At Idaho Falls, the Rigby softball team swept Idaho Falls 13-5 and 9-7 on Thursday.
The Trojans put the opener away with seven runs in the sixth inning.
Emma Cluff got the win with five shutout innings and six different Rigby players had two or more hits with Abbey Wilkins belting a homer and Shayla Cherry adding a double and triple.
The Trojans rallied with three runs in the top of the seventh to win the second game. Erin Bishop's two-run single to right was the eventual game winner.
RIGBY 13, IDAHO FALLS 5
Rigby 1 0 1 3 1 7 0 — 13 16 1
Idaho Falls 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 — 5 11 5
RIGBY — Pitching: Siena Hall 1.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Emma Cluff 5.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Ruby Gneiting 2-5, Abbey Wilkins 2-5, Shayla Cherry 3-5, Camryn Williams 2-5, McKenzie Cluff 3-4, Emma Cluff 2-4. 2B: Cherry. 3B: Cherry HR: Wilkins. RBI: Cherry, M. Cluff, E. Cluff 3, Gneiting 2, Wilkins, Williams 2.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitching: Alex Carr 4.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Giselle Kump 3.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Kennedy Robertson 2-3, Riley Schneider 2-3, Kara Stohl 2-3. 2B: Wood. 3B: Robertson. RBI: Wood 2, Robertson 2, Rodel.
RIGBY 9, IDAHO FALLS 7
Rigby 0 0 2 2 0 2 3 — 9 11 0
Idaho Falls 1 0 0 3 3 0 0 — 7 10 1
RIGBY — Pitching: Emma Cluff 4.1 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Grace Sheppard 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Hallie Boone 2-4, Ruby Gneiting 3-4, Abbey Wilkins 2-4, Erin Bishop 2-3. 2B: Siena Hall. RBI: Bishop 2, Gneiting 2, Hall 2, Wilkins.
IDAHO FALLS — Giselle Kump 5.0 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; Alex Carr 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Kate Rodell 2-3, Riley Schneider 2-4, Ellie Lazdouskas 3-4. 2B: Lazdouskas, Schneider, Robertson, Rodell. RBI: Caroline Galbraith 2, Schneider 2, Robertson, Sheli Williams 2.
HIGHLAND 15, MADISON 10: At Rexburg, the Bobcats couldn’t match Highland’s offense.
Highland built its lead in large part with an eight-run third inning, good for an 11-1 lead. The Bobcats (4-8) did battle back, responding with two runs in the fourth frame and sixth in the fifth, but the rally fell short.
HIGHLAND 15, MADISON 10
Highland 2 1 8 4 0 0 0 — 15
Madison 0 1 0 2 6 1 0 — 10
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Marissa Mauger 7.0 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 4 K, 7 BB. Leading hitters: Seven with two hits. RBI: Madi VanSickle 3, Emily Kendall 2, Jemma Kearns 4, Mauger 2, Taelor Boyer 1, Carlise Walker 1, Kassia Shokes 1.
MADISON — Pitchers: Brooke Stober 3.2 IP, 13 H, 15 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Kaylee Pitts 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Bryn Weeks 3-5, three with two hits. RBI: Ashley Dredge 1, Pitts 1, Marianna Weaver 1, Megan Gibbs 2, Grace Gibbs 2.
FIRTH 12, RIRIE 1: At Firth, the Cougars leapt ahead early and cruised to an easy win over Ririe.
Firth, which posted five runs in the first inning, got hits from all but two players in its lineup, which helped it ease past Ririe.
Starter Megan Jolley struck out five in four innings of three-hit ball.
Firth (6-4) will host North Fremont on Tuesday afternoon.
FIRTH 12, RIRIE 1
Ririe 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
Firth 5 3 0 1 3 — 12
RIRIE — Pitchers: M. Nelson 4.2 IP, 10 H, 12 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Three with one hit. RBI: S. Pruett 1.
FIRTH — Pitchers: Megan Jolley 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 1 BB; Mallory Erickson 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Bridget Leslie 2-4, Hailey Barker 2-3. RBI: Tiffany Russell 2, Barker 2, Piper Clayson 1, Brooklyn Clayson 1.
Baseball
HIGHLAND 12, MADISON 2: At Madison, the Bobcats couldn’t make up for a crooked number in a double-figure loss to Highland in five innings.
The Rams built a modest 3-2 lead after two innings, but they gashed the Bobcats for eight in the fourth, which put the game out of reach.
Madison (7-5) will visit Idaho Falls on Tuesday evening, part of a three-game set that will conclude on Wednesday.
HIGHLAND 12, MADISON 2
Highland 1 2 0 8 1 — 12
Madison 0 2 0 0 0 — 2
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Scott Baker 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Baker 2-4, Braeden Kelly 2-4, Colton Sneddon 2-3. RBI: Luke Davis 2, Austin Hansen 1, Jaxon Christensen 1, Easton Eddie 2, Baker 2, Kelly 2, Sneddon 2.
MADISON — Pitchers: Isaac Walker 3.1 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 8 BB; Trayson Kostial 0.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Landen Drake 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Five with one hit. RBI: Drake 1, Ethan Garner 1.
BLACKFOOT 10, HILLCREST 9: At Blackfoot, the Knights rallied late, but a six-run bottom of the sixth for the Broncos proved the difference.
Blackfoot starter Candon Dahle struck out eight and didn't allow an earned run in five innings.
Blackfoot (8-3) plays a doubleheader at Hillcrest (2-4) on Friday.
BLACKFOOT 10, HILLCREST 9
Hillcrest 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 — 9 11 5
Blackfoot 0 0 1 3 0 6 x — 10 8 6
HILLCREST — Pitching: CJ Chastain 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 0 BB; Wade Capson 2.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Hunter Peterson 2-4, Cooper Jorgenson 2-3, Tyler McCubbin 3-4. 2B: Peterson. 3B: Chastain. RBI: Tyler Schultz 2, Bridger Prince, Chastain 2, McCubbin.
BLACKFOOT — Pitching: Candon Dahle 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 1 BB; Ryan Steidley 1.2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Jace Grimmett 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tyler Vance 2-4. 2B: Eli Hayes, Vance. HR: Stryker Wood. RBI: Jace Grimmett, Jaxon Grimmett, Vance 2, Benjamin Wilson, Wood.
SALMON 10, WEST JEFFERSON 0, 5 INNINGS: At Salmon, Tyler Fitte tossed a two-hit shutout for Salmon in the five-inning game.
SALMON 10, WEST JEFFERSON 0
West Jefferson 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 0
Salmon 0 1 4 3 2 — 10 6 0
WEST JEFFERSON — NA
SALMON — Pitching: Tyler Fitte 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Dillon Pilkerton 2-3. 3B: Pilkerton 2. RBI: Fitte, Pilkerton 2.
RIGBY 15, SHELLEY 0, 5 INNINGS: At Rigby, Joel Simmons tossed a five-inning no-hitter as the Trojans picked up their first win of the season.
Ryker Kirkman knocked in four runs for Rigby (1-10), which plays a doubleheader at Shelley on Friday.
RIGBY 15, SHELLEY 0
Shelley 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 2
Rigby 6 4 5 0 x — 15 13 4
SHELLEY — Pitching: unknown 1.0 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; John Kerner 1.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Austin Bateman 1.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB.
RIGBY — Pitching: Joel Simmons 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Simmons 2-3, Paxton Sheppard 3-4, Connor Lord 3-3. 2B: Sheppard, Simmons. RBI: Ryker Kirkman 4, Lord 3, Trey Satthoff, Sheppard 2.
Track and field
Sugar-Salem Invite
Full results at athletic.net
Team scores
Boys: 1. Sugar-Salem 29, Blackfoot 28, Star Valley 28, Teton 24, West Jefferson 20, Firth 17, Mackay 6, South Fremont 2, North Fremont 1.
Girls: 1. Star Valley 37, South Fremont 31, Blackfoot 30, Firth 24, Sugar-Salem 22, West Jefferson 13, Mackay 10, Teton 7.