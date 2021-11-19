HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Ririe beats Soda Springs in girls basketball POST REGISTER Nov 19, 2021 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At Ririe, three players finished in double figures as the Ririe girls basketball team downed Soda Springs 55-45 on Friday.Breyer Newman and Madison Andreason each scored 14 points and Maggie Ball added 13 points as the Bulldogs improved to 1-1.Ririe led 29-17 at the break and was able to maintain its lead in the second half.The Bulldogs are at Malad on Saturday. ScoresGirls basketballAberdeen 65, Firth 24Mackay 53, Leadore 42 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Trending Today Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.