At Rexburg, the Rigby softball team held on and survived Madison’s late-game charge for a narrow 10-8 victory.
The Bobcats, down by as many as six early in the game, rallied for two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth. They posted one in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Shayla Cherry, Ruby Gneiting and Abigail Wilkins all posted three-hit games for the Trojans (12-6), who will host Hillcrest on Saturday morning.
RIGBY 10, MADISON 8
Rigby 4 2 0 2 1 0 1 — 10
Madison 0 4 0 0 2 1 1 — 8
RIGBY — Pitchers: Emma Cluff 4.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 2 BB; Siena Hall 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Shayla Cherry 3-5, Ruby Gneiting 3-3, Abigail Wilkins 3-4. RBI: Hallie Boone 1, Wilkins 4, Erin Bishop 1, Alix Bishop 1, Mckenzie Cluff 1.
MADISON — Pitchers: Brooke Stober 7.0 IP, 15 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Ashley Dredge 3-5. RBI: Bryn Weeks 1, Marianna Weaver 1, Stober 2, Adrie Mortensen 1.
POCATELLO 10, SKYLINE 0; POCATELLO 4, SKYLINE 0: At Pocatello, Skyline was shut out twice in two losses to the Indians.
In Game 1, Skyline committed seven errors, which made it hard to make any type of rally. Rachel Hafer recorded her team’s only hit.
In Game 2, it was more of the same for the Grizzlies. Taeli Elordi posted Skyline’s only hit of the contest.
Skyline drops to 3-10 with the pair of losses.
POCATELLO 10, SKYLINE 0
Pocatello 0 3 2 4 1 — 10
Skyline 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
POCATELLO — Pitchers: Sydney Wilde 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Six with one hit. RBI: Anna Campbell 1, Wilde 1, Kaylee Sullivan 2.
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Remington Brown 4.0 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Rachel Hafer 1-3. RBI: None.
POCATELLO 4, SKYLINE 0
Skyline 0 0 — 0
Pocatello 1 3 — 4
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Rachel Hafer 1.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Taeli Elordi 1-1. RBI: None.
POCATELLO — Pitchers: Miah Lusk 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Sydney Wilde 2-2. RBI: Anesia Ramirez 1, Wilde 1.
HIGHLAND 11, IDAHO FALLS 0; HIGHLAND 16, IDAHO FALLS 4: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers’ offense scuffled in two losses to Highland.
In Game 1, Idaho Falls managed just three hits. The Rams jumped ahead by seven after two frames, and the Tigers’ offense couldn’t make a rally.
In Game 2, Idaho Falls scratched across a pair of runs in the first and fifth innings, but the Tigers couldn’t stop the Rams from unleashing big innings the entire way.
Idaho Falls drops to 8-10 with the two losses.
HIGHLAND 11, IDAHO FALLS 0
Highland 3 4 0 0 0 4 — 11
Idaho Falls 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
HIGHLAND — N/A
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Alex Carr 4.2 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Three with one hit. RBI: None.
HIGHLAND 16, IDAHO FALLS 2
Highland 4 1 2 4 5 — 16
Idaho Falls 2 0 0 0 2 — 4
HIGHLAND — N/A.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Alex Carr 1.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Calyn Wood 2.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Giselle Kump 1.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Kennedy Robertson 2-3. RBI: Robertson 1, Sydney Stohl 1.
SUGAR-SALEM 11, SOUTH FREMONT 5: At St. Anthony, the Diggers jumped out to an early lead and never trailed.
Sunny Bennion had a double and triple and Kamry Bradshaw knocked in three runs.
Sugar-Salem (7-8-1) hosts Marsh Valley on Saturday.
SUGAR-SALEM 11, SOUTH FREMONT 5
Sugar-Salem 5 4 1 0 0 1 0 — 11 11 3
South Fremont 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 — 5 12 1
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitching: Maycee Pocock 7.0 IP, 12 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Sunny Bennion 3-5, Kamry Bradshaw 2-4, Karlee Klingler 2-3. 2B: Bradshaw, Bennion, Klingler. 3B: Bennion. RBI: Pocock, Bradshaw 3, Annika Hales, Brooke Sanderson 2, Klingler.
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitching: Haylie Angell 2.0 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Harlee Maupin 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Natalie Robles 2-5, Kallie Johnson 3-4, Maupin 2-3. 2B: Johnson, Kinley Geisler, Maupin. RBI: Robles, Geisler.
Baseball
POCATELLO 12, THUNDER RIDGE 2; POCATELLO 11, THUNDER RIDGE 10: At Pocatello, Thunder Ridge dropped two games of a doubleheader to the Indians.
In Game 1, The Rams plated four runs in the first frame and three in the second, mounting a lead that made things difficult on the Titans, who got two-hit games from Kaysen Isom and Jackson Beck.
Highland won Game 2 in walk-off fashion, getting an extra-innings single from Braeden Kelley to win things.
Thunder Ridge (1-13) will visit Hillcrest on Saturday morning.
HIGHLAND 12, THUNDER RIDGE 2
Thunder Ridge 0 0 1 1 0 — 2
Highland 4 3 0 0 5 — 12
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Kaysen Isom 4.1 IP, 6 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 6 BB; Conner Hall 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Isom 2-3, Jackson Beck 2-2. RBI: Isom, Beck.
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Scott Baker 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 10 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Six with one hit. RBI: Austin Hansen 2, Baker 3, Boden Christensen 1, Colton Sneddon 1.
HIGHLAND 11, THUNDER RIDGE 10
Thunder Ridge 0 2 0 0 1 6 1 0 — 10
Highland 0 3 0 2 4 0 1 1 — 11
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Kolby Landon 3.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 8 BB; Dylan Powell 0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Gavin Hix 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Will Grimmett 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Ethan Dunnells 4-5, Conner Hall 2-3. RBI: Kaysen Isom 1, Ayson Webb 2, Dunnells 2, Kolby Landon 1, David Hernandez 1, Hall 1.
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Colton Sneddon 5.2 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 6 Er, 10 K, 4 BB; Trem Tolman 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Six with one hit. RBI: Karson Farnsworth 1, Braeden Kelley 2, Jaxon Christensen 1, Scott Baker 1, Kobe Holt 1.
SOUTH FREMONT 8, SUGAR-SALEM 0: At St. Anthony, the Cougars got a stellar outing from starter Bridger Erickson in a runaway win over Sugar-Salem.
Erickson went the distance, yielding just four hits and one walk, striking out eight in the process. Meanwhile, South Fremont’s offense got hits from seven different players, cruising to a win.
South Fremont (14-4) will visit Sugar-Salem on Friday.
SOUTH FREMONT 8, SUGAR-SALEM 0
Sugar-Salem 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
South Fremont 4 1 0 2 1 0 X — 8
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: James Chase 4.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 5 K, 4 BB; Adam Nelson 2.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Four with one hit. RBI: None.
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Bridger Erickson 7.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Seven with one hit. RBI: Kaimen Peebles 1, Karter Yancey 2, Easton Kerbs 2.
BONNEVILLE 10, HILLCREST 2: At Hillcrest, Bonneville used a late-game surge to dispatch the Knights.
The Bees took a 3-2 lead into the sixth inning, which is when they erupted for six runs, more than enough to get them to the finish line. Starter Jacob Perez struck out nine over four innings.
Bonneville (7-7) will visit Blackfoot on Tuesday afternoon.
BONNEVILLE 10, HILLCREST 2
Bonneville 0 0 2 1 0 6 1 — 10
Hillcrest 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Jacob Perez 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 9 K, 1 BB; Carter Cheney 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Perez 3-4, three with two hits. RBI: Crew Howell 1, Davin Luce 1, Dayton Robinson 1, Perez 1, RJ Woods 1, Seth Walton 1, Ty Martinson 2.
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Zarate 5.2 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Prince 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Zarate 2-3. RBI: Zarate 2.
MADISON 18, RIGBY 5: At Rexburg, Madison used an enormous second inning to secure a blowout win over Rigby.
The Bobcats posted four runs in the second inning, tying the game at 5-all, but that’s when they blew things open with 13 runs, which was enough to end the game in five innings.
Kameron Kostial went 4-for-4 with four RBI for the Bobcats (8-8), who will visit Rigby for a doubleheader on Friday afternoon.
MADISON 18, RIGBY 5
Rigby 0 5 0 0 0 — 5
Madison 1 4 13 0 X — 18
RIGBY — Pitchers: Lord 2.1 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; M. Wise 0.0 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Madsen 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Madsen 2-3. RBI: Jack Boudrero 3, Madsen 1.
MADISON — Pitchers: Kameron Kostial 3.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 3 BB; Trayson Kostial 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tyler Pena 3-3, Kostial 4-4, Isaac Walker 2-3, T. Kostial 2-3. RBI: Pena 4, K. Kostial 4, Cody Rydalch 1, Jace Leatham 1, Landen Drake 2, Walker 1, Ethan Garner 1, T. Kostial 3.
Tennis
THUNDER RIDGE 11, IDAHO FALLS 4
Boys singles: Tegan Hartman (TR) def. Jack Groberg (IF) 6-1, 6-2; Luke Rodel (IF) def. Kellen Marlowe (TR) 6-3, 7-6; Justin Anderson (TR) def. Carsten Schjeldall (IF) 6-1, 6-1.
Girls singles: Alexis Adams (IF) def. Mauri Howell (TR) 6-2, 6-1; Trinity Parsons (TR) def. Marin Lowe (IF) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; Abi Vance (TR) def. Amelia Taylor (IF) 6-2, 6-0.
Boys doubles: Zach Warner/Brady Foster (TR) def. Jackson Baker/Richie Stewart 6-3, 7-6; Cooper Sargent/ Stoker Bell (TR) def. Jason Traynor/Crew Peterson (IF) 6-2, 6-3; Ryan Johnson/Max Marlowe (TR) def. Payton Somsen/ Joel Perry (IF) 6-3, 6-4.
Girls doubles: Lily Crone/Brenna Woodhouse (IF) def. Journee Hartman/Ashley Preece (TR) 6-3, 6-4; Maci Howell/Myla Zorn (TR) def. Ella Shirley/Paige Boettcher (IF) 6-0, 6-2; Brie Arfmann/Oaklee Craig (TR) def. Nicole Traynor/ Claire Boettcher (IF) 6-3, 7-6 (10-8).
Mixed doubles: Houston Facer/Libby Black (IF) def. Jensen Parker/Maylie Arfmann (TR); Carson Meikle/Halle Kunz (TR) def. Riley Jiang/Rylee Brown (IF) 6-3, 6-3; Easton Daw/Aspen Summers (TR) def. Spencer Lee/Lucy Manwaring (IF) 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.