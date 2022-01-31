Ririe 2019 logo

Results from Monday's games.

Girls basketball

WEST JEFFERSON 57, FIRTH 35: At West Jefferson, the Panthers jumped out to a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and then pulled away in the second half of the 2A District 6 tournament opener.

Eliza Anhder scored 25 points and Kimbur Mecham added 10 points for West Jefferson.

West Jefferson (9-12) , the No. 3 seed, will play at No. 2 seed North Fremont (9-9) on Tuesday. Firth (6-15) will host Salmon (2-14) in a loser-out game on Tuesday.

Scores

Girls basketball

2A District 6 tournament

Ririe 55, Salmon 39

3A District 6 tournament

Teton 55, South Fremont 44

Boys basketball

Camas County 70, Butte County 62

 

Tags

Recommended for you