HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Rigby tops Bonneville in boys basketball POST REGISTER Dec 14, 2021

Results from Tuesday night's games.

Boys basketball
RIGBY 75, BONNEVILLE 56: At Rigby, Kobe Jones scored 22 points and Sam Kunz added 21 as the Trojans pulled away in a nonconference matchup. Catcher Gummow netted 12 points for the Bees (0-5).

Bonneville plays Columbia at the Preston tournament on Thursday.

Rigby (4-1) host Corner Canyon, Utah on Thursday.

Scores

Girls basketball
Ririe 45, North Fremont 42
Rigby 52, Madison 38
West Jefferson 36, Firth 33
Highland 67, Bonneville 38
Teton 68, Shelley 65
Thunder Ridge 73, Skyline 52

Boys basketball
Shelley 72, Skyline 61
Watersprings 50, Grace Lutheran 28