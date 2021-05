At Bonneville, Dayton Robison mashed a walk-off double to win it for the Bees, 6-5 over Century.

Robison went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI for Bonneville, which got a four-inning, 10-strikeout outing from pitcher Jacob Perez. The Bees swept the doubleheader.

Bonneville (9-11) will host a doubleheader against South Fremont on Monday afternoon.

BONNEVILLE 6, CENTURY 5

Century 0 0 4 1 — 5

Bonneville 4 0 1 1 — 6

CENTURY — Pitchers: Gunner Trulson 3.2 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Elias Blackhawk 2-2. rBI: Ben Cook 2, Austin Ebarb 1.

BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Jacob Perez 4.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 10 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Davin Luce 2-3, Dayton Robison 2-3. RBI: Robison 2, Perez 1, Riley Bowman 2.

Baseball

BONNEVILLE 13, CENTURY 8: At Bonneville, the Bees ran away with a win over Century in a high-scoring affair in Game 1 of this doubleheader.

Seven players registered hits for the Bees, who took control with an eight-run fourth inning and a five-run sixth.

BONNEVILLE 13, CENTURY 8

Century 1 0 0 4 3 0 0 — 8

Bonneville 0 0 0 8 0 5 0 — 13

CENTURY — Pitchers: Austin Ebarb 3.1 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; Ben Cook 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 Er, 0 K, 0 BB; Deakon Blackhawk 1.1 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 5 BB; J. Call 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tyler Schell 3-4, Gabe Grimmett 3-3. RBI: Jett Anderson 2, Schell 2, Elias Blackhawk 1, D. Blackhawk 1, Ebarb 1.

BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Davin Luce 4.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 2 BB; Carter Cheney 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Crew Howell 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Lilo Cortez 2-3. RBI: Dayton Robinson 1, RJ Woods 1, Cortez 2, Teegan Bird 2, Ty Martinson 2, Riley Bowman 2.

IDAHO FALLS 9, HILLCREST 3: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers used a big fourth inning to secure a win over Hillcrest.

The Tigers, who got a three-RBI game from Eliot Jones, posted six runs in the fourth, which was enough for the win.

Idaho Falls improves to 20-4.

IDAHO FALLS 9, HILLCREST 3

Hillcrest 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 — 3

Idaho Falls 2 0 0 6 0 1 X — 9

HILLCREST — Pitchers: Chastain 4.0 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Zarate 2.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Six with one hit. RBI: Schultz 1, Zarate 1, Chastain 1.

IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Dylan Seeley 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Zach Lee 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Bradley Thompson 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Nate Rose 3-4, Eliot Jones 2-3, Seeley 2-3. RBI: Rose 1, Zack Bridges 1, Jones 3, Zach Lee 2, Jaxon Cherry 1.

Softball

MADISON 18, SKYLINE 2: At Rexburg, Madison rode an offensive eruption to an easy win over Skyline.

Bryn Weeks went 4-for-4 with four RBI for the Bobcats, who unloaded five runs in the first inning, eight in the second and five in the third, ending the game after three innings.

Madison moves to 5-14 with the win.

MADISON 18, SKYLINE 2

Skyline 2 0 0 — 2

Madison 5 8 5 — 18

SKYLINE — N/A.

MADISON — Pitchers: Brooke Stober 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Ashley Dredge 4-4, Bryn Weeks 4-4, Grace Gibbs 3-3. RBI: Dredge 2, Kaylee Pitts 1, Weeks 4, Marianna Weaver 1, Megan Gibbs 3, Grace Gibbs 5.

HILLCREST 23, SHELLEY 2: At Shelley, Hillcrest exploded on offense and cruised to an easy win over the Russets.

The Knights, who got a 3-for-5, five-RBI game from Liv Stoddard, tallied nine runs in the fifth, ending the game early.

Hillcrest (11-5) will host Shelley on Saturday afternoon.

HILLCREST 23, SHELLEY 2

Hillcrest 5 4 5 0 9 — 23

Shelley 0 0 1 1 0 — 2

HILLCREST — Pitchers: Kenzie Peterson 0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Jc Jacobson 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jersey Jarvis 4-4, Mara Shiffler 4-4. RBI: Sam Johnson 1, Jarvis 2, Stoddard 5, Shiffler 2, Joselyn Lundblade 3, Grace Shultz 1, Brinley Prince 1, Bailey Egan 2, Bree Hansen 1.

SHELLEY — Pitchers: S. Kidman 2.1 IP, 13 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; T. Whitaker 2.2 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 4 K, 9 BB. Leading hitters: Kidman 2-3. RBI: Whitaker 1.