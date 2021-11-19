GenericRoundupArt
At Ririe, three players finished in double figures as the Ririe girls basketball team downed Soda Springs 55-45 on Friday.

Breyer Newman and Madison Andreason each scored 14 points and Maggie Ball added 13 points as the Bulldogs improved to 1-1.

Ririe led 29-17 at the break and was able to maintain its lead in the second half.

The Bulldogs are at Malad on Saturday.

Scores

Girls basketball

Aberdeen 65, Firth 24

Mackay 53, Leadore 42

 

