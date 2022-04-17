GenericRoundupArt
Scores from Saturday.

Baseball

Hillcrest 7, Shelley 3

Hillcrest 4, Shelley 1

Skyline 8, Blackfoot 4

Skyline 6, Blackfoot 1

Idaho Falls 6, Madison 5

Firth 7, Challis-Mackay 2

Softball

North Fremont 16, Bear Lake 6

Malad 20, Ririe 0

Marsh Valley 14, Firth 0

Malad 4, West Jefferson 1

North Fremont 16, Ririe 0

West Jefferson 6, Declo 4

West Side 11, Firth 1

 

