Results from Tuesday night's games.

Boys basketball

RIGBY 75, BONNEVILLE 56: At Rigby, Kobe Jones scored 22 points and Sam Kunz added 21 as the Trojans pulled away in a nonconference matchup.

Catcher Gummow netted 12 points for the Bees (0-5).

Bonneville plays Columbia at the Preston tournament on Thursday.

Rigby (4-1) host Corner Canyon, Utah on Thursday.

Scores

Girls basketball

Ririe 45, North Fremont 42

Rigby 52, Madison 38

West Jefferson 36, Firth 33

Highland 67, Bonneville 38

Teton 68, Shelley 65

Thunder Ridge 73, Skyline 52

Boys basketball

Shelley 72, Skyline 61

Watersprings 50, Grace Lutheran 28

 

