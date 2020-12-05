At Rigby, the Rigby girls basketball team built a double-digit lead by half on the way to a 58-39 nonconference win over Blackfoot on Saturday.
Tylie Jones scored 18 points and hit two of her three 3-point shots
Rigby (5-1) is at Thunder Ridge on Wednesday.
RIGBY 58, BLACKFOOT 39
Blackfoot 6 8 16 9 — 39
Rigby 19 13 12 14 — 58
BLACKFOOT — Praire Caldwell 4, Esperanza Vergara 18, Kianna Wright 13, Hadley Humpherys 4.
RIGBY — Naomi Nunez 3, Tylie Jones 18, Hallie Boone 3, Camryn Williams 3, Victoria Briggs 7, Kambree Barber 5, Kiersten Raymond 2, Hadley Good 8, Brooke Donnelly 5, Brooklyn Youngstrom 4.
THUNDER RIDGE 58, SHELLEY 30: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans remained unbeaten at 7-0 as Lauren Davenport netted a team-high 13 points in the nonconference win.
The Titans host Rigby on Wednesday in a key 5A District 5-6 matchup.
THUNDER RIDGE 58, SHELLEY 30
Shelley 6 8 10 6 — 30
Thunder Ridge 11 19 20 8 — 58
SHELLEY — Taylor Ottley 4, Abby Watenbarger 3, Caydence Taylor 2, Alexis Leckington 6, Brinley Cannon 13, Kaylie Peebles 2.
THUNDER RIDGE — Aspen Caldwell 10, Kennedy Stenquist 9, Sierra John 3, Marley Spencer 6, Trysta Hoffman 4, Paige Clark 8, Lauren Davenport 13, Halli Smith 5.
IDAHO FALLS 54, MINICO 45: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers enjoyed a balanced scoring effort in a home win over Minico.
Megan Hurst led Idaho Falls with 13 points, but Calyn Wood also posted 10 points, while Kennedy Robertson and Macy Cordon added nine apiece. Abbey Corgatelli registered eight points.
The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Tigers, who outscored the Spartans 15-11 in the third quarter and 19-11 in the fourth.
Idaho Falls (3-4) will host Blackfoot at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS 54, MINICO 45
Minico 18 5 11 11 — 45
Idaho Falls 11 9 15 19 — 54
Minico — K. Anderson 6, H. Olmsted 2, I. Guzman 6, H. Stroud 7, C. Latta 22, A. Vorwaller 2.
Idaho Falls — Abbey Corgatelli 8, Calyn Wood 10, Kennedy Robertson 9, Macy Cordon 9, Sydney Hess 3, Aubree Duffin 2, Megan Hurst 13.
MADISON 37, BONNEVILLE 36: At Bonneville, the Bees doubled up Madison in the fourth quarter but couldn't avoid their second loss in three tries.
Kaylie Kofe, the only player to score in double figures in the game, tallied 11 points. Sydnee Hunt added seven and Mia Sorensen chipped in six, but the Bobcats won by winning the first two quarters.
McKell Parkinson led Madison with nine points, while Grace Dow posted eight.
Bonneville (2-4) will pay a visit to Skyline at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Madison will travel to Highland at the same time and day.
MADISON 37, BONNEVILLE 36
Madison 11 9 12 5 — 37
Bonneville 7 7 12 10 — 36
Bonneville — Kaylie Kofe 11, Mia Sorensen 6, McKenna Cook 2, Logan Faulkner 5, Sydnee Hunt 7, Talia Trane 5.
Madison — Whitney Mackenzie 5, Whitney Wasden 2, Tori Gillette 6, Charli Cook 7, Grace Dow 8, Mckell Parkinson 9.
SUGAR-SALEM 63, FILER 30: At Sugar City, Sugar-Salem cruised to its fourth straight win of the season, walloping Filer by more than 30.
The Diggers, who raced to a 17-3 lead after one quarter, got a game-best 22 points from Mardee Fillmore and 15 from Katie Miller. Kennedy Gillette posted 10 points.
Sugar-Salem closed the book with a 17-7 advantage in the fourth quarter, doubling up Filer — and then some.
The Diggers (4-0) will host Skyline on Saturday.
SUGAR-SALEM 63, FILER 30
Filer 3 11 9 7 — 30
Sugar-Salem 17 13 16 17 — 63
Filer — Monson 7, Smothers 7, Hale 3, Jacob 2, Fisher 8, White 2, Taylor 1.
Sugar-Salem — Meg Fillmore 3, Hailey Harris 6, Olivia Crapo 5, Kennedy Gillette 10, Katie Miller 15, Natalyah Mead 2, Mardee Fillmore 22.
Boys basketball
SALMON 69, AMERICAN FALLS 56: At Salmon, Caden Caywood tallied 32 points to help Salmon hold off American Falls for its second straight win.
Caywood may have scored 32, but teammate Blazen Burgess added 20 of his own, which was a big reason Salmon outscored American Falls 23-12 in the second quarter.
Dillon Pilkerton added 13 points for Salmon, which moves to 2-0 with the win.
Salmon will visit Teton at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
SALMON 69, AMERICAN FALLS 56
American Falls 13 12 13 18 — 56
Salmon 16 23 8 22 — 69
American Falls — Taeson DeBrujin 4, Alan Yan 2, Jeremy Henesh 9, Paddy Harwood 19, Britton DeBrujin 6, Colter Horton 6, Abraham Alvarez 2
Salmon — Hunter Bingham 1, Bob Bowen 1, Carson Mildon 2, Blazen Burgess 20, Dillon Pilkerton 13, Caden Caywood 32.
WATERSPRINGS 95, SHO-BAN 42: At Watersprings, the Warriors stayed unbeaten with an easy win over Sho-Ban.
Gabe Smith led the charge for Watersprings, posting 22 points and 19 rebounds, while Daniel Canfield poured in 27 points. Teammates Kaden Aldinger and Jackson Aldinger carded 16 and 11 points, respectively.
Watersprings (2-0) will visit North Gem at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
DIETRICH 71, BUTTE COUNTY 55: At Dietrich, the Pirates are still in search of their first win on the young season.
Four players scored in double figures, led by Logan Gamett’s 13 points, but it wasn’t enough as Dietrich scored 23 points in the third quarter to pull away.
Butte County (0-3) hosts West Jefferson on Tuesday.
DIETRICH 71, BUTTE COUNTY 55
Butte County 9 12 15 19 — 55
Dietrich 15 14 23 19 — 71
BUTTE COUNTY — Logan Gamett 13, Tyler Wanstrom 12, Boone Gamett 10, Konner Lambson 3, Porter Taylor 12, Rebel Beard 5.
DIETRICH — Vargas 2, B. Power 15, Dill 13, Van Tassell 4, Cabrera 6, Shaw 17, C. Power 10.
Wrestling
Mike Leck Duals
WEST JEFFERSON 42, BLACKFOOT 24
120: Trinity Velasquez (B) pin Bridon Garner (WJ), 1:01. 126: Keldon Young (WJ) by forfeit. 132: Carter Lindsay (B) by forfeit. 145: Cole Inskeep (B) by forfeit. 152: Andres Montalvan (WJ) pin Creed Robinson (B), 3:12. 160: Cole Richins (WJ) by forfeit. 170: Kurt Wright (WJ) by forfeit. 182: Kamren Wright (WJ) pin Parker Christiansen (B), 0:41. 220: Blackfoot pin Bridger Garner (WJ), 2:00. 113: Kameron Sauer (WJ) pin Kayden Parsons (B), 0:51.
RIRIE 75, WEST JEFFERSON 12
132: Dennis Barnett (R) by forfeit. 138: Spencer Miller (R) pin Kassi Goodier (WJ), 0:24. 145: Kyle Jensen (R) dec. Bronson Kimbro (WJ), 11-7. 152: Tye Sherwood (R) pin Andres Montalvan (WJ), 0:58. 160: Carter Huntsman (R) pin Cole Richins (WJ), 0:45). 170: Gavin Harris (R) pin John Maher (WJ), 1:18). 182: Kamren Wright (WJ) pin Boston Barber (R), 1:33. 195: Joe Orchard (R) pin Omar Noriega (WJ), 0:58). 220: Gabe Sommers (R) pin Bridger Garner (WJ), 0:49). 285: Nick Gundersen (R) pin Josh Reyes (WJ), 1:31). 98: Austin Machen (Ririe) pin unknown, 0:13. 106z; Hyrum Boone (R) pin Skyler Crandall (WJ), 0:24. 113: Connor Parkinson (R) pin Kameron Sauer (WJ), 0:31. 120: Brian Ferguson (R) pin Bridon Garner (WJ), 0:25). 126: Keldon Young (WJ) by forfeit.
TETON 54, WEST JEFFERSON 30
126: Jace Warsinkse (T) by forfeit. 132: Tucker Hill (T) by forfeit. 138: Ryker Fullmer (T) by forfeit.. 145: David Berry (T) by forfeit. 152: Andres Montalvan (WJ) pin Kiowa Jeppesen (T), 2:00.160: Cole Richins (WJ) pin Jael Garcia (T), 1:58. 170: Double Forfeit. 182: Kamren Wright (WJ) by forfeit. 195: Ryan Frey (T) pin Omar Noriega (WJ), 2:58. 220: Bridger Garner (WJ) pin Robbie McCashland (T), 0:49. 285: Dawson Kaufman (T) pin Josh Reyes (WJ), 2:00. 98: Treyton KIlingler (Teton) by forfeit. 106: Remy Baler (T) pin Skyler Crandall (WJ) 1:02. 113: Kameron Sauer (WJ) by forfeit. 120: Colton Egbert (T) pin Bridon Garner (WJ), 1:22.
SOUTH FREMONT 78, WEST JEFFERSON 12
98: Jaxton Packer (SF) by forfeit. 106: David Green (SF) pin Skyler Crandall (WJ), 0:50. 113: Ryker Simmons (SF) pin Kameron Sauer (WJ), 0:34. 120: Gustavo Carranza (SF) pin Bridon Garner (WJ), 0:22. 126: Dillon Gneiting (SF) pin Keldon Young (WJ), 0:14. 132: Tuffy Briggs (SF) by forfeit. 138: Carson Miller (SF) pin Kassi Goodier WJ), 0:22. 145: Kolby Clark (SF) pin Bronson Kimbro (WJ), 1:17. 152: Hunter Hobbs (SF) pin Andres Montalvan (WJ), 0:56). 160: Trevor Kay (SF) pin Cole Richins (WJ), 0:23. 170: River Eddins (SF) pin Kurt Wright (WJ), 0:26. 182: Kamren Wright (WJ) pin Logan Hull (SF), 1:41). 195: David Overson (South Fremont) over Omar Noriega (WJ), 0:55. 220: Bo Ward (SF) pin Bridger Garner (WJ), 0:51. 285: Josh Reyes (WJ) by forfeit.