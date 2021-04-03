At Rigby, Emma Cluff tossed a seven-inning no hitter, helping her Trojans complete a 9-0 victory over Madison.
Cluff, who issued just one walk, fanned 10 in the win. She also spun 83 strikes to just 57 balls.
That opened the door for Rigby’s (6-4) offense to do the rest, getting a three-hit game from Ruby Gneiting and a two-hit outing from Erin Bishop.
RIGBY 9, MADISON 0
Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Rigby 0 2 0 1 1 5 X — 9
MADISON — Pitchers: Kaylee Pitts 6.0 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: None. RBI: None.
RIGBY — Pitchers: Emma Cluff 7.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 10 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Ruby Gneiting 3-4, Erin Bishop 2-3. RBI: Alix Bishop 1, Gneiting 2, Abbey Wilkins 1, Erin Bishop 1, Grace Sheppard 2.
SUGAR-SALEM 14, WOOD RIVER 11, 5 INNINGS: At Kimberly, the Diggers pounded out 16 hits and Kennedy Chambers and Sunny Bennion each knocked in three runs for the win.
SUGAR-SALEM 14, WOOD RIVER 11
Wood River 0 6 0 5 0 — 11 10 0
Sugar-Salem 4 6 1 0 3 — 14 16 2
WOOD RIVER — NA
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitching: Maycee Pocock 5.0 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 4 K, 6 BB. Leading hitters: Olivia Crapo 2-3, Kennedy Chambers 3-3, Brooke Sanderson 2-4, Sunny Bennion 2-4, Kamry Bradshaw 2-2, Whitney Bradshaw 2-3, Annika Hales 2-2. 2B: Bennion, Sanderson. 3B: Bradshaw. RBI: Bradshaw, Crapo, Chambers 3, Bennion 3, Sanderson 2.
FILER 10, SUGAR-SALEM 0, 5 INNINGS: At Kimberly, Filer's early lead was too much to overcome for the Diggers, who were outhit 12-4.
FILER 10, SUGAR-SALEM 0
Sugar-Salem 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 2
Filer 5 2 1 1 1 — 10 12 0
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitching: Maycee Pocock 4.1 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Sunny Bennion 2-2. 3B: Bennion.
FILER — Pitching: Sami Taylor 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 0 BB; Gracie Brooks 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Taylor 3-4, McCarty Stoddard 2-4, Jasmine Earl 2-2. 2B: Taylor, Kamrin Barnes, Destiny Tew. HR: Taylor. RBI: Taylor, Stoddard, Nikaela Higley, Earl 2, Barnes 2, Tew.
FILER 10, SOUTH FREMONT 8: At South Fremont, the Cougars’ late rally fell short in a two-run loss to Filer.
South Fremont headed into the bottom of the sixth facing a 10-4 deficit, so while the Cougars plated four, they couldn’t come all the way back.
South Fremont (4-4) will host Marsh Valley on Wednesday afternoon.
FILER 10, SOUTH FREMONT 8
Filer 3 0 5 0 2 0 — 10
South Fremont 2 2 0 0 0 4 — 8
FILER — N/A
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Haylie Angell 6.0 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 3 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Nicole Powell 2-4, Kallie Johnson 2-3. RBI: Powell 2, Johnson 2, Brynn Hammond 1, Mallory Tews 1.
RIGBY 7, MADISON 3: At Rigby, the Trojans outpaced Madison in a narrow victory.
Abbey Wilkins and Shayla Cherry each posted three-hit games for the Trojans, who claimed a 5-0 lead thanks to two runs in the first inning and three in the fourth.
Pitchers Siena Hall and Emma Cluff combined for nine strikeouts for Rigby (6-4).
RIGBY 7, MADISON 3
Madison 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 — 3
Rigby 2 0 3 0 2 0 X — 7
MADISON — Pitchers: Brooke Stoeber 6.0 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Bryn Weekes 2-4, Grace Gibbs 2-3. RBI: Ashlee Dredge 1, Weekes 1, Brielle Barney 1.
RIGBY — Pitchers: Siena Hall 4.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 2 BB; Emma Cluff 2.2 IP, 2 HJ, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Abbey Wilkins 3-3, Shayla Cherry 3-3, three with one hit. RBI: Wilkins 2, Cherry 4, Camryn Williams 1.
Baseball
SOUTH FREMONT 7, RIGBY 5: At Rigby, South Fremont rallied for a late surge that turned into a close win over the Trojans.
Rigby posted three runs in the sixth, tying the game at 4-all headed into the seventh. That’s when South Fremont struck for three runs, vaulting ahead. The Trojans (0-10) did plate one run in the bottom half, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
South Fremont (9-3) will host Snake River on Tuesday afternoon.
SOUTH FREMONT 7, RIGBY 5
South Fremont 0 2 1 0 0 1 3 — 7
Rigby 0 1 0 0 0 3 1 — 5
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Karter Yancey 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 4 BB; Easton Kerbs 2.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Kaimen Peebles 2-3, Kerbs 2-3, Easton Stoddard 3-3. RBI: Bryson Forbush 1, Peebles 1, Kerbs 1, Stoddard 3.
RIGBY — Pitchers: Connor Lord 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 5 BB; Lucas Hawkes 2.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Trey Satthoff 2-4, Jack Boudrero 2-4. RBI: Regan Hendricks 1, James Madsen 1, Hawkes 1.
BLACKFOOT 6, THUNDER RIDGE 4: At Thunder Ridge, Blackfoot used a steady stream of offense to hold off the Titans.
The Broncos, who got a 4-for-4 game from Stryker Wood, scored in each of the first five innings, which gave them enough cushion to cover for the Titans’ late surge.
Blackfoot (7-3) will visit Hillcrest on Tuesday afternoon.
BLACKFOOT 6, THUNDER RIDGE 4
Blackfoot 2 1 1 1 1 0 0 — 6
Thunder Ridge 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 — 4
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Ryan Reynolds 3.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Jaxon Grimmett 2.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; Ryan Steidley 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Jace Grimmett 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Stryker Wood 4-4, four with one hit. RBI: Tyler Vance 2, Jaden Harris 1.
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Hix 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; John 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Dunnells 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Landon 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Landon 2-3, five with one hit. RBI: Webb 1, Tueller 2.