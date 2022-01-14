Results from Thursday's games.
Boys basketball
RIRIE 62, WEST JEFFERSON 50: At Ririe, Landon Johnson led four scorers in double figures with 19 points as the Bulldogs improved to 9-3 and evened its Nuclear Conference record at 1-1 with the win over the Panthers.
Chris Kern and Ethan Miller each scored 12 points and Jackson Johnson for Ririe, which pulled away with 38 points in the second half.
West Jefferson (5-5, 0-1) is at South Fremont on Saturday. Ririe is at Firth on Saturday.
SUGAR-SALEM 58, SHELLEY 25: At Sugar-Salem, the Diggers snapped a three-game losing skid with a nonconference win over Shelley.
Nine different players scored for the Diggers, led by Braiden Shawcroft and Toby Pinnock with 10 points.
Cannon Vance topped West Jefferson with six points.
Sugar-Salem (6-7) is at Star Valley (WY) on Saturday. Shelley (7-5) hosts Teton on Friday.
Scores
Girls basketball
Rigby 55, Highland 44
Shelley 47, Filer 32
Wrestling
SUGAR-SALEM 45, MALAD 35
120: Zach Mills (Malad) over Tillman Allen (Sugar-Salem) (TF 17-1 2:57); 126: Blaze Klingler (Sugar-Salem) over Bryson Talbot (Malad) (Fall 1:19); 132: Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem) over Cael Seamons (Malad) (Fall 1:05); 138: Cole Willie (Malad) over Dax Wood (Sugar-Salem) (SV-1 8-6); 145: Ruxton Tubbs (Malad) over Thatcher Norman (Sugar-Salem) (Fall 1:15); 152: Austin Nalder (Malad) over Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem) (Dec 8-1); 160: Tukker Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) over Blaiz Wright (Malad) (Dec 12-10); 170: Brent Parkinson (Sugar-Salem) over Dylan Moss (Malad) (Fall 3:35); 182: Drake Wood (Sugar-Salem) over Caleb Mathews (Malad) (Fall 0:37); 195: William Maddox (Malad) over Unknown (For.); 220: Matthew Jacaway (Malad) over Unknown (For.); 285: Caden Dalling (Sugar-Salem) over Unknown (For.); 98: Jace Potter (Malad) over McKay Stocking (Sugar-Salem) (Fall 2:19); 106: Jaden Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) over Carter Blaisdell (Malad) (Fall 3:03); 113: Aiden Meikle (Sugar-Salem) over Trevor Mills (Malad) (Fall 4:57).
NORTH FREMONT 55, FIRTH 24
126: Teagan Sessions (North Fremont) over Roan Larsen (Firth) (Dec 12-8); 132: Justin Guiterrez (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.); 138: Ryan Fransen (North Fremont) over Max Krei (Firth) (Fall 3:05); 145: Sam Moon (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.); 152: Cutter Bowman (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.); 160: Jace Marsden (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.); 170: Teysen Gunnell (North Fremont) over Jeffrey Edwards (Firth) (Fall 1:09); 182: Slade Barber (Firth) over Carson Packer (North Fremont) (Fall 5:56); 195: Riley Barber (Firth) over Orrin Miller (North Fremont) (Inj. [time]); 220: Colton Carter (North Fremont) over Andrew Garcia (Firth) (Fall 1:11); 285: Mario Lizarraga (Firth) over Unknown (For.); 98: Double Forfeit; 106: Carson Hill (North Fremont) over Unknown (For.); 113: Martin Estrada (North Fremont) over Carter Brittain (Firth) (MD 9-0); 120: Gage Vasquez (Firth) over Truman Renouf (North Fremont) (Fall 3:46).
HIGHLAND 43, MADISON 41
98: Cesar Loya (Madison) over Unknown (For.); 106: Tanner Severn (Madison) over Unknown (For.); 113: Teague Jensen (Madison) over Carter Wendling (Highland) (Fall 1:42); 120: Casey Harman (Highland) over Nathan Pack (Madison) (Fall 4:47); 126: Payson Solomon (Highland) over Gabe Wilcox (Madison) (Fall 1:24); 132: Dawsen Derie (Highland) over Spencer Wilcox (Madison) (Dec 10-7); 138: Kyler Brady (Madison) over Ceasar Weed (Highland) (Fall 2:56); 145: Noah Ingram (Madison) over Devin Dobson (Highland) (Fall 5:42); 152: Kayl Corrigan (Highland) over Jeffrey Williams (Madison) (Fall 1:16); 160: Rustan Cordingley (Highland) over Cole Nelson (Madison) (Fall 3:28); 170: Colton George (Highland) over Porter Cottle (Madison) (MD 13-5); 182: Ashton Peterson (Madison) over Connor Mitchell (Highland) (Fall 3:25); 195: Ethan Burbidge (Madison) over Luke Sidwell (Highland) (Fall 1:33); 220: Eli Anderton (Highland) over Tayton Warnke (Madison) (Fall 5:07); 285: Ian Allen (Highland) over Kevin Heebner (Madison) (Fall 3:43).