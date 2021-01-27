At Ririe, the Ririe girls basketball team remained unbeaten in the Nuclear Conference with a 46 -40 win over second-place West Jefferson on Wednesday night, securing the top seed in next week's district tournament.
Dallas Sutton and Halley Guthrie each scored 13 points for the Bulldogs (19-1, 7-0), who are ranked No. 1 in the state media 2A poll.
West Jefferson (13-4, 6-2) was led by Carlee Johnson's 12 points.
Ririe finishes the regular season at Firth on Friday. West Jefferson is at Snake River on Saturday.
RIRIE 46, WEST JEFFERSON 40
West Jefferson 14 8 10 8 — 40
Ririe 14 10 11 11 — 46
WEST JEFFERSON — Eliza Anhder 5, Carlee Johnson 12, Dalling 3, Kimbur Mecham 4, Cambree Hall 10, Jordyn Torgerson 6.
RIRIE — Breyer Newman 4, Skylee Coles 3, Sara Boone 7, Maggie Ball 6, Dallas Sutton 13, Halley Guthrie 13.
FIRTH 52, SALMON 30: At Firth, the Cougars spread out the scoring and cruised by Salmon for an easy win.
Eleven different players scored for Firth, led by by Kiley Mecham with 12 points, as the Panthers turned a 15-7 first quarter into a bigger lead as the game progressed.
Firth (10-9, 4-3) wraps up the regular season Friday at home against Ririe.
FIRTH 52, SALMON 30
Salmon 7 9 7 7 — 30
Firth 15 17 14 6 — 52
SALMON — Emma Dahle 2, Ariana Williams 3, Hailey Pilkerton 7, Mackay Williams 4, Taylee Matthews 4, Karissa Barney 2, Sidney Pilkerton 2, Trishelle Sygt 4, Lizzie Nelson 2
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 2, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Kiley Mecham 12, Bridget Leslie 2, Nicole McKinnon 7, Megan Jolley 2, Hailey Barker 17, Mallory Erickson 1, Rylee Nielson 2, Daytona Folkman 3, Kirdy Jolley 2.
Boys basketball
THUNDER RIDGE 53, IDAHO FALLS 33: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans used a nice start to run away with a win over Idaho Falls at home.
Eight Titans scored in the win, including Lloyer Driggs (11 points), Zach Marlowe (10), Tao Johnson and Nick Potter (9 each), helping Thunder Ridge limit Idaho Falls to single digits in every quarter but the fourth.
Christian Jensen posted 14 points for the Tigers (7-9, 1-5), who managed just six points in the second frame. They will return to action Friday, hosting Rigby at 7:30 p.m.
Thunder Ridge (13-3, 4-1), which has now won six of seven, will visit Hillcrest at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
THUNDER RIDGE 53, IDAHO FALLS 33
Idaho Falls 9 6 8 10 — 33
Thunder Ridge 17 10 7 19 — 53
IDAHO FALLS — Nate Rose 1, Dylan Seeley 7, Merit Jones 8, Jaxon Sorenson 3, Christian Jensen 14.
THUNDER RIDGE — Lloyer Driggs 11, Tao Johnson 9, Tyler Godfrey 7, Jordan Brizzee 1, Nick Potter 9, Jay Scoresby 4, Porter Harris 2, Zach Marlowe 10.
Scores
Girls basketball
Teton 51, South Fremont 44
Boys basketball
Blackfoot 64, Skyline 55
Rigby 58, Madison 48
Wrestling
BONNEVILLE 73, SKYLINE 12
220: Kaiden Hansen (Bonneville) by forfeit. 285: Ethan Cross (Bonneville) by forfeit. 98: Spencer Jolley (Bonneville) pin Ivette Balero (Skyline), 0:59. 106: Bridger Janson (Bonneville) by forfeit. 113: Ryan Nuno (Bonneville) by forfeit. 120: Connor Hagen (Bonneville) by forfeit. 126: Kole Sorenson (Bonneville) pin Crew Searle (Skyline), 3:20. 132: Treyson Barnes (Bonneville) pin Marcus Landon (Skyline), 3:56. 138: Koby Gould (Bonneville) dec. Caleb Green (Skyline), 5-0. 145: Britton Sorenson (Bonneville) by forfeit. 152: Xander Zollinger (Skyline) pin Aaron Kelsted (Bonneville), 0:32. 160: Justin Jeppsen (Bonneville) by forfeit. 170: Tucker Banks (Bonneville) by forfeit. 182: Nate Nakashima (Bonneville) maj dec. Jonny Baczuk (Skyline), 15-4. 195: Preston Colvin (Skyline) pin Jackson Peck (Bonneville), 1:42.
WEST JEFFERSON 45, NORTH FREMONT
120: Ryan Fransen (North Fremont) pin Bridon Garner (West Jefferson), 0:30. 126: Keldon Young (West Jefferson) by forfeit. 132: Cutter Bowman (North Fremont) pin Kassi Goodier (West Jefferson), 0:58. 138: Jace Marsden (North Fremont) by forfeit. 145: Bronson Kimbro (West Jefferson) over Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont) (SV-1 9-7). 152: Jose Lemus (West Jefferson) pin Zack Pilgrim (North Fremont), 1:10. 160: Teagan Hansen (West Jefferson) pin Carson Packer (North Fremont), 4:29. 170: Hayden Maupin (North Fremont) pin Jason Buxton (West Jefferson), 4:47. 182: Reagan Roundy (West Jefferson) pin Colton Carter (North Fremont), 0:50. 195: Omar Noriega (West Jefferson) by forfeit. 220: Josh Reyes (West Jefferson) by forfeit. 285: Everett Richins (West Jefferson) by forfeit. 98: Double Forfeit. 106: Cruz Estrada (North Fremont) by forfeit. 113: Truman Renouf (North Fremont) pin Kameron Sauer (West Jefferson), 3:12.
HILLCREST 39, SHELLEY 33
98: Double Forfeit. 106: Carter Balmforth (Shelley) pin Taylor Call (Hillcrest), 1:49. 113: Ryken Horn (Hillcrest) by forfeit. 120: Kolton Stacey (Shelley) pin Dregun Wheeless-Hill (Hillcrest), 2:25. 126: Jared Engle (Hillcrest) dec. Lyle Click (Shelley), 3-1. 132: Aydan Mathews (Shelley) over Seth Taylor (Hillcrest) (SV-1 6-4). 138: Kendric Anderson (Hillcrest) by forfeit. 145: Elias Gnieting (Shelley) by forfeit. 152: Lorenzo Luis by forfeit. 160: Seth Jacobson (Shelley) by forfeit. 170: Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) pin Treyjan Bissette (Hillcrest), 3:02. 182: Diego Escobar (Hillcrest) pin Orrin Hill (Shelley), 1:54. 195: Double Forfeit. 220: Giovanni Espinosa (Hillcrest) by forfeit. 285: Sean Steinnetz (Hillcrest) by forfeit.
SUGAR-SALEM 58, TWIN FALLS 30
98: Jaden Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) pin Dylan Radmall (Twin Falls), 2:49. 106: Tillman Allen (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 113: Tyson Tatton (Twin Falls) by forfeit. 120: Clancy Mummert (Twin Falls) pin Blaze Klingler (Sugar-Salem), 2:16. 126: Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem) pin Brayden McNair (Twin Falls), 1:39. 132: Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem) pin Caleb Wangeman (Twin Falls), 2:38. 138: Skyler Klingler (Sugar-Salem) pin Hunter Gause (Twin Falls), 1:50. 145: Bridger Norman (Sugar-Salem) pin Jacob Fullenwider (Twin Falls), 1:06. 152: Daxtyn Zollinger (Sugar-Salem) tech fall Grayson Keys (Twin Falls), 17-2 4:13. 160: Brent Parkinson (Sugar-Salem) pin Quincy Turner (Twin Falls), 4:45. 170: Cody Tillery (Sugar-Salem) tech fall James Noorlander (Twin Falls), 18-3 5:32. 182: Zahne Ruiz (Twin Falls) by forfeit. 195: Raven Janis (Twin Falls) by forfeit. 220: Braxton Peebles (Sugar-Salem) by forfeit. 285: Christian Saldivar (Twin Falls) pin Kaden Burnham (Sugar-Salem), 1:19.