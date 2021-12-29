GenericRoundupArt
Buy Now

Results from Wednesday's games.

Boys

East Idaho Holiday Shootout

Century 70, Star Valley 56

Skyline 55, Vallivue 53

Mountain Home 47, Idaho Falls 42

Sugar-Salem 59, Spring Creek 21

Rigby 67, Rocky Mountain 37 

For the Trojans, Kobe Jones 16 points, Karson Barber 14, Sam Kunz 12, Talin Togiai 10. 

Highland 79, Stansbury 73

Orem 70, Centennial 53

Thunder Ridge 47, Mountain View 44

Parma tournament

Teton 54, Priest River 48

Girls basketball

East Idaho Holiday Shootout

Skyline 53, Lehi 50

Rigby 53, Pocatello 35

Parma tournament

Ririe 47, American Falls 29

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

Tags

Recommended for you