High School 2) 18-7, So. (MD 8-0)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kaden Ramos of Thunder Ridge High School
2nd Place - Luke Moore of Blackfoot High School
3rd Place - Eli Espino of Jerome High School
4th Place - Tristen Brown of Sugar Salem High School
5th Place - Carter Lindsay of Blackfoot High School
6th Place - Anthony Williams of Bonneville High School
1st Place Match
Kaden Ramos (Thunder Ridge High School) 28-2, Sr. over Luke Moore (Blackfoot High School) 13-5, Jr. (MD 19-7)
3rd Place Match
Eli Espino (Jerome High School) 20-4, Sr. over Tristen Brown (Sugar Salem High School) 26-11, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot High School) 14-20, Jr. over Anthony Williams (Bonneville High School) 24-9, So. (Inj. 0:00)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kayson Kenney of Idaho Falls High School
2nd Place - Gabriel Taboa of Jerome High School
3rd Place - Eli Abercrombie of Blackfoot High School
4th Place - Carsen Jensen of Thunder Ridge High School
5th Place - Emilio Velasquez of Highland High School
6th Place - Ethan Borrayo of Jerome High School 2
1st Place Match
Kayson Kenney (Idaho Falls High School) 27-2, Sr. over Gabriel Taboa (Jerome High School) 18-1, Sr. (Dec 8-7)
3rd Place Match
Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot High School) 32-7, Jr. over Carsen Jensen (Thunder Ridge High School) 21-10, Sr. (Fall 3:23)
5th Place Match
Emilio Velasquez (Highland High School) 12-6, Jr. over Ethan Borrayo (Jerome High School 2) 6-3, Sr. (Fall 2:29)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ryker Fullmer of Teton High School
2nd Place - Xander Thompson of Century High School
3rd Place - Skyler Klingler of Sugar Salem High School
4th Place - Taye Trautner of Blackfoot High School
5th Place - Ryland Turner of Jerome High School
6th Place - Shad Smith of Century High School
1st Place Match
Ryker Fullmer (Teton High School) 30-2, Fr. over Xander Thompson (Century High School) 19-4, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Skyler Klingler (Sugar Salem High School) 25-10, Sr. over Taye Trautner (Blackfoot High School) 25-7, Jr. (Fall 4:21)
5th Place Match
Ryland Turner (Jerome High School) 16-6, . over Shad Smith (Century High School) 12-9, Jr. (MD 10-2)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Lorenzo Luis of Hillcrest High School
2nd Place - Austin Ramirez of Blackfoot High School
3rd Place - Cole Inskeep of Blackfoot High School
4th Place - Bridger Norman of Sugar Salem High School
5th Place - Jaxyn Smith of Burley High School
6th Place - Britton Sorenson of Bonneville High School
1st Place Match
Lorenzo Luis (Hillcrest High School) 28-4, Sr. over Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot High School) 21-11, So. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot High School) 23-5, So. over Bridger Norman (Sugar Salem High School) 27-9, Sr. (SV-1 8-6)
5th Place Match
Jaxyn Smith (Burley High School) 15-7, Jr. over Britton Sorenson (Bonneville High School) 21-10, Fr. (Dec 13-11)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Payton Brooks of Rigby High School
2nd Place - Daxtyn Zollinger of Sugar Salem High School
3rd Place - Gavin Williamson of Jerome High School 2
4th Place - Levi Lockett of Jerome High School
5th Place - Parker Monson of Blackfoot High School
6th Place - Jimmie Johnson of Blackfoot High School
1st Place Match
Payton Brooks (Rigby High School) 19-4, Jr. over Daxtyn Zollinger (Sugar Salem High School) 19-7, Sr. (Fall 4:00)
3rd Place Match
Gavin Williamson (Jerome High School 2) 21-6, Fr. over Levi Lockett (Jerome High School) 11-6, So. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
Parker Monson (Blackfoot High School) 3-5, Sr. over Jimmie Johnson (Blackfoot High School) 8-8, Sr. (Fall 2:15)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Canyon Mansfield of Century High School
2nd Place - Tradyn Henderson of Blackfoot High School
3rd Place - Teagan Hansen of West Jefferson High School
4th Place - Gabe Reeves of Thunder Ridge High School
5th Place - Roy Gundersen of Madison High School
6th Place - Kayl Corrigan of Highland High School
1st Place Match
Canyon Mansfield (Century High School) 16-2, Sr. over Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot High School) 19-6, So. (MD 15-2)
3rd Place Match
Teagan Hansen (West Jefferson High School) 16-5, Jr. over Gabe Reeves (Thunder Ridge High School) 19-10, Jr. (Fall 2:43)
5th Place Match
Roy Gundersen (Madison High School) 23-10, Sr. over Kayl Corrigan (Highland High School) 3-9, Jr. (Fall 4:02)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Easton Millward of Century High School
2nd Place - Cody Tillery of Sugar Salem High School
3rd Place - Matthew Young of Jerome High School
4th Place - Hayden Hokanson of Shelley High School
5th Place - Micheal Edwards of Blackfoot High School
6th Place - Kamren Wright of West Jefferson High School
1st Place Match
Easton Millward (Century High School) 21-2, Sr. over Cody Tillery (Sugar Salem High School) 28-3, Sr. (MD 12-2)
3rd Place Match
Matthew Young (Jerome High School) 25-7, . over Hayden Hokanson (Shelley High School) 19-8, Sr. (SV-1 5-3)
5th Place Match
Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot High School) 12-12, Jr. over Kamren Wright (West Jefferson High School) 19-9, Jr. (MD 14-4)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nathan Parsons of Jerome High School
2nd Place - Orion Stokes of Madison High School
3rd Place - Cache Holt of Thunder Ridge High School
4th Place - Maverik Malm of Blackfoot High School
5th Place - Robby Ortega of Jerome High School 2
6th Place - Marcus Lee of Century High School
1st Place Match
Nathan Parsons (Jerome High School) 17-3, Sr. over Orion Stokes (Madison High School) 23-7, Sr. (Fall 5:59)
3rd Place Match
Cache Holt (Thunder Ridge High School) 15-10, Sr. over Maverik Malm (Blackfoot High School) 22-6, Sr. (Fall 1:31)
5th Place Match
Robby Ortega (Jerome High School 2) 14-6, . over Marcus Lee (Century High School) 7-4, Sr. (For.)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Garrett Roedel of Thunder Ridge High School
2nd Place - Joseph Stevenson of Jerome High School
3rd Place - Jacob Averett of Blackfoot High School
4th Place - Michael Houghton of Century High School
5th Place - Preston Colvin of Skyline High School
6th Place - Kaleb Jordan of Century High School
1st Place Match
Garrett Roedel (Thunder Ridge High School) 14-1, Jr. over Joseph Stevenson (Jerome High School) 10-2, Sr. (Fall 4:31)
3rd Place Match
Jacob Averett (Blackfoot High School) 14-4, Sr. over Michael Houghton (Century High School) 15-6, Sr. (Fall 4:19)
5th Place Match
Preston Colvin (Skyline High School) 19-8, So. over Kaleb Jordan (Century High School) 7-11, Jr. (Fall 2:18)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Porter Wright of Jerome High School
2nd Place - Riley Robinson of Century High School
3rd Place - Kaiden Hansen of Bonneville High School
4th Place - Colby Coates of Jerome High School 2
5th Place - Brendan Rasmussen of Idaho Falls High School
6th Place - Jesus Cruzes of Burley High School
1st Place Match
Porter Wright (Jerome High School) 15-3, Sr. over Riley Robinson (Century High School) 6-2, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Kaiden Hansen (Bonneville High School) 14-5, Jr. over Colby Coates (Jerome High School 2) 22-8, So. (Dec 11-7)
5th Place Match
Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls High School) 18-6, So. over Jesus Cruzes (Burley High School) 12-15, Jr. (Fall 2:19)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gerardo Duran of Century High School
2nd Place - Dawson Kaufman of Teton High School
3rd Place - Landon Gneiging of Idaho Falls High School
4th Place - Landon Dallman of Jerome High School 2
5th Place - Mark Larsen of Jerome High School
6th Place - Tui Edwin of Skyline High School
1st Place Match
Gerardo Duran (Century High School) 24-3, Sr. over Dawson Kaufman (Teton High School) 22-10, Sr. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
Landon Gneiging (Idaho Falls High School) 19-5, Jr. over Landon Dallman (Jerome High School 2) 3-2, . (Fall 3:47)
5th Place Match
Mark Larsen (Jerome High School) 20-6, . over Tui Edwin (Skyline High School) 15-9, So. (M. For.)
TIGER BRAWL TOURNAMENT
Teams: 1. Ririe 187 2. Preston 118.5 3. Declo 115.5 4. Grace 97 5. Malad 91 6. Green Canyon 81 7. Firth 55 8. North Fremont 51 9. Filer 49 10. North Gem 29 11. Pocatello 25 12. Soda Springs 24 13. West Side 22 14. Aberdeen 21 15t. Bear Lake 20 15t. Challis 20.
Individuals
98
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tucker Bowen of Soda Springs High School
2nd Place - Austin Machen of Ririe High School
3rd Place - Riley Hutchison of Declo High School
4th Place - Dietrich Allred of Preston High School
1st Place Match
Tucker Bowen (Soda Springs High School) 18-5, Fr. over Austin Machen (Ririe High School) 18-5, So. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
Riley Hutchison (Declo High School) 3-4, Fr. over Dietrich Allred (Preston High School) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 0:34)
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hans Newby of Grace High School
2nd Place - Jared Rindlisbaker of North Gem High School
3rd Place - Cruz Estrada of North Fremont High School
4th Place - Jed Hurren of West Side High School
1st Place Match
Hans Newby (Grace High School) 26-0, So. over Jared Rindlisbaker (North Gem High School) 21-6, Jr. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
Cruz Estrada (North Fremont High School) 16-7, Jr. over Jed Hurren (West Side High School) 32-7, So. (Dec 7-2)
106G
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Alice Smith of Filer High School
2nd Place - Tesla Torres of Aberdeen High School
3rd Place - Piper Anderson of Grace High School
4th Place - Gloria Torres of Aberdeen High School
Round 1
Tesla Torres (Aberdeen High School) 8-4, Jr. over Gloria Torres (Aberdeen High School) 1-9, Sr. (Fall 3:54)
Alice Smith (Filer High School) 17-17, So. over Piper Anderson (Grace High School) 10-7, Fr. (Fall 5:28)
Round 2
Alice Smith (Filer High School) 17-17, So. over Tesla Torres (Aberdeen High School) 8-4, Jr. (Fall 3:30)
Piper Anderson (Grace High School) 10-7, Fr. over Gloria Torres (Aberdeen High School) 1-9, Sr. (Fall 0:45)
Round 3
Tesla Torres (Aberdeen High School) 8-4, Jr. over Piper Anderson (Grace High School) 10-7, Fr. (Fall 0:39)
Alice Smith (Filer High School) 17-17, So. over Gloria Torres (Aberdeen High School) 1-9, Sr. (Fall 0:19)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Connor Parkinson of Ririe High School
2nd Place - Zach Mills of Malad High School
3rd Place - Daxton Darley of Green Canyon High School
4th Place - Hoak Corgatelli of Challis High School
1st Place Match
Connor Parkinson (Ririe High School) 27-6, Sr. over Zach Mills (Malad High School) 16-13, So. (Fall 5:26)
3rd Place Match
Daxton Darley (Green Canyon High School) 12-5, Jr. over Hoak Corgatelli (Challis High School) 23-12, So. (Fall 0:00)
112G
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Emma Ball of Grace High School
2nd Place - Sara Lloyd of Filer High School
3rd Place - Kaydance Wiggins of Filer High School
4th Place - Madison Usher of Aberdeen High School
Round 1
Emma Ball (Grace High School) 11-3, Sr. over Sara Lloyd (Filer High School) 9-16, So. (Fall 0:43)
Kaydance Wiggins (Filer High School) 14-9, So. over Madison Usher (Aberdeen High School) 2-6, Sr. (Fall 3:29)
Round 2
Emma Ball (Grace High School) 11-3, Sr. over Madison Usher (Aberdeen High School) 2-6, Sr. (Fall 1:28)
Sara Lloyd (Filer High School) 9-16, So. over Kaydance Wiggins (Filer High School) 14-9, So. (Dec 5-4)
Round 3
Emma Ball (Grace High School) 11-3, Sr. over Kaydance Wiggins (Filer High School) 14-9, So. (For.)
Sara Lloyd (Filer High School) 9-16, So. over Madison Usher (Aberdeen High School) 2-6, Sr. (Fall 3:59)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Dax Blackmon of Declo High School
2nd Place - Tavin Rigby of Preston High School
3rd Place - Brian Ferguson of Ririe High School
4th Place - Jaden Thompson of North Gem High School
1st Place Match
Dax Blackmon (Declo High School) 26-6, Sr. over Tavin Rigby (Preston High School) 18-12, Fr. (TF-1.5 5:02 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
Brian Ferguson (Ririe High School) 20-10, Jr. over Jaden Thompson (North Gem High School) 13-14, So. (Dec 6-2)
120G
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kale Burrell of Grace High School
2nd Place - Isabella Martinez of Aberdeen High School
3rd Place - Sesha Beckstead of West Side High School
4th Place - Kyra Bailey of Pocatello High School
Round 1
Kale Burrell (Grace High School) 20-5, Fr. over Isabella Martinez (Aberdeen High School) 2-7, Jr. (Fall 2:51)
Sesha Beckstead (West Side High School) 14-15, So. over Kyra Bailey (Pocatello High School) 4-12, Sr. (Dec 11-5)
Round 2
Kale Burrell (Grace High School) 20-5, Fr. over Kyra Bailey (Pocatello High School) 4-12, Sr. (Fall 1:12)
Isabella Martinez (Aberdeen High School) 2-7, Jr. over Sesha Beckstead (West Side High School) 14-15, So. (Fall 2:46)
Round 3
Kale Burrell (Grace High School) 20-5, Fr. over Sesha Beckstead (West Side High School) 14-15, So. (Fall 1:48)
Isabella Martinez (Aberdeen High School) 2-7, Jr. over Kyra Bailey (Pocatello High School) 4-12, Sr. (Fall 1:36)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Bray Skinner of Grace High School
2nd Place - Hiatt Beck of Aberdeen High School
3rd Place - James Shumway of Green Canyon High School
4th Place - Hyrum Boone of Ririe High School
1st Place Match
Bray Skinner (Grace High School) 18-3, Sr. over Hiatt Beck (Aberdeen High School) 9-7, Fr. (Fall 3:02)
3rd Place Match
James Shumway (Green Canyon High School) 14-7, Sr. over Hyrum Boone (Ririe High School) 18-11, So. (Dec 6-0)
129G
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Camilla Tew of West Side High School
2nd Place - Lauren Henderhan of Filer High School
3rd Place - Addison Ball of Grace High School
4th Place - Chloe Felde of Pocatello High School
Round 1
Addison Ball (Grace High School) 14-5, So. over Chloe Felde (Pocatello High School) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:37)
Camilla Tew (West Side High School) 28-9, Jr. over Lauren Henderhan (Filer High School) 8-6, So. (Fall 0:55)
Round 2
Lauren Henderhan (Filer High School) 8-6, So. over Addison Ball (Grace High School) 14-5, So. (TF-1.5 5:16 (15-0))
Camilla Tew (West Side High School) 28-9, Jr. over Chloe Felde (Pocatello High School) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:26)
Round 3
Camilla Tew (West Side High School) 28-9, Jr. over Addison Ball (Grace High School) 14-5, So. (Fall 2:57)
Lauren Henderhan (Filer High School) 8-6, So. over Chloe Felde (Pocatello High School) 0-4, Fr. (Fall 0:37)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Clayton Lunt of Grace High School
2nd Place - Dustin Bartausky of Firth High School
3rd Place - Brayden Weisbeck of Preston High School
4th Place - Cole Willie of Malad High School
1st Place Match
Clayton Lunt (Grace High School) 27-6, Sr. over Dustin Bartausky (Firth High School) 16-12, Jr. (Fall 1:42)
3rd Place Match
Brayden Weisbeck (Preston High School) 20-8, Sr. over Cole Willie (Malad High School) 13-17, So. (TF-1.5 4:53 (17-2))
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Rhet Jorgensen of Grace High School
2nd Place - AV Marino of Declo High School
3rd Place - Wyatt Lloyd of Bear Lake High School
4th Place - Spencer Miller of Ririe High School
1st Place Match
Rhet Jorgensen (Grace High School) 25-7, Sr. over AV Marino (Declo High School) 19-10, Jr. (Fall 3:42)
3rd Place Match
Wyatt Lloyd (Bear Lake High School) 7-3, Sr. over Spencer Miller (Ririe High School) 6-18, Sr. (MD 12-0)
138G
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Laurelin Hubbard of Grace High School
2nd Place - Keeley Nicholas of Pocatello High School
3rd Place - Catherine Leckie of Malad High School
Round 1
Keeley Nicholas (Pocatello High School) 6-6, Jr. over Catherine Leckie (Malad High School) 0-11, So. (Fall 1:40)
Round 2
Laurelin Hubbard (Grace High School) 17-8, Sr. over Catherine Leckie (Malad High School) 0-11, So. (Fall 0:30)
Round 3
Laurelin Hubbard (Grace High School) 17-8, Sr. over Keeley Nicholas (Pocatello High School) 6-6, Jr. (Fall 1:22)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Austin Nalder of Malad High School
2nd Place - Caigun Keller of Preston High School
3rd Place - Kyle Jensen of Ririe High School
4th Place - Josh Adams of Green Canyon High School
1st Place Match
Austin Nalder (Malad High School) 24-2, Jr. over Caigun Keller (Preston High School) 23-6, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
Kyle Jensen (Ririe High School) 22-13, Sr. over Josh Adams (Green Canyon High School) 5-7, Sr. (Fall 2:07)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tye Sherwood of Ririe High School
2nd Place - Ruxton Tubbs of Malad High School
3rd Place - Jaden Perkins of Preston High School
4th Place - Colten Gunderson of West Side High School
1st Place Match
Tye Sherwood (Ririe High School) 21-7, Sr. over Ruxton Tubbs (Malad High School) 18-4, So. (Fall 1:59)
3rd Place Match
Jaden Perkins (Preston High School) 19-12, Jr. over Colten Gunderson (West Side High School) 29-14, Fr. (Fall 3:49)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jaimen Swainston of Filer High School
2nd Place - Jonathan Seamons of Preston High School
3rd Place - Case Durfee of Declo High School
4th Place - Carter Huntsman of Ririe High School
1st Place Match
Jaimen Swainston (Filer High School) 28-7, Jr. over Jonathan Seamons (Preston High School) 21-6, Fr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Case Durfee (Declo High School) 14-5, Jr. over Carter Huntsman (Ririe High School) 20-12, So. (Fall 4:42)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hayden Maupin of North Fremont High School
2nd Place - Emery Thorson of Preston High School
3rd Place - Gabe Matthews of Declo High School
4th Place - Austin Benson of Pocatello High School
1st Place Match
Hayden Maupin (North Fremont High School) 21-1, Sr. over Emery Thorson (Preston High School) 25-3, So. (Fall 4:47)
3rd Place Match
Gabe Matthews (Declo High School) 26-6, Sr. over Austin Benson (Pocatello High School) 10-7, Jr. (Fall 4:12)
170G
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Riley Bodily of Preston High School
2nd Place - Larissa Carrillo of Aberdeen High School
3rd Place - Gabby Shaddy of Filer High School
4th Place - Amien Gallegos of Challis High School
Round 1
Larissa Carrillo (Aberdeen High School) 4-1, Sr. over Amien Gallegos (Challis High School) 0-3, Sr. (Fall 0:40)
Riley Bodily (Preston High School) 3-0, Fr. over Gabby Shaddy (Filer High School) 11-17, So. (Fall 1:44)
Round 2
Riley Bodily (Preston High School) 3-0, Fr. over Larissa Carrillo (Aberdeen High School) 4-1, Sr. (Fall 4:58)
Gabby Shaddy (Filer High School) 11-17, So. over Amien Gallegos (Challis High School) 0-3, Sr. (Fall 2:27)
Round 3
Larissa Carrillo (Aberdeen High School) 4-1, Sr. over Gabby Shaddy (Filer High School) 11-17, So. (Fall 0:27)
Riley Bodily (Preston High School) 3-0, Fr. over Amien Gallegos (Challis High School) 0-3, Sr. (Fall 1:22)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Luke Blake of Green Canyon High School
2nd Place - Owenn Meyer of Filer High School
3rd Place - Brandon Richards of Firth High School
4th Place - Micah Serr of Preston High School
1st Place Match
Luke Blake (Green Canyon High School) 15-7, Jr. over Owenn Meyer (Filer High School) 25-11, Sr. (Dec 14-7)
3rd Place Match
Brandon Richards (Firth High School) 26-9, Sr. over Micah Serr (Preston High School) 11-6, Fr. (Fall 2:42)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - William Maddox of Malad High School
2nd Place - Joe Orchard of Ririe High School
3rd Place - Braden Darrington of Declo High School
4th Place - Will Wheatley of Green Canyon High School
1st Place Match
William Maddox (Malad High School) 8-1, Jr. over Joe Orchard (Ririe High School) 24-10, Sr. (Fall 0:53)
3rd Place Match
Braden Darrington (Declo High School) 10-8, Sr. over Will Wheatley (Green Canyon High School) 11-3, Fr. (Fall 6:30)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gabe Sommers of Ririe High School
2nd Place - Ben Reed of Pocatello High School
3rd Place - Riley Barber of Firth High School
4th Place - Joey McKay of Filer High School
1st Place Match
Gabe Sommers (Ririe High School) 23-0, Sr. over Ben Reed (Pocatello High School) 17-4, Sr. (Fall 3:11)
3rd Place Match
Riley Barber (Firth High School) 6-3, Jr. over Joey McKay (Filer High School) 26-8, Sr. (Dec 8-6)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nick Gundersen of Ririe High School
2nd Place - Garrett Herzog of Green Canyon High School
3rd Place - Jaime Ortiz of Firth High School
4th Place - Peyton Thompson of Declo High School
1st Place Match
Nick Gundersen (Ririe High School) 33-2, Sr. over Garrett Herzog (Green Canyon High School) 13-2, Sr. (Fall 3:00)
3rd Place Match
Jaime Ortiz (Firth High School) 18-4, Sr. over Peyton Thompson (Declo High School) 18-8, Sr. (Fall 1:21)
106 CONS
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Santiago Nava of Aberdeen High School
2nd Place - AJ Starks of Preston High School
1st Place Match
Santiago Nava (Aberdeen High School) 2-3, Fr. over AJ Starks (Preston High School) 0-1, Fr. (Fall 2:21)
113 CONS
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Collin Robinson of Filer High School
2nd Place - McKay Mumford of West Side High School
3rd Place - Trevor Mills of Malad High School
4th Place - Izaak Winmill of Soda Springs High School
1st Place Match
Collin Robinson (Filer High School) 19-12, Fr. over McKay Mumford (West Side High School) 12-12, Fr. (Fall 1:15)
3rd Place Match
Trevor Mills (Malad High School) 8-9, So. over Izaak Winmill (Soda Springs High School) 3-15, So. (Fall 3:43)
120 CONS
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Mason Burr of Green Canyon High School
2nd Place - Ryan Fransen of North Fremont High School
3rd Place - Dylan Humphreys of Soda Springs High School
4th Place - Clayton Millburn of West Side High School
1st Place Match
Mason Burr (Green Canyon High School) 3-1, So. over Ryan Fransen (North Fremont High School) 5-18, . (Fall 2:00)
3rd Place Match
Dylan Humphreys (Soda Springs High School) 6-6, Jr. over Clayton Millburn (West Side High School) 12-10, Fr. (Dec 16-11)
120B CONS
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kaden Davis of Soda Springs High School
2nd Place - Aaron Shumway of Green Canyon High School
3rd Place - Clinton Harris of Aberdeen High School
4th Place - Bronc Jensen of Challis High School
1st Place Match
Kaden Davis (Soda Springs High School) 18-12, So. over Aaron Shumway (Green Canyon High School) 8-8, So. (Fall 1:29)
3rd Place Match
Clinton Harris (Aberdeen High School) 8-6, Fr. over Bronc Jensen (Challis High School) 2-10, So. (Fall 0:56)
126 CONS
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tyson Welker of Soda Springs High School
2nd Place - Max Leavitt of West Side High School
3rd Place - Kade Beason of Challis High School
4th Place - Tucker Hatch of Preston High School
1st Place Match
Tyson Welker (Soda Springs High School) 8-13, Fr. over Max Leavitt (West Side High School) 22-18, So. (Fall 0:51)
3rd Place Match
Kade Beason (Challis High School) 14-10, Fr. over Tucker Hatch (Preston High School) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 0:28)
132 CONS
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Bridger Jolley of Firth High School
2nd Place - Dennis Barnett of Ririe High School
3rd Place - Nathan Gerratt of Declo High School
4th Place - Matix Jacobson of Bear Lake High School
1st Place Match
Bridger Jolley (Firth High School) 3-0, . over Dennis Barnett (Ririe High School) 21-10, So. (MD 11-2)
3rd Place Match
Nathan Gerratt (Declo High School) 4-4, Jr. over Matix Jacobson (Bear Lake High School) 6-12, So. (MD 9-1)
138 CONS
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Aedan Baker of Challis High School
2nd Place - Hunter Checketts of West Side High School
3rd Place - Parker Blaylock of Preston High School
4th Place - Brayden Searle of Malad High School
1st Place Match
Aedan Baker (Challis High School) 15-16, So. over Hunter Checketts (West Side High School) 27-18, So. (Fall 5:10)
3rd Place Match
Parker Blaylock (Preston High School) 3-1, So. over Brayden Searle (Malad High School) 2-4, So. (Fall 1:08)
145 CONS
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ben Gerratt of Declo High School
2nd Place - Walker Pelto of Bear Lake High School
3rd Place - Cameron Peterson of West Side High School
4th Place - Tony Lopez of Grace High School
1st Place Match
Ben Gerratt (Declo High School) 12-17, Fr. over Walker Pelto (Bear Lake High School) 12-14, So. (Fall 2:28)
3rd Place Match
Cameron Peterson (West Side High School) 13-22, So. over Tony Lopez (Grace High School) 13-13, Jr. (SV-1 17-15)
145B CONS
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Pedro Martinez of Aberdeen High School
2nd Place - Gary McEwen of Soda Springs High School
3rd Place - Titan Early of Bear Lake High School
4th Place - Zack Pilgram of North Fremont High School
1st Place Match
Pedro Martinez (Aberdeen High School) 3-4, Jr. over Gary McEwen (Soda Springs High School) 4-17, . (Fall 1:30)
3rd Place Match
Titan Early (Bear Lake High School) 8-19, Fr. over Zack Pilgram (North Fremont High School) 1-2, . (Dec 7-0)
152 CONS
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jose Corrillo of Aberdeen High School
2nd Place - Daxtin Bartausky of Firth High School
1st Place Match
Jose Corrillo (Aberdeen High School) 1-6, Sr. over Daxtin Bartausky (Firth High School) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 2:56)
160 CONS
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Justin Wittman of Malad High School
2nd Place - Carson Packer of North Fremont High School
3rd Place - Micah Nelson of Aberdeen High School
4th Place - Jeffrey Edwards of Firth High School
1st Place Match
Justin Wittman (Malad High School) 18-13, . over Carson Packer (North Fremont High School) 9-8, So. (Fall 1:33)
3rd Place Match
Micah Nelson (Aberdeen High School) 6-8, So. over Jeffrey Edwards (Firth High School) 6-19, Fr. (Fall 0:32)
160B CONS
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jackson Landon of Green Canyon High School
2nd Place - Modoc Early of Bear Lake High School
3rd Place - Dylan Moss of Malad High School
4th Place - James Pipkin of Soda Springs High School
1st Place Match
Jackson Landon (Green Canyon High School) 7-7, So. over Modoc Early (Bear Lake High School) 7-25, . (Fall 0:31)
3rd Place Match
Dylan Moss (Malad High School) 8-9, Fr. over James Pipkin (Soda Springs High School) 6-23, So. (Fall 4:19)
170 CONS
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brodie Mitchell of Soda Springs High School
2nd Place - Clay Bullock of Challis High School
3rd Place - Wade Bolinder of Firth High School
4th Place - Colton Carter of North Fremont High School
1st Place Match
Brodie Mitchell (Soda Springs High School) 9-14, So. over Clay Bullock (Challis High School) 13-17, So. (Fall 2:00)
3rd Place Match
Wade Bolinder (Firth High School) 7-17, Sr. over Colton Carter (North Fremont High School) 2-16, Fr. (Fall 2:36)
182 CONS
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Antwan Mosqueda of Aberdeen High School
2nd Place - Micah Peery of Preston High School
3rd Place - Daniel Potts of Aberdeen High School
Round 1
Micah Peery (Preston High School) 1-1, Fr. over Daniel Potts (Aberdeen High School) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 1:27)
Round 2
Antwan Mosqueda (Aberdeen High School) 3-6, So. over Micah Peery (Preston High School) 1-1, Fr. (Fall 1:39)
Round 3
Antwan Mosqueda (Aberdeen High School) 3-6, So. over Daniel Potts (Aberdeen High School) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 3:06)
220 CONS
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ethan Suter of Soda Springs High School
2nd Place - Russell Jackson of Green Canyon High School
3rd Place - Tui Schwenke of Challis High School
4th Place - Matthew Jacaway of Malad High School
1st Place Match
Ethan Suter (Soda Springs High School) 6-12, Sr. over Russell Jackson (Green Canyon High School) 4-3, Jr. (Fall 0:58)
3rd Place Match
Tui Schwenke (Challis High School) 25-8, Jr. over Matthew Jacaway (Malad High School) 12-15, Jr. (Fall 0:39)
220B CONS
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Wylie Johnson of Grace High School
2nd Place - Hayden King of Pocatello High School
3rd Place - Ben Jensen of West Side High School
4th Place - Brad Humphreys of Soda Springs High School
Round 1
Wylie Johnson (Grace High School) 20-6, Fr. over Hayden King (Pocatello High School) 2-1, So. (Fall 2:35)
Ben Jensen (West Side High School) 1-2, . over Brad Humphreys (Soda Springs High School) 2-15, Jr. (Fall 1:26)
Round 2
Wylie Johnson (Grace High School) 20-6, Fr. over Brad Humphreys (Soda Springs High School) 2-15, Jr. (Fall 1:45)
Hayden King (Pocatello High School) 2-1, So. over Ben Jensen (West Side High School) 1-2, . (Fall 0:41)
Round 3
Wylie Johnson (Grace High School) 20-6, Fr. over Ben Jensen (West Side High School) 1-2, . (Fall 1:57)
Hayden King (Pocatello High School) 2-1, So. over Brad Humphreys (Soda Springs High School) 2-15, Jr. (Fall 0:13)
285 CONS
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gentry Geary of Preston High School
2nd Place - Alex Kipp of Bear Lake High School
3rd Place - Matthew Goostrey of Bear Lake High School
Round 1
Gentry Geary (Preston High School) 8-9, So. over Matthew Goostrey (Bear Lake High School) 6-12, Fr. (Fall 1:32)
Round 2
Alex Kipp (Bear Lake High School) 10-11, Fr. over Matthew Goostrey (Bear Lake High School) 6-12, Fr. (Fall 1:04)
Round 3
Gentry Geary (Preston High School) 8-9, So. over Alex Kipp (Bear Lake High School) 10-11, Fr. (Dec 11-4)