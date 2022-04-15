Friday scores.
Baseball
Challis-Mackay 8, Bear Lake 3
Firth 16, South Fremont 6
Bonneville 10, Thunder Ridge 3
Madison 12, Idaho Falls 9
Idaho Falls 16, Madison 6
Preston 7, Shelley 1
Highland 16, Rigby 2
Highland 14, Rigby 3
Softball
West Jefferson 12, Marsh Valley 7
West Jefferson 10, Bear Lake 1
Firth 19, Ririe 2
Payette 2, South Fremont 1
Pocatello 8, Hillcrest 3
North Fremont 10, Firth 0
Malad 13, North Fremont 1
