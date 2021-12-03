GenericRoundupArt
Results from Friday's games.

RIRIE 67, WEST SIDE 65: At Ririe, the Bulldogs outscored West Side 28-16 in the fourth quarter to win their season opener.

Ethan Miller and Landon Johnson each scored 17 points and Sterling Bybee added 14.

Ririe hosts Teton on Saturday.

Boys basketball

Madison 41, Maple Mountain 40

Watersprings 75, Leadore 23

Rigby 64, Blackfoot 58

Girls basketball

Melba 53, Firth 26

Ririe 45, Soda Springs 34

Leadore 40, Watersprings 33

 

