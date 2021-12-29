HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Scores from the Holiday Shootout and more POST REGISTER Dec 29, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Results from Wednesday's games.BoysEast Idaho Holiday Shootout Century 70, Star Valley 56Skyline 55, Vallivue 53Mountain Home 47, Idaho Falls 42Sugar-Salem 59, Spring Creek 21Rigby 67, Rocky Mountain 37 For the Trojans, Kobe Jones 16 points, Karson Barber 14, Sam Kunz 12, Talin Togiai 10. Highland 79, Stansbury 73 Orem 70, Centennial 53Thunder Ridge 47, Mountain View 44Parma tournamentTeton 54, Priest River 48Girls basketballEast Idaho Holiday ShootoutSkyline 53, Lehi 50Rigby 53, Pocatello 35Parma tournamentRirie 47, American Falls 29 Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shootout Holiday Tournament Sport Parma Basketball Thunder Mountain View Recommended for you News Trending Today Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.