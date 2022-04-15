GenericRoundupArt
Friday scores.

Baseball

Challis-Mackay 8, Bear Lake 3

Firth 16, South Fremont 6

Bonneville 10, Thunder Ridge 3

Madison 12, Idaho Falls 9

Idaho Falls 16, Madison 6

Preston 7, Shelley 1

Highland 16, Rigby 2

Highland 14, Rigby 3

Softball

West Jefferson 12, Marsh Valley 7

West Jefferson 10, Bear Lake 1

Firth 19, Ririe 2

Payette 2, South Fremont 1

Pocatello 8, Hillcrest 3

North Fremont 10, Firth 0

Malad 13, North Fremont 1

