HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Ririe boys rally for season-opening win Dec 3, 2021

Results from Friday's games.

RIRIE 67, WEST SIDE 65: At Ririe, the Bulldogs outscored West Side 28-16 in the fourth quarter to win their season opener.

Ethan Miller and Landon Johnson each scored 17 points and Sterling Bybee added 14. Ririe hosts Teton on Saturday.

Boys basketball
Madison 41, Maple Mountain 40
Watersprings 75, Leadore 23
Rigby 64, Blackfoot 58

Girls basketball
Melba 53, Firth 26
Ririe 45, Soda Springs 34
Leadore 40, Watersprings 33