At Ririe, the Ririe girls basketball team kicked off its season Saturday with a 49-30 win over Teton.
Sara Boone tallied a team-best 11 points for Ririe, which permitted just six points in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs took a 22-14 lead into halftime and stretched it to 38-21 after three frames.
Cambrie Streit paced Teton with 15 points.
Ririe (1-0) will visit South Fremont at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
RIRIE 49, TETON 30
Teton 9 6 7 8 -- 30
Ririe 13 9 16 11 -- 49
TETON -- Kunz 3, Johnson 2, Atchley 2, Stevens 3, Hogan 3, Jones 2, Streit 15
RIRIE -- Newman 9, Coles 8, Martinez 1, Boone 11, Nelson 5, Ball 9, Sutton 3, Guthrie 3.
NORTH FREMONT 62, NORTH GEM 12: At Ashton, the Huskies took care of business in their season opener as three players scored in double figures, led by Shelby Reynolds' 15 points.
North Fremont hosts Teton on Wednesday.
NORTH FREMONT 62, NORTH GEM 12
North Gem 6 4 0 2 — 12
North Fremont 25 19 10 8 — 62
NORTH GEM — Gunter 2, Corta 2, Barfuss 4, Michaelson 4.
NORTH FREMONT — Graycee Litton 13, Adrianne Nedrow 9, Brylie Greener 2, Blanco Mazo 11, Mirya Hoffner 8, Shelby Reynolds 15, Hallie Orme 4.
Friday score
HILLCREST 55, IDAHO FALLS 46: At Hillcrest, Nyah Lugo had 17 points and Trinity Larsen added 16 as the Knights opened the season with a win over the Tigers.
Hillcrest put the game away with a 24-point fourth quarter.
Hillcrest is at Madison on Tuesday. Idaho Falls hosts Bonneville on Tuesday.
HILLCREST 55, IDAHO FALLS 46
Idaho Falls 9 11 14 12 — 46
Hillcrest 13 10 8 24 — 55
Idaho Falls: Alexis Lang 2, Sydney Stohl 3, Abbey Corgatelli 7, Calyn Wood 9, Kennedy Robertson 9, Aubree Duffin 2, Megan Hurst 14.
Hillcrest: Kesler 3, Nyah Lugo 17, Trinity Larsen 16, Brook Cook 6, Katelyn Daybell 1, Sam Fryar 3, Aspen Cook 9.
Thunder Ridge 71, Bonneville 54