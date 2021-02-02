5A District 5-6 tournament
RIGBY 56, IDAHO FALLS 33: At Rigby, the top-seeded Trojans pulled away in the second half with Anastasia Kennedy and Tylie Jones each finishing with 12 points.
Kennedy Robertson led the Tigers with 12 points.
Rigby (18-3) plays the winner of Thursday's Madison vs. Thunder Ridge game on Tuesday.
Idaho Falls (3-17) plays Highland on Thursday.
RIGBY 56, IDAHO FALLS 33
Idaho Falls 5 7 8 13 — 33
Rigby 9 15 21 11 — 56
IDAHO FALLS — Alexis Lang 1, Abby Corgatelli 5, Calyn Wood 7, Kennedy Robertson 12, Macy Cordon 2, Sydney Hess 2, Megan Hurst 4.
RIGBY — Naomi Nunez 2, Tylie Jones 12, Camryn Williams 3, Victoria Briggs 6, Kambree Barber 2, Kiersten Raymond 1, Hadley Good 5, Brooke Donnelly 9, Anastasia Kennedy 12, Brooklyn Youngstrom 4.
4A District 6 tournament
SKYLINE 74, SHELLEY 36: At Skyline, the Grizzlies connected on 12 3-pointers with Sienna Taylor knocking down seven to finish with 24 points.
The Russets scored just 12 points in the second half and Skyline extended its lead with 25 points in the third.
Skyline (15-6) moves onto the semifinals on Saturday, while Shelley (4-17) plays Bonneville on Thursday.
SKYLINE 74, SHELLEY 36
Shelley 13 11 8 4 — 36
Skyline 15 20 25 14 — 74
SHELLEY — Taylor Ottley 3, Abby Watenbarger 6, Alexis Leckington 7, Brinley Cannon 12, Kaylie Brooklin Peebles 6, Murdoch 2.
SKYLINE — Sienna Taylor 24, Drew Chapman 8, Taryn Chapman 3, Sophia Anderson 9, Lizzie Bialas 5, Kysa Shippen 6, Mattie Olson 15, Tailer Thomas 4.
HILLCREST 54, BONNEVILLE 43: At Hillcrest, the Knights moved on to the winner's bracket of the 4A District 6 tournament with an opening-round win over Bonneville.
Hillcrest, which led 19-3 after one quarter, got 17 points from Macy Larsen and 16 from Nyah Lugo.
Senior Sydnee Hunt tallied 22 points on four long balls for the Bees, who made up ground in the third quarter, but not enough to make up for the early deficit.
Hillcrest moves on to the district semifinals, visiting Blackfoot at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Bonneville will host Shelley in the loser's bracket on Thursday.
HILLCREST 54, BONNEVILLE 43
Bonneville 3 11 18 11 — 43
Hillcrest 19 10 11 14 — 54
BONNEVILLE — Kaylie Kofe 2, Whitney Shaw 1, Alyssa Harris 4, Logan Faulkner 6, Sydnee Hunt 22, Talia Trane 8.
HILLCREST — Quinleigh Kesler 13, Nyah Lugo 16, Macy Larsen 17, Brooke Cook 2, Aspen Cook 6.
2A District 6 tournament
FIRTH 37, NORTH FREMONT 36 OT: At Firth, Daytona Folkman hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left to send the game into overtime and the Cougars held on in the opening round of the district tournament.
It was Folkman's only basket of the game. Hailey Barker topped Firth with 19 points.
Firth (12-9) will play at No. 2 seed West Jefferson on Thursday. North Fremont (6-11) will host Salmon on Thursday.
FIRTH 37, NORTH FREMONT 36 OT
North Fremont 4 10 10 7 5 — 36
Firth 10 7 5 9 6 — 37
NORTH FREMONT — Graycee Litton 5, Adrianne Nedrow 5, Brylie Greener 5, Blanca Mazo 1, Mariya Hoffner 7, Shelby Reynolds 13.
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 2, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Kiley Mecham 8, Megan Jolley 3, Hailey Barker 19, Daytona Folkman 3.
1AD1 District 5-6 tournament
BUTTE COUNTY 61, CHALLIS 28: At Arco, 10 players scored for the Pirates in the tournament opener, led by Emilee Hansen's 11 points.
Challis was held to single digit scoring in each quarter, but Olivia Farr (14) and Halle Oerke (10) combined for 24 points.
Butte County (17-4) will play top-seed Grace on Thursday. Challis (4-8) plays the loser of that game on Saturday.
BUTTE COUNTY 61, CHALLIS 28
Challis 8 6 7 7 — 28
Butte County 26 9 9 17 — 61
CHALLIS — Austyn Erickson 1, Halle Oerke 10, Carley Strand 3, Olivia Farr 14.
BUTTE COUNTY — Bella Duke 3, Tavie Rogers 1, Brynlie King 6, Kiya McAffee 7, Madi Kniffin 8, Anna Knight 9, Belle Beard 8, McKenzie Gamett 6, Nyah Bowhay 2, Emilee Hansen 11.
Scores
Girls basketball
5A District 5-6 tournament
Madison 39, Highland 23
3A District 6 tournament
Sugar-Salem 63, South Fremont 43
Monday games
Boys basketball
Thunder Ridge 75, Bonneville 47
Taylor's Crossing 66, Clark County 28
Girls basketball
3A District 6 tournament
South Fremont 47, Teton 43
Wrestling
WEST JEFFERSON 64, CHALLIS 18
138: Kassi Goodier (West Jefferson) by forfeit.138: Andres Montalvan (West Jefferson) pin Aedan Baker (Challis), 5:03. 145: Bronson Kimbro (West Jefferson) by forfeit. 152: Jose Lemus (West Jefferson) by forfeit. 160: Teagan Hansen (West Jefferson) pin Drake Beason (Challis), 3:26. 170: Jason Buxton (West Jefferson) pin Clay Bullock (Challis), 3:08. 182: Kamren Wright (West Jefferson) maj dec. George Cecil (Challis), 16-7. 195: Tui Schwenke (Challis) pin Reagan Roundy (West Jefferson), 3:04. 220: Josh Reyes (West Jefferson) by forfeit. 285: Everett Richins (West Jefferson) by forfeit. 98: Double Forfeit. 106: Colton Batley (Challis) by forfeit. 113: Hoak Corgatelli (Challis) pin Hilary Vargas (West Jefferson), 0:53. 120: Kameron Sauer (West Jefferson) pin Bronc Jensen (Challis), 2:34. 126: Keldon Young (West Jefferson) pin Kade Beason (Challis), 2:59.