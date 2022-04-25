GenericRoundupArt
Buy Now

Monday's scores.

Baseball

Snake River 3, Firth 0

Sugar-Salem 17, North Fremont 4

Madison 16, Rigby 6

Hillcrest 10, Shelley 1

Skyline 7, Thunder Ridge 4

South Fremont 13, Teton 0

Softball

Thunder Ridge 11, Madison 2

Thunder Ridge 10, Madison 8

South Fremont 15, Teton 0

 

Tags

Recommended for you