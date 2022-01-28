Sorry, an error occurred.
Results from Thursday's games.
Boys basketball
SALMON 54, BUTTE COUNTY 51: At Butte County, Cory Gamett scored 11 points and Porter Taylor added 10 for the Pirates in a nonconference loss.
Colton Kirby led Salmon with 18 points and Hesston Hoggan scored 10 points.
Butte County (9-5) plays Victory Charter on Saturday at Filer. Salmon (6-8) is at North Fremont on Wednesday.
WATERSPRINGS 79, MACKAY 33: At Mackay, Jackson Aldinger scored 19 points and Jrew Plocher and Daniel Canfield each added 18 points for the Warriors. Elvin Lin finished with 16 points.
Koden Krosch led Mackay with 11 points.
Scores
Firth 53, West Jefferson 41
Snake River 42, Sugar-Salem 27
Teton 62, South Fremont 44
Girls basketball
Blackfoot 44, Century 29
Thunder Ridge 63, Bonneville 48
Madison 57, Idaho Falls 51
Shelley 47, Hillcrest 28
Rigby 65, Skyline 58
Mackay 52, Watersprings 24